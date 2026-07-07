MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

The dawn of a new era in MotoGP next year, with the introduction of the championship's new technical regulations for manufacturers committing to remain in the series through the end of 2031, will trigger the biggest shake-up to the premier-class grid in many years.

Many of the changes had been emerging gradually since the start of the season, but following the signing of the Concorde Agreement, a wave of official announcements has followed.

At this stage, and pending a handful of remaining confirmations, the 2027 grid is virtually complete, with only the Tech3 satellite team still to finalise its line-up.

Provisional MotoGP 2027 grid

MotoGP rookie Diogo Moreira is already under contract, although he could still switch to Honda's factory squad while remaining within the HRC structure.

The manufacturers' announcement cycle began in late June. As previously reported by Motorsport.com, the first major move was Marc Marquez extending his Ducati factory contract for two more seasons, officially confirmed on 23 June. Ducati then announced the departure of Francesco Bagnaia before unveiling Pedro Acosta as his replacement just two hours later.

Aprilia, which had already secured Marco Bezzecchi with a contract extension in early February, announced Bagnaia's signing the following day during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, giving the Italian manufacturer an all-Italian factory line-up.

Yamaha confirmed on 1 July that Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura - fresh from his Assen victory three days earlier - will make up its 2027 factory team, having announced the departures of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins the previous day.

KTM was in no rush to reveal its plans, but on Monday officially confirmed the arrival of Alex Marquez before also announcing Fabio Di Giannantonio after VR46 confirmed the Italian's departure.

Announcements still to come at Honda

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Honda is yet to officially confirm Fabio Quartararo as its new lead rider, and the Japanese manufacturer is still weighing up whether the Frenchman will be partnered by David Alonso or Diogo Moreira in the factory team.

Independent teams: The remaining moves

Among the satellite teams, Gresini was the first to confirm its 2027 line-up. Nadia Padovani's squad announced on 2 July that Joan Mir, riding with factory-spec machinery, and Moto2 graduate Dani Holgado will form its rider pairing. The team also confirmed a new multi-year agreement with Ducati.

At LCR Honda, Alonso would move into the satellite team if Moreira is promoted to the factory HRC outfit. Johann Zarco, meanwhile, already has a contract in place for 2027, provided he recovers from his current injuries.

Pramac Yamaha already has Toprak Razgatlioglu under contract, while another Moto2 rookie, Spain's Izan Guevara, is expected to join him.

There are still a few unanswered questions elsewhere. VR46 has Fermin Aldeguer secured, but his team-mate will either be Nicolo Bulega - Ducati's preferred option - or Luca Marini, who could return to his former team if he is unable to secure another ride.

The biggest uncertainty remains at Tech3. Until 30 June, the team held options on Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini for one-year extensions. Current indications are that Bastianini will instead become available to join Trackhouse Aprilia, which is also keen to finalise a one-year contract extension for Raul Fernandez.

Luca Marini, Honda HRC Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Tech3 is currently in discussions with Moto2 rider Senna Agius, as well as Marini and Vinales, which is expected to delay any official announcements.

High-profile riders facing life outside MotoGP

With as many as four Moto2 riders expected to step up - Alonso, Holgado, Guevara and Agius, with championship leader Manu Gonzalez still an outside possibility - several established MotoGP race winners are likely to lose their seats.

That list currently includes Alex Rins, Franco Morbidelli, Jack Miller and Brad Binder, while Vinales could also find himself without a place on the grid.

Morbidelli's most likely alternative currently appears to be a switch to World Superbike, where Binder, Miller and Rins would also be open to continuing their careers.

The only riders to have firmly ruled out a move to the production-based championship are Vinales and Marini.