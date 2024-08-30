All Series

Practice report
MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez remains on top in second practice

Marquez carries his form into second practice of the day, as all four Aprilias make it directly into Q2

Adam Wheeler
Adam Wheeler
Upd:

Marc Marquez took the first step towards ending a 1000-day MotoGP dry spell by rushing to first place in second practice for the Aragon Grand Prix, shaving over two tenths of a second from the all-time lap record at MotorLand Aragon.
 
The slick condition of the new asphalt improved for the main practice and in the wake of fresh milestones for both Moto3 and Moto2 in their respective sessions on Friday. The surface was warmer and laden with more Pirelli rubber and the MotoGP field marked the difference compared to tentative times set in the morning.
 
Gresini rider Marquez led the pack for most of the chrono and set his MotorLand landmark on his 23rd lap of 24. The Catalan has not won a grand prix since Misano in 2021 and will now head directly into Q2 optimistic of his first pole position since the opening fixture of 2023 in Portugal.
 
Aleix Espargaro took the factory Aprilia from the bottom of the classification in FP1 to second place with an effort only four hundredths from world champion Francesco Bagnaia’s 2022 record. He fronted team-mate Maverick Vinales who was fastest in every single sector apart from the long, looping lefthanded Turn 16, where Marquez had the upper hand on the GP23.

Jorge Martin was the first Ducati GP24 racer in fourth ahead of Alex Marquez who benefited from his brother’s slipstream. Bagnaia improved to sixth, while Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini had his final flying lap scrubbed due to a crash by KTM’s Jack Miller at Turn 16 which drew out the yellow flags.
 
Franco Morbidelli secured seventh ahead of a surprising speed by LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco; the Frenchman slotted the maligned HRC motorcycle into eighth for the first direct entry to Saturday’s Q2 for the Japanese firm this year. Trackhouse Aprilia duo Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira filled the other automatic Q2 spots respectively.
 
Fabio Quartararo crashed into the fast approach to Turn 6 and was mired down in 20th. Augusto Fernandez, close to confirming his role as a Yamaha test rider for 2024, fell on the final corner, Turn 16.
 
Q1 gets underway at 10.50 local times CET (09.50 GMT) and Q2 at 11.15 CET on Saturday.

MotoGP Aragon GP - FP2 results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 24

1'45.801

172.784 339
2 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 21

+0.272

1'46.073

0.272 172.341 340
3 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 22

+0.316

1'46.117

0.044 172.270 337
4 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 22

+0.578

1'46.379

0.262 171.845 345
5 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 17

+0.605

1'46.406

0.027 171.802 334
6 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 20

+0.790

1'46.591

0.185 171.504 341
7 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 23

+0.904

1'46.705

0.114 171.320 339
8 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 23

+0.931

1'46.732

0.027 171.277 342
9 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 22

+1.039

1'46.840

0.108 171.104 338
10 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 20

+1.054

1'46.855

0.015 171.080 342
11 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 21

+1.083

1'46.884

0.029 171.034 341
12 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 22

+1.131

1'46.932

0.048 170.957 346
13 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 18

+1.145

1'46.946

0.014 170.934 334
14 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 24

+1.228

1'47.029

0.083 170.802 339
15 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 23

+1.230

1'47.031

0.002 170.799 340
16 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 21

+1.468

1'47.269

0.238 170.420 341
17 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 22

+1.479

1'47.280

0.011 170.402 338
18 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 19

+1.501

1'47.302

0.022 170.367 339
19 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 20

+1.599

1'47.400

0.098 170.212 337
20 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 20

+1.600

1'47.401

0.001 170.210 336
21 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 21

+2.042

1'47.843

0.442 169.513 340
22 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 22

+2.640

1'48.441

0.598 168.578 335
View full results

Top Comments

Adam Wheeler
