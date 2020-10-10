MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Warm Up in
14 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / French GP / Breaking news

Morbidelli fears "nightmare" race as Yamaha "useless" in pack

shares
comments
Morbidelli fears "nightmare" race as Yamaha "useless" in pack
By:

Franco Morbidelli expects his MotoGP French Grand Prix to be a "nightmare" from 11th on the grid as his Yamaha's strong points will be "useless" mired in the pack.

The Petronas SRT rider was involved in the pole battle for much of qualifying on Saturday, but "didn't have the same feeling" on his M1 during his second run and couldn't improve on his 1m31.891s.

This left him in 11th, matching his worst qualifying result of the year from August's Styrian GP.

Owing to the Yamaha's power deficit – with the fastest M1 10km/h down on the Ducatis at Le Mans – Maverick Vinales and Le Mans poleman Fabio Quartararo admitted at Misano this made it too difficult to overtake on the M1.

With three Ducatis starting directly ahead of him on the grid, Morbidelli says he is "very worried" about trying to overtake in the race.

"I am very worried about overtaking as it is going to be super-difficult and it is going to be a nightmare," Morbidelli said.

"I know it already. Our strong points are useless when we are in a group.

"So, tomorrow is going to be the hardest race after Austria 1 for me, but we are here to fight and we will try to give the maximum tomorrow and we will try to get the best position we can.

"I am very disappointed because I thought I was fast, and actually I was as in the first time attack. I was two tenths off Fabio's lap time, and I did my lap time alone and he had a little bit of a reference in front of him, so two-tenths were acceptable.

"Then when I went for the second time attack I was expecting to improve, but nothing happened. The feeling was worse and everybody else improved and I started to go down in the chart unfortunately.

"As I said it is what it is and we will try to get the maximum tomorrow."

Vinales qualified fifth, but was half a second down on Quartararo's pole time as he was just 'cruising' owing to a lack of stability and edge grip.

"Will be a difficult race, we will try to start good, but the feeling is not fantastic," he said. "I don't know why we have a lot of movement on the bike.

"I have really poor grip on banking and I cannot push, I just cruise, especially on time attack. But I could not keep the full gas on the main straight or the few other short straights.

"So, we need to gain some more stability on the bike and a little bit more grip on banking. The rhythm was quite good, this is the only thing that keeps me positive and we will try to be strong on the brakes to overtake.

"We changed a lot the bike compared to what we normally use because it wasn't working anymore. In Barcelona we also changed but it wasn't working.

"We didn't have that feeling when you go to the track and the bike is working well. The bike was working on a difficult way, so we needed to change quite a lot the bike and we lose a lot of time in FP3, FP4.

"In the warm-up we have 20 minutes to see what we can do."

Related video

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez

Previous article

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Drivers Franco Morbidelli
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez

Eifel GP: Bottas beats Hamilton, Verstappen to pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Eifel GP: Bottas beats Hamilton, Verstappen to pole

Latest news

Morbidelli fears "nightmare" race as Yamaha "useless" in pack
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli fears "nightmare" race as Yamaha "useless" in pack

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in chaotic FP3
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in chaotic FP3

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez says Racing Point "messed up" qualifying strategy

46m
2
Formula 1

Wolff exit may lead to "bad turn of events" at Mercedes

3
Formula 1

Sainz blames new upgrade struggles for Eifel GP disappointment

1h
4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

2h
5
European Le Mans

Chatin out of Monza ELMS round after positive COVID test

Latest news

Morbidelli fears "nightmare" race as Yamaha "useless" in pack
MGP

Morbidelli fears "nightmare" race as Yamaha "useless" in pack

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez
MGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46
MGP

Avintia refutes rumours of 2021 takeover by VR46

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in chaotic FP3
MGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in chaotic FP3

Did a ‘useless’ Friday reveal the mindset of a MotoGP title contender?
MGP

Did a ‘useless’ Friday reveal the mindset of a MotoGP title contender?

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP
2h

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.