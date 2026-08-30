MotoGP Aragon GP: Full starting grid
Check out the full starting grid for the 2026 MotoGP Aragon GP
Start action
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi will start the Aragon Grand Prix from pole position after beating reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez (Ducati) by just under a tenth of a second in qualifying.
The two title contenders will be joined on the front row of the grid by Gresini's Alex Marquez.
British GP winner Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse) will head the second row of the grid from the factory Aprilia of Jorge Martin and KTM star Pedro Acosta.
Fabio di Giannantonio will take the start from seventh for VR46 ahead of Francesco Bagnaia, while the returning Johann Zarco will be the top Honda on the grid in eighth. However, the Frenchman will have to serve a double long penalty in the race after being found guilty of causing the collision at Barcelona in which he broke his leg.
Zarco's rookie team-mate Diogo Moreira will start just behind him in 10th.
Jack Miller will lead Yamaha's charge in 13th.
GRID
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team
|72
|Aprilia
|
1'44.962
|174.165
|2
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|93
|Ducati
|
+0.089
1'45.051
|174.018
|3
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|
+0.299
1'45.261
|173.671
|4
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|
+0.413
1'45.375
|173.483
|5
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|
+0.474
1'45.436
|173.382
|6
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|37
|KTM
|
+0.593
1'45.555
|173.187
|7
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|
+0.653
1'45.615
|173.089
|8
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|63
|Ducati
|
+0.709
1'45.671
|172.997
|9
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|
+0.821
1'45.783
|172.814
|10
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|11
|Honda
|
+0.840
1'45.802
|172.783
|11
|F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing
|54
|Ducati
|
+0.930
1'45.892
|172.636
|12
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|
+0.957
1'45.919
|172.592
|13
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|43
|Yamaha
|
+0.997
1'45.959
|172.527
|14
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|
+1.036
1'45.998
|172.463
|15
|J. Mir Honda HRC
|36
|Honda
|
+1.064
1'46.026
|172.418
|16
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|23
|KTM
|
+1.134
1'46.096
|172.304
|17
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|
+1.169
1'46.131
|172.247
|18
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|10
|Honda
|
+1.249
1'46.211
|172.117
|19
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|
+1.360
1'46.322
|171.938
|20
|P. Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|
+1.422
1'46.384
|171.837
|21
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|7
|Yamaha
|
+1.587
1'46.549
|171.571
|22
|L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team
|32
|Aprilia
|
+2.426
1'47.388
|170.231
|View full results
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
NASCAR's new Daytona package was maybe directionally better?
MotoGP Aragon GP: Full starting grid
Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Daytona 2026
Adelaide MotoGP circuit layout unveiled as €60 million project takes shape
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team
What we learned from MotoGP’s return at the British GP
The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse
Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments