Subscribe
MotoGP
News

Mir's Honda MotoGP situation "changed a lot" as he inherits Marquez's crew

Joan Mir says his situation at Honda "has changed a lot" now he has inherited Marc Marquez's technical staff at the Japanese MotoGP squad.

Oriol Puigdemont
Author Oriol Puigdemont
Published
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Marquez has left the Honda team with which he spent his entire MotoGP career to ride a Ducati for the Gresini squad this season.

The eight-time world champion moved to the Italian team without his crew chief Santi Hernandez, who moved up to MotoGP with Marquez when the Spaniard jumped up from Moto2.

Despite the tremendous bond between Marquez and Hernandez, and the success they enjoyed - six MotoGP titles and one in Moto2 - the rider was unable to take the engineer with him to Gresini, as Ducati asked Marquez to commit for two years when he only wanted to do so for one (2024).

With Marquez's exit, everything looked set for Hernandez and his crew to oversee the arrival of Luca Marini, Marquez's replacement at Honda.

The Italian explicitly asked to work on Hernandez's side of the garage, a circumstance which would have meant that Mir would have remained with his previous crew chief Giacomo Guidotti and his team.

However, Mir requested on the weekend of the final race of last season in Valencia that Honda should give him the team that had always been linked to Marquez.

The fact that his contract expires at the end of 2024 prompted his decision to push for the crew change.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"This is something that Joan asked for, and that was done," said Honda team manager Alberto Puig in a conversation with Motorsport.com during last week's Sepang test.

"We thought it made sense because Santi is Spanish and Giacomo is Italian. We think that riders can always get closer to a chief mechanic who speaks the same language as them.

"Either side is made up of professional people who know the bike. It's more a question of personal affinity."

Mir's answer about his first experiences following the staff swap was unequivocal.

"The situation has changed a lot," Mir said. "Santi has a way of working that fits very well with me. He is very well supported by the titles he has won, and he doesn't only help me technically.

"The fact that he has won so many world championships is not by chance. I like his method a lot."

Last year, in his first season with Honda, the 2020 world champion failed to perform to the level expected of him - he finished 22nd in the standings, with his best result being fifth in India.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Quartararo spoke to Rins more at test than to Morbidelli in four years as MotoGP team-mates
Next article Honda revamps MotoGP livery for first time in three decades
Oriol Puigdemont
More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams

Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams

MotoGP

Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams

Quartararo spoke to Rins more at test than to Morbidelli in four years as MotoGP team-mates

Quartararo spoke to Rins more at test than to Morbidelli in four years as MotoGP team-mates

MotoGP

Quartararo spoke to Rins more at test than to Morbidelli in four years as MotoGP team-mates Quartararo spoke to Rins more at test than to Morbidelli in four years as MotoGP team-mates

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Marc Marquez
More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez: I'm still not at the same level as top MotoGP riders on Ducati

Marquez: I'm still not at the same level as top MotoGP riders on Ducati

MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing

Marquez: I'm still not at the same level as top MotoGP riders on Ducati Marquez: I'm still not at the same level as top MotoGP riders on Ducati

Marquez still riding Ducati like Honda in Sepang MotoGP test

Marquez still riding Ducati like Honda in Sepang MotoGP test

MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing

Marquez still riding Ducati like Honda in Sepang MotoGP test Marquez still riding Ducati like Honda in Sepang MotoGP test

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Repsol Honda Team
More from
Repsol Honda Team
Honda revamps MotoGP livery for first time in three decades

Honda revamps MotoGP livery for first time in three decades

MotoGP
Repsol Honda Team launch

Honda revamps MotoGP livery for first time in three decades Honda revamps MotoGP livery for first time in three decades

Mir: Honda's MotoGP situation cannot be resolved in pre-season testing

Mir: Honda's MotoGP situation cannot be resolved in pre-season testing

MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing

Mir: Honda's MotoGP situation cannot be resolved in pre-season testing Mir: Honda's MotoGP situation cannot be resolved in pre-season testing

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Latest news

How Ferrari has cut to the chase with its new F1 design

How Ferrari has cut to the chase with its new F1 design

F1 Formula 1
Ferrari launch

How Ferrari has cut to the chase with its new F1 design How Ferrari has cut to the chase with its new F1 design

Vasseur: Call to Sainz with Hamilton news was one of the “most difficult”

Vasseur: Call to Sainz with Hamilton news was one of the “most difficult”

F1 Formula 1

Vasseur: Call to Sainz with Hamilton news was one of the “most difficult” Vasseur: Call to Sainz with Hamilton news was one of the “most difficult”

Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR

Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR

Indy IndyCar

Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR

Leclerc: Initial feeling of Ferrari SF-24 "healthier" compared to 2023 F1 car

Leclerc: Initial feeling of Ferrari SF-24 "healthier" compared to 2023 F1 car

F1 Formula 1
Ferrari launch

Leclerc: Initial feeling of Ferrari SF-24 "healthier" compared to 2023 F1 car Leclerc: Initial feeling of Ferrari SF-24 "healthier" compared to 2023 F1 car

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe