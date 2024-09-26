MotoGP announces 22-round calendar for 2025 season

The calendar for the 2025 MotoGP World Championship has been formally announced boasting a record 22 rounds, a brand-new event in Hungary and a move to Thailand for the opening round of the season.

Following a steady flow of itemised announcements - including the postponement of India’s return to the programme for 2026 - ahead of this weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix, the full schedule has now been confirmed.

Despite having its attempts to run a campaign over 22 rounds thwarted in 2023 and 2024, Dorna will persevere with what would be a record number of events should the 2025 MotoGP season go as planned.

Each event from this year’s calendar is present for 2025 - including the returning Aragon round - to be joined by Brno in the Czech Republic, which is included on the schedule for the first time since 2020, and a fresh event in Hungary at the newly-constructed Balaton Park Circuit.

The events will form part of a relatively gruelling summer schedule that features seven rounds set around the traditional summer hiatus.

There will also be a change to the programme at the top of the year with Thailand shifting from its October slot this season to herald the 2025 curtain raiser on March 2.

The Buriram International Circuit will be the first stop of four flyaway races to start the season, followed by the Argentinian Grand Prix, the Grand Prix of The Americas and the Qatar Grand Prix, which gets a new date in April

Elsewhere, the British Grand Prix is brought forward to May 25 as the seventh round of the season, while the Catalunya Grand Prix moves the other way to a September 7 date.

Following the announcement that the Autodromo Internacional Algarve in Portimao has signed a new two-year agreement to continue as host of the Portuguese Grand Prix, it will mark the penultimate round of the season in a back-to-back European double header with Valencia that will conclude the year.

Full 2025 MotoGP calendar:

No. Date Grand Prix Circuit 1 02 March Thailand Chang International Circuit 2 16 March Argentina Termas de Río Hondo 3 30 March Americas Circuit of the Americas 4 13 April Qatar Lusail International Circuit 5 27 April Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 6 11 May France Le Mans 7 25 May Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 8 08 June Aragon MotorLand Aragón 9 22 June Italy Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello 10 29 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 11 13 July Germany Sachsenring 12 20 July Czech Republic* Automotodrom Brno 13 17 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 14 24 August Hungary** Balaton Park Circuit 15 07 September Catalunya Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 16 14 September San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 17 28 September Japan Mobility Resort Motegi 18 05 October Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit 19 19 October Australia Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit 20 26 October Malaysia Petronas Sepang International Circuit 21 09 November Portugal* Autódromo Internacional do Algarve 22 16 November Comunitat Valenciana Circuit Ricardo Tormo

* subject to contract

** subject to homologation