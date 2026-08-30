MotoGP Aragon GP: Full starting grid

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi will start the Aragon Grand Prix from pole position after beating reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez (Ducati) by just under a tenth of a second in qualifying.

The two title contenders will be joined on the front row of the grid by Gresini's Alex Marquez.

British GP winner Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse) will head the second row of the grid from the factory Aprilia of Jorge Martin and KTM star Pedro Acosta.

Fabio di Giannantonio will take the start from seventh for VR46 ahead of Francesco Bagnaia, while the returning Johann Zarco will be the top Honda on the grid in eighth. However, the Frenchman will have to serve a double long penalty in the race after being found guilty of causing the collision at Barcelona in which he broke his leg.

Zarco's rookie team-mate Diogo Moreira will start just behind him in 10th.

Jack Miller will lead Yamaha's charge in 13th.