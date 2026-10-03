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MotoGP Japanese GP: Full starting grid

Check out the full starting grid for the Japanese Grand Prix, which takes place on 4 October 2026

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Aprilia's Jorge Martin will start the Japanese Grand Prix from pole position after breaking the circuit record in Saturday's qualifying session at Motegi.

The 2024 MotoGP champion will line up just in front of Ducati rival Marc Marquez, who won the sprint race on Saturday and has vowed to attack in the remaining rounds of the season.

Completing the front row will be Austrian GP winner Pedro Acosta, meaning the top three places on the grid will be occupied by riders representing three different manufacturers.

Starting fourth will be Martin's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, who lost significant ground in the title fight with an ill-judged move to start on medium tyres in the sprint.

Alex Marquez will line up in fifth place on Gresini but will have to serve a double long lap penalty for taking out Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio on Saturday.

Di Giannantonio will start just behind the younger Marquez in seventh, while Enea Bastianini will take the start from seventh after narrowly missing out on a sprint podium on Saturday.

Completing the top 10 will be Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse), Diogo Moreira and Johann Zarco (both LCR).

Ai Ogura will start his home race from 11th on the grid.

Francesco Bagnaia, winner of the last two Japanese GPs aboard the factory Ducati, failed to make it into Q2 and is due to start 13th.

Michelin has banned teams from using the soft tyre in the grand prix, while suggesting the new reinforced hard compound as the primary option. The warm-up has been extended to 20 minutes to allow riders to evaluate the hard tyre. The medium compound can also be used during the race, but it has so far provided mixed results for riders.

2026 Japanese GP - Full starting grid

 Cla   Nº   Rider   Bike   Time   Gap
1 89  Jorge Martín Aprilia 1'42.371 -
2 93  Marc Márquez Ducati 1'42.481 0.110
3 37  Pedro Acosta KTM 1'42.493 0.122
4 72  Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia 1'42.530 0.159
5 73  Álex Márquez Ducati 1'42.546 0.175
6 49  Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'42.628 0.257
7 23  Enea Bastianini KTM 1'42.669 0.298
8 25  Raúl Fernández Aprilia 1'42.741 0.370
9 11  Diogo Moreira Honda 1'42.916 0.545
10 Johann Zarco Honda 1'42.918 0.547
11 79  Ai Ogura Aprilia 1'42.933 0.562
12 20  Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'43.059 0.688
13 63  Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'43.007 0.636
14 21  Franco Morbidelli Ducati 1'43.136 0.765
15 15  Somkiat Chantra Honda 1'43.196 0.825
16 10  Luca Marini Honda 1'43.278 0.907
17 33  Brad Binder KTM 1'43.399 1.028
18 54  Fermín Aldeguer Ducati 1'43.419 1.048
19 12  Maverick Viñales KTM 1'43.605 1.234
20 43  Jack Miller Yamaha 1'43.811 1.440
21 42  Alex Rins Yamaha 1'43.896 1.525
22 Toprak Razgatlıoğlu Yamaha 1'44.031 C

 

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