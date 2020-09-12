MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Warm Up in
12 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / San Marino GP / Breaking news

Misano poleman Vinales ‘doesn’t care’ about race result

shares
comments
Misano poleman Vinales ‘doesn’t care’ about race result
By:

San Marino Grand Prix poleman Maverick Vinales says “I don’t care about the result” of Sunday’s MotoGP race and simply wants to enjoy it after his recent struggles.

After back-to-back podiums in the opening rounds at Jerez in July, Vinales scored just eight points across the Brno/Red Bull Ring triple-header as he struggled on his Yamaha – and is yet to beat championship rival Fabio Quartararo on track in 2020.

His Styrian Grand Prix also ended in a frightening brake failure, which forced him to dismount at 140mph after it was later revealed he ignored Brembo’s advice to run a different braking system.

Strong all weekend at Misano as expected, Vinales smashed the pole lap record in qualifying with a 1m31.411s and backed up his one-lap pace with threatening race pace.

“The only thing I want is to enjoy,” Vinales said of his race prospects. “Honestly after these three bad races, especially the last one that I had quite big issues, I just want to enjoy. I will push from the first corner till the end.

“I don’t care about the result. I just want to enjoy a lot on the bike, to enjoy with my team and try to give them the best performance I can do.”

Read Also:

Quartararo could only manage third on the grid, having encountered a similar lack of front feeling as last year in qualifying.

“Like last year I felt so great in FP3, and qualifying last year it was exactly the same, no feeling from the front,” Quartararo explained. “In this kind of track with fast corners, if you don’t have a good feeling, you can’t really push like a real time attack. But really happy because still I managed the front row, it’s the most important thing.

“Last year we also finished in the same position and the pace is really good. I felt much better than last year on the pace and this is really positive.”

Valentino Rossi, who topped FP3 at Misano, felt Yamaha “needed” Saturday’s result following its difficult brace of Austria races.

“Here in this track the Yamaha is very competitive, very strong,” said Rossi, who qualified fourth for his home race. “We needed it. We needed to come back at the top, to fight for the top positions because the two weekends in Austria were very difficult to manage.”

Espargaro: Q2 crash a result of having to go through Q1

Previous article

Espargaro: Q2 crash a result of having to go through Q1
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event San Marino GP
Drivers Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Mugello MotoGP: Marquez pips Quartararo to pole, Rossi 18th
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Mugello MotoGP: Marquez pips Quartararo to pole, Rossi 18th

Red Bull scolds Ticktum after Schumacher comments
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Red Bull scolds Ticktum after Schumacher comments

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams

Giorgio Piola's history of F1 steering wheel evolution
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Giorgio Piola's history of F1 steering wheel evolution

Latest news

Misano poleman Vinales ‘doesn’t care’ about race result
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Misano poleman Vinales ‘doesn’t care’ about race result

Espargaro: Q2 crash a result of having to go through Q1
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Q2 crash a result of having to go through Q1

Misano MotoGP: Vinales smashes lap record to take pole
MGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Misano MotoGP: Vinales smashes lap record to take pole

Crutchlow out of Misano races, aims for Barcelona return
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow out of Misano races, aims for Barcelona return

Trending

1
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Marquez pips Quartararo to pole, Rossi 18th

2
Formula European Masters

Red Bull scolds Ticktum after Schumacher comments

3
Formula 1

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"

1h
4
Formula 1

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole

5
Formula 1

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams

Latest news

Misano poleman Vinales ‘doesn’t care’ about race result
MGP

Misano poleman Vinales ‘doesn’t care’ about race result

Espargaro: Q2 crash a result of having to go through Q1
MGP

Espargaro: Q2 crash a result of having to go through Q1

Misano MotoGP: Vinales smashes lap record to take pole
MGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales smashes lap record to take pole

Crutchlow out of Misano races, aims for Barcelona return
MGP

Crutchlow out of Misano races, aims for Barcelona return

Misano MotoGP: Rossi on top in third practice
MGP

Misano MotoGP: Rossi on top in third practice

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP
1h

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.