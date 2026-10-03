MotoGP Japanese GP: Full starting grid

Aprilia's Jorge Martin will start the Japanese Grand Prix from pole position after breaking the circuit record in Saturday's qualifying session at Motegi.

The 2024 MotoGP champion will line up just in front of Ducati rival Marc Marquez, who won the sprint race on Saturday and has vowed to attack in the remaining rounds of the season.

Completing the front row will be Austrian GP winner Pedro Acosta, meaning the top three places on the grid will be occupied by riders representing three different manufacturers.

Starting fourth will be Martin's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, who lost significant ground in the title fight with an ill-judged move to start on medium tyres in the sprint.

Alex Marquez will line up in fifth place on Gresini but will have to serve a double long lap penalty for taking out Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio on Saturday.

Di Giannantonio will start just behind the younger Marquez in seventh, while Enea Bastianini will take the start from seventh after narrowly missing out on a sprint podium on Saturday.

Completing the top 10 will be Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse), Diogo Moreira and Johann Zarco (both LCR).

Ai Ogura will start his home race from 11th on the grid.

Francesco Bagnaia, winner of the last two Japanese GPs aboard the factory Ducati, failed to make it into Q2 and is due to start 13th.

Michelin has banned teams from using the soft tyre in the grand prix, while suggesting the new reinforced hard compound as the primary option. The warm-up has been extended to 20 minutes to allow riders to evaluate the hard tyre. The medium compound can also be used during the race, but it has so far provided mixed results for riders.

2026 Japanese GP - Full starting grid

Cla Nº Rider Bike Time Gap 1 89 Jorge Martín Aprilia 1'42.371 - 2 93 Marc Márquez Ducati 1'42.481 0.110 3 37 Pedro Acosta KTM 1'42.493 0.122 4 72 Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia 1'42.530 0.159 5 73 Álex Márquez Ducati 1'42.546 0.175 6 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'42.628 0.257 7 23 Enea Bastianini KTM 1'42.669 0.298 8 25 Raúl Fernández Aprilia 1'42.741 0.370 9 11 Diogo Moreira Honda 1'42.916 0.545 10 5 Johann Zarco Honda 1'42.918 0.547 11 79 Ai Ogura Aprilia 1'42.933 0.562 12 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'43.059 0.688 13 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'43.007 0.636 14 21 Franco Morbidelli Ducati 1'43.136 0.765 15 15 Somkiat Chantra Honda 1'43.196 0.825 16 10 Luca Marini Honda 1'43.278 0.907 17 33 Brad Binder KTM 1'43.399 1.028 18 54 Fermín Aldeguer Ducati 1'43.419 1.048 19 12 Maverick Viñales KTM 1'43.605 1.234 20 43 Jack Miller Yamaha 1'43.811 1.440 21 42 Alex Rins Yamaha 1'43.896 1.525 22 7 Toprak Razgatlıoğlu Yamaha 1'44.031 C