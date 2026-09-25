MotoGP 2027 calendar revealed with Buenos Aires and Adelaide joining the schedule
The 2027 MotoGP calendar has been released which features 22 rounds with the addition of Buenos Aires in place of Balaton Park, while the Australian round moves from Phillip Island to Adelaide
Race start
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
The 2027 MotoGP calendar has been officially released, with Buenos Aires and Adelaide joining the schedule, Qatar moving up to the second round and five double-headers plus one triple-header.
Next year's schedule features several new additions and the most international schedule in the history of the MotoGP, with 22 rounds spread across 19 countries.
Two new races feature in the additions of Buenos Aires and Adelaide – effectively replacing Hungary’s Balaton Park while Phillip Island loses the Australian GP.
Qatar, meanwhile, is under consideration, having been scheduled in the opening part of the season while the championship awaits clarification over what will happen to the race currently planned for this November.
This year’s Qatar GP was originally scheduled for April but was postponed due to the Iran war. More details on whether that event will go ahead in November are expected in the next few weeks.
The 2027 championship will get under way at the Buriram circuit in Thailand on 7 March, exactly one month after the final pre-season tests are due to be held there. With the ongoing conflict in the Middle East in mind, the paddock will immediately travel to Losail, which is scheduled to host the second round, before taking a one-week breather and heading across to the Americas.
Race start
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Brazil will lead the second back-to-back of the season before Buenos Aires makes its return to the championship after almost three decades. The event at the Autodromo Oscar y Juan Galvez will take place on the second weekend of April.
MotoGP then heads to Austin at the end of April before making their way back to Europe, with Jerez hosting MotoGP on 9 May, a week later than has traditionally been the case.
A total of 12 events will be held in Europe between mid-May and early October, with Portimao bringing the European leg of the season to a temporary close before MotoGP heads for Asia.
Japan (17 October), Malaysia (24 October) and Indonesia (31 October) will form the only triple-header of 2027, acting as the launchpad for the paddock’s journey towards Oceania.
Phillip Island will no longer host the Australian Grand Prix, with the race moving to the semi-urban Adelaide circuit, which Liberty Media hopes will help it attract other cities around the world.
Valencia, as announced earlier this week, will once again bring the championship to a close at the end of November.
2027 MotoGP calendar in full
|
Round
|
Date
|
Round
|
Location
|
1
|
7 March
|
Thai GP
|
Thailand
|
2
|
14 March
|
Qatar GP
|
Qatar
|
3
|
4 April
|
Brazilian GP
|
Brazil
|
4
|
11 April
|
Argentine GP
|
Argentina
|
5
|
25 April
|
Americas GP
|
Austin
|
6
|
9 May
|
Spanish GP
|
Jerez
|
7
|
16 May
|
French GP
|
Le Mans
|
8
|
30 May
|
Italian GP
|
Mugello
|
9
|
13 June
|
Catalan GP
|
Barcelona
|
10
|
27 June
|
Dutch GP
|
Assen
|
11
|
11 July
|
German GP
|
Sachsenring
|
12
|
18 July
|
Czech GP
|
Brno
|
13
|
15 August
|
British GP
|
Silverstone
|
14
|
29 August
|
Austrian GP
|
Austria
|
15
|
12 September
|
San Marino GP
|
Misano
|
16
|
19 September
|
Aragon GP
|
Aragon
|
17
|
03 October
|
Portuguese GP
|
Portimao
|
18
|
17 October
|
Japanese GP
|
Motegi
|
19
|
24 October
|
Malaysian GP
|
Malaysia
|
20
|
31 October
|
Indonesian GP
|
Lombok
|
21
|
14 November
|
Australian GP
|
Adelaide
|
22
|
28 November
|
Valencia GP
|
Valencia
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