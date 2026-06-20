MotoGP Czech GP: Full starting grid

Ai Ogura will start a MotoGP race from pole position for the first time in this Sunday's Czech Grand Prix.

The Trackhouse rider has been rapid all weekend at Brno, setting the fastest time in practice on Friday before topping Saturday morning's qualifying session by over two tenths of a second.

Joining him on the front row will be VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio and factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia, who won the sprint on Saturday.

Points leader Marco Bezzecchi will line up fourth on the factory Aprilia ahead of reigning world champion Marc Marquez, while LCR rookie Diogo Moreira will complete the second row.

Pramac's Toprak Razagatlioglu originally qualified second-last but has been moved to the back for impeding rival Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini.

Further, Jorge Martin will have to serve two long lap penalties in the race for causing a collision at the Hungarian GP a fortnight ago.

Only 21 riders will take the start in Brno, with Gresini's Alex Marquez withdrawing from the weekend after qualifying to avoid further risks to his fitness. The Spaniard was attempting a comeback in the Czech Republic after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury he sustained in Barcelona last month.