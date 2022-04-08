MotoGP Americas GP: Zarco leads FP2 from Miller and Quartararo

The second 45-minute session of the weekend took place in perfect conditions at the Circuit of the Americas, with lap times instantly surmounting the best from FP1.

Ducati’s Jack Miller was the first to break Alex Rins’ benchmark from this morning with a 2m03.567s, having set the early pace with a 2m04.121s. It wouldn’t be beaten for another 15 minutes until Miller was finally knocked off top spot, with morning pacesetter Rins returning of the top of the order.

The Suzuki rider produced a 2m03.030s to go fastest of all, with teammate Joan Mir leaping to second in the closing stages to make it a 1-2 for the Japanese manufacturer.

A late flurry of fast laps led to the order being shuffled around repeatedly, with Miller going top with a 2m02.789s. This was bettered by Pramac counterpart Zarco with a 2m02.542s, which would go unchallenged through to the chequered flag.

He would lead Miller by a considerably 0.247 seconds, with reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo leaping up to third late on with a 2m02.837s having been pushed back to 12th.

Gresini’s Enea Bastianini continued Ducati’s strong afternoon with a run to fourth on his 2021-spec bike, while Rins ended the session fifth.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The returning Marc Marquez was sixth on the factory Honda, 0.499s off the pace, with Maverick Vinales the only Aprilia inside the top 10 currently at COTA in seventh.

The top 10 was completed by the sister Suzuki of Joan Mir, with Francesco Bagnaia on the factory team Ducati leading Pramac’s Jorge Martin – who didn’t run a fresh soft rear tyre at the end of FP2 and instead stayed with the medium – in ninth and 10th.

Argentina race winner Aleix Espargaro is currently in a provisional Q1 spot in 11th having missed the top 10 by 0.015s on his Aprilia – though conditions should allow for combined timesheet improvements in FP3 on Saturday morning

He was 0.068s clear of his brother Pol Espargaro on the other factory Honda, while KTM continued to have a low-key day with Brad Binder as its leading runner in 13th – almost a second off the pace. Teammate Miguel Oliveira was 2.8s adrift in last on the timesheets behind Tech3 rookie Raul Fernandez.

RNF Racing’s Darryn Binder was the only faller in FP2, the South African sliding off his Yamaha at Turn 11 at the end of the session. He was 22nd in the end behind factory Yamaha counterpart Franco Morbidelli.

The 2022 MotoGP Americas GP continues on Saturday at 9:55pm local time with FP3.

Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP FP2 times: