MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Misano podium worth more than KTM home win - Espargaro

shares
comments
Misano podium worth more than KTM home win - Espargaro
By:

Pol Espargaro says his podium in the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is worth more to KTM "than a victory in Austria" given its struggles in the San Marino weekend.

KTM won the Czech Grand Prix with Brad Binder, while Miguel Oliveira took his Tech3-run RC16 to the top of the rostrum in the Styrian GP in Austria while Espargaro was third.

But the San Marino GP marked the first round in 2020 where the KTM wasn't a threat for the podium, with Espargaro 12 seconds from the win in 10th ahead of Oliveira and Binder.

Following the test on the Tuesday afterwards, KTM took a step forward and Espargaro ran in the podium battle all race before being passed by Suzuki's Joan Mir and Petronas SRT's Fabio Quartararo late on – though a penalty for the latter promoted the KTM to third.

Espargaro called the leap forward KTM made between the two Misano races "shocking".

"This podium for us is [worth] more than a victory in Austria, because in Austria everything was good, everything was clear, the bike was performing well in all the sessions, warm-up, race," he said.

"It's not easy to fight against these guys, but when the bike is working so well, you can expect these [podium] results.

"But when you arrive like last weekend 12 seconds from first, and today we arrived four or five seconds to Maverick [Vinales], who's been very fast, and we lost this second just at the end of the race because the tyre was gone, I realise how shocking this result is and how much we needed to the result.

"This was one of the races on the calendar along with Barcelona that we knew we would struggle.

"So, let's face Barcelona in the best of ways and let's see how the championship goes, because after Barcelona we know things can be better for us."

Having run the medium tyre in the San Marino race and suffered from a lot of rear locking, Espargaro opted for the soft option for the second Misano outing – though he admits it was a tough decision owing to the uncertainty of the rubber's durability.

"It's been a difficult and hard decision, because Saturday night I was thinking about what to do and after the warm-up I was not really convinced to use the rear soft," he added.

"But I said to myself, if we repeat the same mistake as last weekend, going again with the medium and maybe it doesn't work again, it would be two times the same mistake [was made]. "So, I said let's use the soft, let's enjoy the first 15 laps of the race and then see what's going on.

"I was performing very good, I was keeping Fabio behind at one second, at one stage I was taking some gap to him.

"But 10 laps from the end, the rear tyre say ciao, ciao. Then I started to struggle a lot in some corners, there was a couple of times I was close to high side on entry and then on the exit I didn't have the speed."

Mir: Title bid “starts here now” after third podium

Previous article

Mir: Title bid “starts here now” after third podium
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Pol Espargaro
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Alonso makes Renault F1 factory return to Enstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso makes Renault F1 factory return to Enstone

Holden Revival added to Bathurst International
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Holden Revival added to Bathurst International

Additional co-driver practice at Bathurst likely
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Additional co-driver practice at Bathurst likely

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan to field Cup team for Bubba Wallace
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan to field Cup team for Bubba Wallace

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid

Alesi leaves HWA F2 team, replaces Matsushita at MP
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Alesi leaves HWA F2 team, replaces Matsushita at MP

Rio reveals definitive layout for F1 circuit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rio reveals definitive layout for F1 circuit

F1 should consider NASCAR-style 'restart zone', says Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 should consider NASCAR-style 'restart zone', says Steiner

Latest news

Misano podium worth more than KTM home win - Espargaro
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Misano podium worth more than KTM home win - Espargaro

Mir: Title bid “starts here now” after third podium
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir: Title bid “starts here now” after third podium

How Vinales went from 'kitty' to MotoGP 'beast' at Misano Prime
MGP MotoGP / Analysis

How Vinales went from 'kitty' to MotoGP 'beast' at Misano

Dovizioso "still not able" to adapt braking style
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso "still not able" to adapt braking style

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso makes Renault F1 factory return to Enstone

2
Supercars

Holden Revival added to Bathurst International

3
Supercars

Additional co-driver practice at Bathurst likely

4
NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan to field Cup team for Bubba Wallace

5
MotoGP

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid

Latest news

Misano podium worth more than KTM home win - Espargaro
MGP

Misano podium worth more than KTM home win - Espargaro

Mir: Title bid “starts here now” after third podium
MGP

Mir: Title bid “starts here now” after third podium

How Vinales went from 'kitty' to MotoGP 'beast' at Misano
MGP

How Vinales went from 'kitty' to MotoGP 'beast' at Misano

Dovizioso "still not able" to adapt braking style
MGP

Dovizioso "still not able" to adapt braking style

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid
MGP

Rossi: I'm “not competitive enough” for MotoGP title bid

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.