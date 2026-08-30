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MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP Aragon GP: Full starting grid

Check out the full starting grid for the 2026 MotoGP Aragon GP

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
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Start action

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi will start the Aragon Grand Prix from pole position after beating reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez (Ducati) by just under a tenth of a second in qualifying.

The two title contenders will be joined on the front row of the grid by Gresini's Alex Marquez.

British GP winner Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse) will head the second row of the grid from the factory Aprilia of Jorge Martin and KTM star Pedro Acosta.

Fabio di Giannantonio will take the start from seventh for VR46 ahead of Francesco Bagnaia, while the returning Johann Zarco will be the top Honda on the grid in eighth. However, the Frenchman will have to serve a double long penalty in the race after being found guilty of causing the collision at Barcelona in which he broke his leg.

Zarco's rookie team-mate Diogo Moreira will start just behind him in 10th.

Jack Miller will lead Yamaha's charge in 13th.

GRID

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h
1 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia

1'44.962

174.165
2 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati

+0.089

1'45.051

174.018
3 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati

+0.299

1'45.261

173.671
4 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia

+0.413

1'45.375

173.483
5 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia

+0.474

1'45.436

173.382
6 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM

+0.593

1'45.555

173.187
7 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati

+0.653

1'45.615

173.089
8 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati

+0.709

1'45.671

172.997
9 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda

+0.821

1'45.783

172.814
10 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda

+0.840

1'45.802

172.783
11 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati

+0.930

1'45.892

172.636
12 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati

+0.957

1'45.919

172.592
13 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha

+0.997

1'45.959

172.527
14 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM

+1.036

1'45.998

172.463
15 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda

+1.064

1'46.026

172.418
16 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM

+1.134

1'46.096

172.304
17 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha

+1.169

1'46.131

172.247
18 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda

+1.249

1'46.211

172.117
19 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha

+1.360

1'46.322

171.938
20 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM

+1.422

1'46.384

171.837
21 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha

+1.587

1'46.549

171.571
22 Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia

+2.426

1'47.388

170.231
View full results
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