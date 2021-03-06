MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
235 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
249 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia
MotoGP / Qatar March testing / News

Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “quite different” to ride

By:
Translated by:
Charles Bradley

Aleix Espargaro says the 2021 Aprilia RS-GP doesn’t look like a revolution but feels “quite different” to ride after topping the first day of the Qatar MotoGP pre-season test.

Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “quite different” to ride

Aprilia and KTM are the only manufacturer’s allowed to start 2021 with totally new motorcycles, with the former unveiling its redesigned RS-GP on Thursday.

Espargaro and team-mate Lorenzo Savadori have already been testing the bike since last November, with Espargaro completing a further 57 laps on Saturday in Qatar on his way to the top of the timesheets with a 1m54.687s.

Read Also:

When asked by Motorsport.com to compare the 2020 and 2021 versions of the RS-GP, Espargaro explained: “Yes, the bike doesn’t look like a revolution but to ride it is quite different.

“Especially regarding the stability, we made a big step forward as the bike is a lot more stable and also the aerodynamic side they did a big, big job. The bike is completely different. In acceleration I feel that we made one improvement and the bike has a lot more downforce, so the bike is really physical, more than last season’s bike.

“It is more stable so that allows me to accelerate better which is more than welcome. We are paying a little bit on the top speed, so we still have to find the balance and we still have to understand the bike to see the strong points and the weak points.

“But the bike likes me quite a lot. It means we did a great job, as when we had one of the slowest bikes [on the straight] but we are P1 with a very, very fast lap time on the first day. So, now we have to understand how we can improve and find a good balance.”

Read Also:

Aprilia’s top speed deficit was eye-opening on Saturday, with Espargaro 15km/h slower through the speed trap than the fastest Ducati of Jack Miller.

Admitting the current Aprilia is slower on a straight than the 2020 bike, Espargaro feels the deficit is exacerbated somewhat by the bike’s aerodynamics – which is a trade-off all manufacturers have to consider in modern MotoGP now.

“Sometimes it’s not just the engine, it’s a little bit complicated by the new MotoGP era from four or five years ago with the aerodynamics,” he added. “Everything became more difficult. I have to say I’m accelerating better than ever, but the top speed clearly we have to improve.

“It’s very, very low. It’s lower than our top speed from last season, and we are losing 15km/h to the Ducati, so there is room to improve there. But as I say, the aerodynamics allow you to turn better or not, to accelerate more or less, and to make more or less top speed.

“So now we have to find the balance. Today I tried two different aerodynamic packages and we still have to understand, but obviously I would like to have better top speed.”

shares
comments

Related video

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia

Previous article

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar March testing
Drivers Aleix Espargaro
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia

2h
2
Supercars

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022

3
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP pre-season Yamaha's toughest – Vinales

4
Formula 1

What Mercedes did and didn't tell us about its new W12 F1 car

5
Formula 1

Vettel "at peace" with himself over Ferrari F1 exit

4h
Latest news
Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “quite different” to ride
MotoGP

Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “quite different” to ride

35m
Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia

2h
Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes
MotoGP

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes

6h
Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence
MotoGP

Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence

11h
Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown
MotoGP

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown

23h
Latest videos
Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021? 09:49
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021?

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser 00:33
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle 01:37
MotoGP
Feb 23, 2021

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A 03:11
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A

Repsol Honda Team - Marc Marquez Q&A 07:32
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Marc Marquez Q&A

More from
Lewis Duncan
Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia Qatar March testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia

Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence
MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable Prime
MotoGP / Opinion

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable

More from
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season
MotoGP / Breaking news

Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season

Iannone’s four-year doping ban “ridiculous”, says Espargaro
MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone’s four-year doping ban “ridiculous”, says Espargaro

Espargaro questions Lorenzo's "desire" amid Aprilia rumours
MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro questions Lorenzo's "desire" amid Aprilia rumours

More from
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Fausto Gresini regains consciousness in COVID-19 battle
MotoGP / Breaking news

Fausto Gresini regains consciousness in COVID-19 battle

Gresini to split with Aprilia, become independent in 2022
MotoGP / Breaking news

Gresini to split with Aprilia, become independent in 2022

Why Iannone is not worth the trouble for Aprilia Prime
MotoGP / Opinion

Why Iannone is not worth the trouble for Aprilia

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021
How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Australians on Ducatis is an iconic partnership, the marque's last one yielding its sole MotoGP crown to date. But its latest Aussie union with the often underestimated Jack Miller can end this drought.

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2021
The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Senna vs Prost is regularly cited as motorsport's greatest rivalry. But it can easily be argued Rainey vs Schwantz can stake that claim. That rivalry was in full swing during the 1991 500cc season, remembered fondly by both stars 30 years on...

MotoGP
Jan 19, 2021
The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back Prime

The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back

The 2020 MotoGP campaign featured a standout pair of rookies, but one flew under the radar as he adjusted to a shock step-up armed with very little racing experience. However as his veteran team boss explains, the faith shown in him was not misplaced

MotoGP
Jan 18, 2021
Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within Prime

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within

With its charismatic leader Davide Brivio leaving for Formula 1, the Suzuki MotoGP squad he turned into a world championship-winning force in 2020 has a major recruitment headache that it needs to resolve carefully.

MotoGP
Jan 9, 2021
Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory Prime

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory

The return of Fernando Alonso to the renamed Alpine team is a sure sign of the team's ambition. But its latest appointment from MotoGP could be an even bigger coup as it seeks to end a barren run stretching back to Alonso's 2006 world title

Formula 1
Jan 7, 2021

Trending Today

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022

2021 MotoGP pre-season Yamaha's toughest – Vinales
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

2021 MotoGP pre-season Yamaha's toughest – Vinales

What Mercedes did and didn't tell us about its new W12 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Mercedes did and didn't tell us about its new W12 F1 car

Vettel "at peace" with himself over Ferrari F1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel "at peace" with himself over Ferrari F1 exit

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes

Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “quite different” to ride
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “quite different” to ride

Latest news

Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “quite different” to ride
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “quite different” to ride

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes

Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.