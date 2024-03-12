All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
MotoGP Qatar GP

Mir wants Honda "intensity" on MotoGP development to get out of "Japanese Cup"

Joan Mir feels Honda needs to keep up with the same intensity of bike development as previous months after a sluggish start to the 2024 MotoGP season.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda was expected to make a leap in performance after revamping its approach towards MotoGP over the winter, as it began life without its star rider Marc Marquez in the factory Repsol team.

But a tough Qatar Grand Prix highlighted the scale of the challenge it still faces in order to close the gap to the front, with 2020 champion Joan Mir left to squabble with Fabio Quartararo for 11th as Honda and Yamaha effectively competed in a secondary division behind their European rivals.

Mir was able to pass Quartararo’s improved Yamaha M1 in the closing stages of the race but overcooked his tyres in the process, eventually finishing the race in 13th place behind the similar RC213V of LCR rider Johann Zarco.

Explaining the race from his point of view, Mir said: “I overtook quite a lot of riders. I started in 18th and then I was very close to the front guys, I could see the front group.

“I was behind Fabio all the race. Then in the last five laps I decided to overtake him because I thought I had something more.

“Then I started to push, I opened a gap of one second and I killed the tyre. I f****d everything that I did all the race in the last two laps.

“I could enjoy a bit, fighting for the Japanese Cup, even leading the Japanese Cup.

“But then I was too optimistic in the last five laps. I didn't expect such a big drop on the tyres.”

Honda has made significant changes in the way it operates in MotoGP, and it is much more responsive in taking rider feedback and bringing new parts to the bike.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

But Ducati, KTM and Aprilia appear to have made much bigger steps over the winter, leading to an even wider gulf in performance between the European marques and the Japanese motorcycles in the opening round of the season.

Honda and Yamaha will be able to take advantage of a new system of concessions throughout the season, giving it the opportunity to test more freely with race riders and also introduce updates to their engines.

Mir feels Honda has to maintain the same rate of development it has shown since it first debuted a 2024 prototype at Misano last year if it stands any chance of catching up with its European rivals in 2024.

“Our bike improved from the last time, [but] the others improved a lot,” he said.

“I don't know what position we would be last year with our race time of today, I think not very far from the top positions.

“The others made a step. We also [did] but it's not enough. Inside the team, we know what's going on and we are working hard.

“What I asked is that they have to continue, put in some intensity to develop more things and more because it's not enough what we have.

“Last year we had the same package all the year and honestly this was mentally very difficult to manage.

“This year I expected so much. Now I see this change. So I hope that they continue in this mood.”

Zarco finished 18 seconds off the lead at the end of the Qatar GP, which saw reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia take the victory for Ducati.

On MotoGP’s previous visit to the Losail circuit in November, the top Honda bike of Marc Marquez ended up 15s behind race winner Fabio Di Giannantonio.

That suggests the RC213V is a further three seconds slower over the course of a race distance, although a change in conditions makes it hard to make an accurate comparison.

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

New factory Honda signing Luca Marini said it would be wrong to draw too many conclusions from the opening round of the season, saying everyone must remain realistic about what the Japanese manufacturer can achieve in such a short period.

“This is just the first race,” he said. “We need to be realistic and calm.

“I think Johann made a good race. We need to know that our starting point is really behind and everybody is pushing a lot in the front to develop their bikes every year.

“It's not that we just need to reach one point because this limit is [moving] a bit forward.

“We need to run back to the top but this is not easy. It's a process that requires time, so we just need to be calm and try to make steps every time.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Why the impact of Acosta's MotoGP debut is bigger than his results
Next article Marquez ‘not at limit’ of Ducati despite strong Qatar MotoGP debut

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
How Aston Martin has begun preparations for its delayed Hypercar programme

How Aston Martin has begun preparations for its delayed Hypercar programme

WEC
How Aston Martin has begun preparations for its delayed Hypercar programme How Aston Martin has begun preparations for its delayed Hypercar programme
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Espargaro was "100% sure" of victory before "nightmare" Qatar MotoGP race

Espargaro was "100% sure" of victory before "nightmare" Qatar MotoGP race

MotoGP
Qatar GP
Espargaro was "100% sure" of victory before "nightmare" Qatar MotoGP race Espargaro was "100% sure" of victory before "nightmare" Qatar MotoGP race

Latest news

Repaved North Wilkesboro Speedway "not even the same track"

Repaved North Wilkesboro Speedway "not even the same track"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Repaved North Wilkesboro Speedway "not even the same track" Repaved North Wilkesboro Speedway "not even the same track"
F1 Manager 2024 game revealed, includes create-a-team mode

F1 Manager 2024 game revealed, includes create-a-team mode

eSpt Esports
F1 Manager 2024 game revealed, includes create-a-team mode F1 Manager 2024 game revealed, includes create-a-team mode
Daniil Kvyat to run NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA

Daniil Kvyat to run NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Circuit of the Americas
Daniil Kvyat to run NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA Daniil Kvyat to run NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA
Vasseur downplays future Ferrari F1 chance for Bearman

Vasseur downplays future Ferrari F1 chance for Bearman

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Vasseur downplays future Ferrari F1 chance for Bearman Vasseur downplays future Ferrari F1 chance for Bearman

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia