Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro
MotoGP News

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it

By:

Franco Morbidelli admits Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory status in MotoGP, despite his form on an old M1, but he believes he “deserved” it.

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it

Morbidelli will end the 2021 season as a factory Yamaha rider having been promoted from Petronas SRT to take the seat formerly occupied by Maverick Vinales before his axing last month.

On Thursday, Yamaha also confirmed it had signed Morbidelli onto a two-year factory deal through to the end of 2023.

Morbidelli was top Yamaha runner in 2020 in second in the standings with three victories despite riding effectively the 2019 bike, having had the works support he was meant to have changed at the start of the year.

Despite his 2020 success, Yamaha kept him on the ‘A-spec’ version of the M1, with Morbidelli still able to managed a podium at Jerez and a fourth in Portugal on a two-year-old bike before injury curtailed his season in June.

When asked by Autosport ahead of this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix – which Morbidelli won last year – if he felt he was owed factory status given everything he’s been through at SRT, he replied: “I felt I deserved it. I felt I definitely deserved it, and I spoke openly with all the people inside Yamaha.

“Finally, we’re here. So, they didn’t owe me anything, I just felt I deserved something, but for sure Yamaha didn’t owe me anything.”

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Morbidelli admits the situation with Vinales’ suspension and ultimately the immediate end of his relationship with Yamaha “added some pepper” to things in MotoGP, but refused to divulge exactly what he thought it could have meant for his own career at the time.

The Italian has been absent since the Dutch TT in June after undergoing an operation on a knee injury he sustained earlier in the year in training.

Originally scheduled to miss three races, that hiatus turned into five grands prix, with Morbidelli admitting he is still struggling to bend his left knee.

“Well, we’ve been focusing quite a lot on the recovery,” Morbidelli said of his time on the sidelines with injury.

“The injury is not that big of a deal, it’s quite a usual injury, but it takes a long time to recover.

“So, we focused on forcing that recovery time. For sure the main thing is the knee bending, it’s difficult to bend the knee.

“But we’ve been forcing and we’ve been focusing quite a lot that, and also keeping an eye on the overall physical shape. We will see this weekend what job we have done.”

Morbidelli confirmed he will work with Vinales’ crew chief Silvano Galbusera for the rest of the 2021 campaign and will not bring Ramon Forcada back to the factory squad (having worked with Vinales previously, as well as Jorge Lorenzo) this year.

He says this was a team decision to avoid making further big changes amidst an already-chaotic period for both Yamaha and SRT.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro

Previous article

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro
Load comments

Trending

1
Le Mans

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1

2
IndyCar

What channel is IndyCar on? Laguna Seca start time, TV channel & more

15 h
3
Formula 1

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed

4
Formula 1

Teammate says Schumacher cheated in 1994

Latest news
Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it
MotoGP

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it

18m
Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro
MotoGP

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro

3 h
Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals
MotoGP

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals

6 h
Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026
Video Inside
MotoGP

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026

Sep 15, 2021
Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride the bike like I want
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride the bike like I want

Sep 15, 2021
Latest videos
Will Buxton and Haydn Cobb talk about latest MotoGP updates and more 09:08
MotoGP
6 h

Will Buxton and Haydn Cobb talk about latest MotoGP updates and more

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026 00:41
MotoGP
6 h

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026

MotoGP: Honda stand by bike philosophy after Marquez injury 09:05
MotoGP
Sep 14, 2021

MotoGP: Honda stand by bike philosophy after Marquez injury

MotoGP: Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano 00:36
MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021

MotoGP: Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano

Moto GP: Bagnaia fends off Marquez in tense duel to win 00:42
MotoGP
Sep 12, 2021

Moto GP: Bagnaia fends off Marquez in tense duel to win

More from
Lewis Duncan
Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro
MotoGP

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals San Marino GP
MotoGP

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Aragon GP Prime
MotoGP

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Franco Morbidelli More from
Franco Morbidelli
Crutchlow returns to MotoGP for three races with Yamaha Styrian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Crutchlow returns to MotoGP for three races with Yamaha

Franco Morbidelli to undergo knee surgery after missing MotoGP Dutch TT Dutch GP
MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli to undergo knee surgery after missing MotoGP Dutch TT

How Yamaha's MotoGP engine woes haunted it in Portugal Prime
MotoGP

How Yamaha's MotoGP engine woes haunted it in Portugal

Trending Today

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1

What channel is IndyCar on? Laguna Seca start time, TV channel & more
IndyCar IndyCar

What channel is IndyCar on? Laguna Seca start time, TV channel & more

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed

Teammate says Schumacher cheated in 1994
Formula 1 Formula 1

Teammate says Schumacher cheated in 1994

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli: Yamaha “didn’t owe me” factory MotoGP status, but I deserve it

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda “needs to follow” Marquez on MotoGP bike development – Espargaro

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.