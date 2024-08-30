All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Practice report
MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez fastest in opening practice, Bagnaia 21st

A largely unrepresentative FP1 saw Marquez lead the times and Bagnaia finish down in 21st

Adam Wheeler
Adam Wheeler
Upd:
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez set the pace on the Gresini GP23 in first practice for the Aragon Grand Prix, but was more than two seconds away from the lap record set at the previous outing in 2022. 

Newly sun-kissed MotorLand asphalt provided a radiant and idyllic stage for FP1 at round 12 of 20 in 2024 MotoGP and the third Spain-based grand prix of the current campaign.
 
Marquez, the rider with the most wins in the 14 editions of the grand prix at the site close to Alcaniz with five MotoGP victories, earned top spot by almost half a second over Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin.

The latter was the first of the 2024-spec factory Ducatis as world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini struggled. Both Italians ran off line or off track several times and Bagnaia’s P21 was his worst FP1 classification of the season, 1.9 seconds away from future team-mate Marquez.

Bastianini completed the most laps with 20 circulations and managed to squeeze into the top 10 with ninth.
 
Tech3 GasGas' Pedro Acosta was third fastest, 0.6s off from Marquez and headed another RC16 with Brad Binder capturing fourth, matching his 2022 race result and indicating that the KTMs look more formidable across the greasy tarmac than the Aprilias.

The Italian brand’s prominent runner was Trackhouse rider Miguel Oliveira in seventh. Fabio Di Giannantonio was fifth quickest.

The Italian, one of the better performers on the Ducati GP23 so far this season with five top-five finishes, is nursing a weakened left shoulder after crashing on Friday at the previous grand prix and dislocating the limb.   
 
KTM's Jack Miller rode to eighth, enforcing the positive start to the day for the Pierer Mobility collective.

Franco Morbidelli sealed the top ten and was the last rider inside the one-second bracket from Marquez. Vinales toiled to 12th but fared better than Aprilia team-mate Aleix Espargaro who was a distant 22nd and last, three seconds off the pace. 
 
Leading spot in the unofficial ‘Japanese Cup’ went to Honda’s Joan Mir, less than a tenth of a second faster than Yamaha’s Alex Rins, who is running a new aerodynamic configuration with the M1 after recent tests at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. 

MotoGP Aragon GP - FP1 results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 13

1'48.289

168.814 346
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 18

+0.483

1'48.772

0.483 168.065 341
3 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 18

+0.613

1'48.902

0.130 167.864 345
4 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 19

+0.663

1'48.952

0.050 167.787 344
5 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 13

+0.665

1'48.954

0.002 167.784 337
6 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 18

+0.755

1'49.044

0.090 167.646 340
7 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 18

+0.797

1'49.086

0.042 167.581 344
8 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 19

+0.826

1'49.115

0.029 167.537 347
9 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 20

+0.931

1'49.220

0.105 167.375 341
10 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 16

+0.972

1'49.261

0.041 167.313 340
11 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 17

+1.082

1'49.371

0.110 167.144 344
12 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 16

+1.160

1'49.449

0.078 167.025 339
13 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 16

+1.276

1'49.565

0.116 166.848 344
14 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 18

+1.359

1'49.648

0.083 166.722 339
15 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 18

+1.366

1'49.655

0.007 166.711 338
16 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 19

+1.380

1'49.669

0.014 166.690 342
17 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 18

+1.477

1'49.766

0.097 166.543 341
18 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 19

+1.722

1'50.011

0.245 166.172 335
19 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 17

+1.756

1'50.045

0.034 166.121 345
20 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 16

+1.844

1'50.133

0.088 165.988 340
21 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 14

+1.927

1'50.216

0.083 165.863 340
22 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 14

+3.174

1'51.463

1.247 164.007 342
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Honda and Kalex founder end MotoGP chassis collaboration
Next article Hungary set to join 2025 MotoGP calendar, Portugal in doubt

Top Comments

Latest news

How the controversial kerb changes have really altered Monza

How the controversial kerb changes have really altered Monza

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
How the controversial kerb changes have really altered Monza
F1 live: Second Italian GP practice as it happens

F1 live: Second Italian GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 live: Second Italian GP practice as it happens
Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut

Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez remains on top in second practice

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez remains on top in second practice

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez remains on top in second practice

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia