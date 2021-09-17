Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / San Marino GP Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Zarco leads Bagnaia, Miller in wet second practice

By:

Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco topped a soaked second practice for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, while championship leader Fabio Quartararo struggled on the Yamaha down in 18th.

Misano MotoGP: Zarco leads Bagnaia, Miller in wet second practice

A sudden downpour just ahead of the second 45-minute practice for the MotoGP class on Friday left the Misano circuit saturated and would ensure Maverick Vinales would end the day fastest of all courtesy of his FP1 time.

With the weather forecast unsettled for the whole weekend, the track was quickly populated when pitlane opened at the start of FP2.

Wet weather specialist Iker Lecuona set the early pace on his Tech 3 KTM with a 1m50.567s and would continue to make appearances at the head of the field.

The Spanish rider’s session came to a crunching early halt with just over 12 minutes to go, however, when he highsided at Turn 1 and whacked down on the tarmac heavily – Lecuona limping away gingerly from the scene.

Across the session the top spot changed hands frequently as the riders grew more accustomed to the wet conditions.

With just under 20 minutes to go Ducati’s Jack Miller had worked his way to the top of the order with a 1m42.885s.

This lap stood until the closing five minutes when teammate Francesco Bagnaia moved to the top of the order with a 1m42.858s.

The Aragon winner then improved to a 1m42.657s, but it wouldn’t keep him top of the pile as Zarco found pace late on to end the session fastest of all with a 1m42.097s.

Bagnaia and Miller ensured it would be a Ducati 1-2-3 at the end of FP2, with Suzuki’s Joan Mir heading Marc Marquez on the Honda behind.

Miguel Oliveira was top KTM runner in sixth, albeit 1.1 seconds shy of Zarco’s benchmark, while Tech 3’s Danilo Petrucci shadowed Oliveira by 0.095s.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro was eighth with a 1m43.629s, with Lecuona holding onto ninth despite his late crash, and Alex Marquez rounding out the top 10 on his LCR Honda.

Franco Morbidelli ended the session as top Yamaha runner in 13th with a 1m43.844s as he continues his adaptation to the factory Yamaha, while teammate Quartararo’s rain struggles continued.

The French rider has admitted at various points this year that the M1 lacks in wet conditions, and those issues are persisting at Misano where Quartararo was 2.1s off the pace in 18th behind former teammate Maverick Vinales on his first wet appearance on the Aprilia.

Andrea Dovizioso was far off Quartararo in 21st as he completed his first wet session on the Petronas SRT Yamaha, while KTM’s Brad Binder and the Honda of Pol Espargaro were similarly low-key in 20th and 19th. 

Misano MotoGP - FP2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'42.097
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'42.650 0.553
3 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'42.719 0.622
4 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'42.910 0.813
5 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'42.921 0.824
6 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'43.234 1.137
7 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'43.329 1.232
8 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'43.629 1.532
9 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'43.722 1.625
10 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'43.739 1.642
11 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'43.760 1.663
12 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 1'43.811 1.714
13 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'43.844 1.747
14 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'43.901 1.804
15 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'43.906 1.809
16 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'44.130 2.033
17 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'44.203 2.106
18 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'44.205 2.108
19 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'44.266 2.169
20 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'44.404 2.307
21 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'44.530 2.433
22 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'44.713 2.616
23 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'44.970 2.873
24 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'44.992 2.895
