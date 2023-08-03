Morbidelli “questioning myself” before losing Yamaha MotoGP seat
Yamaha rider Franco Morbidelli says he was “questioning himself” before losing his MotoGP seat to Alex Rins for 2024.
The Italian has been associated with Yamaha since 2019, when he joined the Petronas SRT satellite squad having made his premier class debut in 2018 with Marc VDS Honda.
It was announced on Wednesday that Morbidelli will make way for LCR Honda rider Rins next season, who will partner 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo.
Speaking ahead of the British Grand Prix, Morbidelli said he had been questioning his future before the team “made it easier for me” by opting for former Suzuki rider Rins next year.
“You know of course, it’s no secret that we’re not performing well and the package is not on par to achieve great results at the moment," said Morbidelli.
“So it’s no secret that fact, plus the fact that the factory was speaking with other riders and that for sure reduced the magic.
“As I said after Mugello, do I want to stay with Yamaha, so I was questioning myself for sure. But I have to say, the team made it easier for me, not renewing and going with Alex, which is a great rider.
“So this boost on the changing, this help on the changing, is happening right now. Now, for sure, I’m a little bit on an uncomfortable position, because I have no seat for next year at the moment, but that can be an extra motivation for this second half of the season.”
Speaking after Morbidelli’s departure was announced, Yamaha team boss Lin Jarvis told motogp.com: “It was the team’s decision to make a change, and in my personal feeling that was something the team didn’t have to do but decided to do.
“But I think it could play out well for both parties, because if you’re not able to perform as a rider, sometimes changing the scene and the motivation may also be good for the rider as well as the team.
“So, let’s see. It was just time to make a change.”
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Morbidelli, who is a Valentino Rossi protege, hopes to stay in MotoGP next year, with the VR46 team a possibility if a rumoured move to another Ducati team for Marco Bezzecchi comes off.
The 28-year-old said he feels strong and experienced in the category, and hopes to repeat his 2020 success, where he finished second in the championship with three wins behind Joan Mir.
He said: “Yeah, that’s my aim. I feel strong, I feel experienced.
“I’m 28, so relatively young and I had some great emotions in this category and I had the chance to fight for the championship without even realising it, it was a trip.
“I would like to experience that again and I’m working towards that again and I’m sure that VR46, not the team, the management, is going to help me at their best to redeem myself and go back to fighting for interesting spots.”
He added: “I try to do my best always. It hasn’t been so tough, just because maybe tough on the side that I received a lot of sorry looks from some people, from many people, and that makes me feel sorry.
“But that’s okay, that’s how this world goes, and there is always something that motivates you. And for sure, the fact that I’m a free agent now, let’s say, it’s a kind of motivation.”
MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone
Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours
Yamaha to parts ways with Morbidelli at the end of 2023 MotoGP season
Yamaha to parts ways with Morbidelli at the end of 2023 MotoGP season Yamaha to parts ways with Morbidelli at the end of 2023 MotoGP season
Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings
Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP
Alex Marquez “understands” Rins’ Honda MotoGP frustrations
Alex Marquez “understands” Rins’ Honda MotoGP frustrations Alex Marquez “understands” Rins’ Honda MotoGP frustrations
Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement
Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement Rins joins Yamaha MotoGP team as Morbidelli replacement
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future
Latest news
IndyCar Nashville: Will Power fastest, then crashes in practice
IndyCar Nashville: Will Power fastest, then crashes in practice IndyCar Nashville: Will Power fastest, then crashes in practice
Berry wins Michigan Xfinity pole; NASCAR confiscates a splitter
Berry wins Michigan Xfinity pole; NASCAR confiscates a splitter Berry wins Michigan Xfinity pole; NASCAR confiscates a splitter
Alex Marquez reveals all as he answers fan questions on TONIT
Alex Marquez reveals all as he answers fan questions on TONIT Alex Marquez reveals all as he answers fan questions on TONIT
IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more
IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.