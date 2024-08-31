All Series

Qualifying report
MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez blitz field to claim pole by eight tenths

Spanish ace thrives in Aragon by taking pole for the sprint as Bagnaia outqualifies Martin

Adam Wheeler
Adam Wheeler
Upd:
72

Marc Marquez extended his dominance at MotorLand Aragon by taking his second MotoGP pole position of the season on the Ducati GP23.

The 31-year-old has headed all four sessions so far in the Aragon Grand Prix and is now favourite for the sprint as well as the 12th race of the season on Sunday. 

Thunderstorms in the region created wet and damp sessions for all classes on Saturday morning, but as the skies cleared the sunshine quickly dried the asphalt. 

Gresini rider Marquez was the man to beat at a venue where he has previously won five times and scored seven poles since the the circuit first welcomed MotoGP in 2010.

His fastest effort in Q2 was a hefty 0.8s ahead of Tech3's Pedro Acosta, the impressive MotoGP rookie who will launch from the front row for only the second time in 2024, while Marquez’s 2025 team-mate Francesco Bagnaia lines up in third place.

He said: “At the moment I feel super good. Eight tenths looks a lot, but we cannot forget in other tracks I was eight tenths away from pole! We have to keep the same mentality because the track is quite slippery and it’s easy to make a mistake.”

Reigning world champion Bagnaia said that Marquez was able to pull the large margin because he was able to tip-toe through the damp conditions.

He added: “Marc is taking different lines and doing different things; being 0.8 ahead is unbelievable.”

Bagnaia’s principal title rival Jorge Martin crashed on the approach to the left-hander Turn 5 in the first minute of Q2. 

Martin, who has scored four sprint victories in 2024, grabbed the Pramac GP24 and took fourth to head the second row of the grid ahead of Alex Marquez (Gresini) and team-mate Franco Morbidelli, meaning five Ducatis fill the top six grid slots.

The third row will be headed by KTM's Brad Binder, who starts in seventh, marginally faster than Trackhouse Racing duo Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira. LCR's Johann Zarco gave Honda some renewed hope of improving by gatecrashing Q2 on his Honda. It was the first time a RC213V had been in the second part of qualifying in 2024 – and the Frenchman rounded out the top ten.

Enea Bastianini, who won the British Grand Prix and has taken three podium finishes from the last four rounds, could not piece a lap together in Q1 and was classified down in 14th.

MotoGP Aragon GP: Q2 results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 7

1'46.766

171.223 342
2 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 7

+0.840

1'47.606

0.840 169.886 349
3 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 7

+0.842

1'47.608

0.002 169.883 345
4 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 5

+0.876

1'47.642

0.034 169.829 345
5 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 7

+1.041

1'47.807

0.165 169.569 346
6 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 7

+1.348

1'48.114

0.307 169.088 342
7 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 5

+1.726

1'48.492

0.378 168.499 349
8 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 7

+1.784

1'48.550

0.058 168.409 344
9 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 8

+2.157

1'48.923

0.373 167.832 340
10 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 7

+2.314

1'49.080

0.157 167.590 338
11 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 7

+2.941

1'49.707

0.627 166.632 342
12 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 7

+3.760

1'50.526

0.819 165.398 339
View full results

MotoGP Aragon GP: Q1 results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 7

1'47.958

169.332 347
2 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 7

+0.060

1'48.018

0.060 169.238 349
3 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 7

+0.128

1'48.086

0.068 169.131 346
4 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 7

+0.584

1'48.542

0.456 168.421 345
5 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 7

+0.691

1'48.649

0.107 168.255 344
6 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 8

+0.729

1'48.687

0.038 168.196 340
7 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 8

+0.817

1'48.775

0.088 168.060 335
8 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 7

+1.123

1'49.081

0.306 167.589 338
9 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 7

+1.280

1'49.238

0.157 167.348 346
10 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 7

+1.844

1'49.802

0.564 166.488 345
11 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 7

+1.914

1'49.872

0.070 166.382 341
12 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 7

+2.162

1'50.120

0.248 166.007 346
View full results

 

