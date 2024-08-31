All Series

Race report
MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez takes dominant sprint win, disaster for Bagnaia

MotorLand delivers a first ever sprint win for Marquez while a disastrous outing for world champion Bagnaia sees Martin rise to the peak of the world championship

Adam Wheeler
Adam Wheeler
Upd:
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez broke his 1000-day victory drought with top spot in Saturday's sprint race at the Aragon Grand Prix.

The 31-year-old Catalan, who had topped every single session at MotoLand, controlled the race from the opening corners to convert pole position into a dominant 2.9s win.

It was the former Honda rider's first victory in more than 1000 days, stretching back to Misano in 2021, and first-ever in the new sprint format.

Gresini rider Marquez, who is also the ninth different rider to triumph on a Saturday since the introduction of the concept in 2023, said: "I feel super good. It was a very good weekend until now but the race always is the race and you cannot do any mistakes.

"I started a little bit stiff on the front lap, but then we started to ride in a better way and we controlled the race but of course, the most important day is tomorrow.

"So today we celebrate, because it's a sprint Race, but it's really important for us - the first victory in the sprint and I am, looking forward for tomorrow, in front of these amazing people."

Jorge Martin rode to a solitary second place with Tech3's Pedro Acosta another 3.7 seconds adrift completing an all-Spanish podium.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Martin's comfortable runner-up slot allowed the Pramac man to leapfrog main title rival and world champion Francesco Bagnaia in the standings and convert a five-point deficit to a three-point advantage.

The Italian suffered wheelspin from third on the grid and clearly had a grip issue throughout the race as he buffeted back to ninth and the last points-scoring berth, behind the impessive Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha.

Alex Marquez rode to fourth for what was a solid day of results for the Gresini team and Miguel Oliveira's fifth-place finish on the Trackhouse Racing Aprilia was the Portuguese's second-highest sprint result of the campaign.

KTM's Brad Binder was one of the flock of riders that profited from Bagnaia's issues and took sixth ahead of a resurgent Enea Bastianini, who sailed from 14th on the grid to seventh after a poor Q1 outing this morning on the other factory Ducati.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro was a victim of the slick grid tarmac and his poor launch was compounded further as he fell into Turn 1 after touching the rear wheel of Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46).

Other fallers were Honda's principal hope, LCR rider Johann Zarco, and Pramac's Franco Morbidelli.

MotoGP Aragon GP - Sprint race results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 11

19'50.034

168.9 12
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 11

+2.961

19'52.995

2.961 168.5 9
3 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 11

+6.694

19'56.728

3.733 167.9 7
4 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 11

+9.950

19'59.984

3.256 167.5 6
5 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 11

+11.749

20'01.783

1.799 167.2 5
6 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 11

+14.144

20'04.178

2.395 166.9 4
7 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 11

+14.291

20'04.325

0.147 166.9 3
8 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 11

+18.836

20'08.870

4.545 166.3 2
9 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 11

+20.298

20'10.332

1.462 166.1 1
10 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 11

+20.448

20'10.482

0.150 166.0
11 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 11

+20.678

20'10.712

0.230 166.0
12 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 11

+21.429

20'11.463

0.751 165.9
13 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 11

+22.110

20'12.144

0.681 165.8
14 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 11

+22.440

20'12.474

0.330 165.8
15 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 11

+23.468

20'13.502

1.028 165.6
16 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 11

+26.822

20'16.856

3.354 165.2
17 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 11

+26.910

20'16.944

0.088 165.2
18 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 11

+31.147

20'21.181

4.237 164.6
19 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 11

+37.642

20'27.676

6.495 163.7
dnf Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 4

+7 Laps

13'50.672

7 Laps 88.0 Retirement
dnf France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 1

+10 Laps

4'32.732

3 Laps 67.0 Retirement
dnf Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 0

11 laps

Accident
View full results

