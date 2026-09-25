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MotoGP

MotoGP 2027 calendar revealed with Buenos Aires and Adelaide joining the schedule

The 2027 MotoGP calendar has been released which features 22 rounds with the addition of Buenos Aires in place of Balaton Park, while the Australian round moves from Phillip Island to Adelaide

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Edited:
Race start

Race start

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The 2027 MotoGP calendar has been officially released, with Buenos Aires and Adelaide joining the schedule, Qatar moving up to the second round and five double-headers plus one triple-header.

Next year's schedule features several new additions and the most international schedule in the history of the MotoGP, with 22 rounds spread across 19 countries.

Two new races feature in the additions of Buenos Aires and Adelaide – effectively replacing Hungary’s Balaton Park while Phillip Island loses the Australian GP.

Qatar, meanwhile, is under consideration, having been scheduled in the opening part of the season while the championship awaits clarification over what will happen to the race currently planned for this November.

This year’s Qatar GP was originally scheduled for April but was postponed due to the Iran war. More details on whether that event will go ahead in November are expected in the next few weeks.

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The 2027 championship will get under way at the Buriram circuit in Thailand on 7 March, exactly one month after the final pre-season tests are due to be held there. With the ongoing conflict in the Middle East in mind, the paddock will immediately travel to Losail, which is scheduled to host the second round, before taking a one-week breather and heading across to the Americas.

Race start

Race start

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Brazil will lead the second back-to-back of the season before Buenos Aires makes its return to the championship after almost three decades. The event at the Autodromo Oscar y Juan Galvez will take place on the second weekend of April.

MotoGP then heads to Austin at the end of April before making their way back to Europe, with Jerez hosting MotoGP on 9 May, a week later than has traditionally been the case.

A total of 12 events will be held in Europe between mid-May and early October, with Portimao bringing the European leg of the season to a temporary close before MotoGP heads for Asia.

Japan (17 October), Malaysia (24 October) and Indonesia (31 October) will form the only triple-header of 2027, acting as the launchpad for the paddock’s journey towards Oceania.

Phillip Island will no longer host the Australian Grand Prix, with the race moving to the semi-urban Adelaide circuit, which Liberty Media hopes will help it attract other cities around the world.

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Valencia, as announced earlier this week, will once again bring the championship to a close at the end of November.

2027 MotoGP calendar in full

Round

Date

Round

Location

1

7 March

Thai GP

Thailand

2

14 March

Qatar GP

Qatar

3

4 April

Brazilian GP

Brazil

4

11 April

Argentine GP

Argentina

5

25 April

Americas GP

Austin

6

9 May

Spanish GP

Jerez

7

16 May

French GP

Le Mans

8

30 May

Italian GP

Mugello

9

13 June

Catalan GP

Barcelona

10

27 June

Dutch GP

Assen

11

11 July

German GP

Sachsenring

12

18 July

Czech GP

Brno

13

15 August

British GP

Silverstone

14

29 August

Austrian GP

Austria

15

12 September

San Marino GP

Misano

16

19 September

Aragon GP

Aragon

17

03 October

Portuguese GP

Portimao

18

17 October

Japanese GP

Motegi

19

24 October

Malaysian GP

Malaysia

20

31 October

Indonesian GP

Lombok

21

14 November

Australian GP

Adelaide

22

28 November

Valencia GP

Valencia

 

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