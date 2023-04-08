Subscribe
Previous / Bezzecchi: Maiden MotoGP win "impossible" without Valentino Rossi's guidance
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

Morbidelli conscious of form "collapse" despite Argentina MotoGP boost

Yamaha MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli says the results of his Argentina Grand Prix are a "confidence injection" following a difficult period, but he is conscious of a form "collapse" again.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Federico Faturos
Morbidelli conscious of form "collapse" despite Argentina MotoGP boost

Morbidelli enjoyed his best weekend since early 2021 last week at Rio Hondo, after qualifying fourth and finishing in that position in both the sprint race and the grand prix.

It marked his best results as a factory Yamaha rider, with the 2020 championship runner-up struggling throughout 2022 in his first full season with the Japanese marque's works squad.

Though Morbidelli was easily the fastest Yamaha rider in Argentina, he is taking nothing for granted and is aware that his form may not be permanent at this stage given his previous woes on the bike.

"The best weekend for a while, I'm happy about that," Morbidelli said after the Argentina GP.

"We were quick in different conditions: half and half, wet, dry. That's positive. We need to carry this momentum also into the next tracks.

"I keep my feet on the ground. I'm conscious in this category it's very easy to collapse or come up, as you saw.

"So, I try to keep my feet on the ground. I take this as a great confidence injection for me, for the team also.

"I'm looking forward to Austin to see if the improvements here and the good feeling I had here is also in Austin."

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Morbidelli's pace in Argentina was attributed by his team-mate Fabio Quartararo to the Italian always being strong on low-grip tracks.

For Morbidelli, "small modifications" and a better understanding of the package underneath him offered the biggest boost at Rio Hondo.

"[There was] a similar feeling compared to the dry," he said about the bike. "There are some areas we are missing compared to the Ducatis, who is the aim and the reference.

"Anyway, we could tell something and try to do something.

"So, definitely the package worked this weekend, the improvements that the bike did in the straight is useful also in the wet. So, let's see what happens in the future.

Read Also:

"We need to go forward and what happens in the next tracks and I can tell better.

"But for sure small modifications and getting to know the package very well, I think that helps. So, I take this result and I'm curious to see what happens in Austin."

shares
comments

Bezzecchi: Maiden MotoGP win "impossible" without Valentino Rossi's guidance
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bezzecchi: Maiden MotoGP win "impossible" without Valentino Rossi's guidance

Bezzecchi: Maiden MotoGP win "impossible" without Valentino Rossi's guidance

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Bezzecchi: Maiden MotoGP win "impossible" without Valentino Rossi's guidance Bezzecchi: Maiden MotoGP win "impossible" without Valentino Rossi's guidance

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

MotoGP

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

MGP MotoGP

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

EFO Euroformula Open

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

F1 Formula 1

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

SF Super Formula

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.