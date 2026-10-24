MotoGP Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: Full starting grid as four riders forced out of Phillip Island race

Check out the full starting grid for the Australian Grand Prix, which will feature a depleted field of 18 bikes

Rachit Thukral

Published: Oct 24, 2026, 9:29 AM

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Race start

Photo by: Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

Just 18 riders will take the start at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, as MotoGP makes its final visit to the iconic Phillip Island Circuit outside mainland Melbourne.

On pole position will be Ducati's Marc Marquez, who leads the championship by 10 points following his victory in the sprint race on Saturday. The 33-year-old dominated the qualifying session in wet conditions, beating the rest of the field by almost 1.5s.

Lining up alongside will be his brother Alex Marquez on the Gresini Ducati, while Johann Zarco will complete the front row for LCR Honda after coming all the way from Q1.

Home hero Jack Miller will make his final start at Phillip Island as a MotoGP rider from fourth on the grid, running a special yellow-and-green livery on his Pramac Yamaha.

Next up will be Pedro Acosta on the factory KTM, with Fabio di Giannantonio starting sixth after finishing on the podium in the sprint.

Aprilia's charge will be led by Marco Bezzecchi in seventh place. The Noale-based manufacturer is down to just two riders on Sunday after Jorge Martin broke his arm during a crash in the sprint and Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez aggravated his finger injury during practice on Friday. Both have been declared unfit for the race, leaving Bezzecchi and Ai Ogura to contend for Aprilia.

Ogura will take the start from 10th, behind Honda's Diogo Moreira and the Tech3 KTM of Enea Bastianini.

The factory Honda team will be completely absent from Sunday's race. Joan Mir hadn't even started the weekend due to illness, while a virus consigned his team-mate Luca Marini to just two laps on Friday. The latter withdrew from the remainder of the Australian GP, including the sprint and the main race, on Saturday morning.

Two other full-time riders are missing from the race, with both Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pramac) absent due to injuries sustained in previous rounds. Iker Lecuona and Augusto Fernandez will serve as their respective stand-ins.

2026 Australian GP - Full starting grid

Cla Rider # Bike Time 1 M. MarquezDucati Team 93 Ducati

1'34.203

2 A. MarquezGresini Racing 73 Ducati

+1.494

1'35.697

3 J. ZarcoTeam LCR 5 Honda

+1.503

1'35.706

4 J. MillerPramac Racing 43 Yamaha

+1.781

1'35.984

5 P. AcostaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM

+2.297

1'36.500

6 F. Di GiannantonioTeam VR46 49 Ducati

+2.303

1'36.506

7 M. BezzecchiAprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia

+2.317

1'36.520

8 D. MoreiraTeam LCR 11 Honda

+3.681

1'37.884

9 E. BastianiniTech 3 23 KTM

+4.444

1'38.647

10 A. OguraTrackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia

+5.186

1'39.389

11 B. BinderRed Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM

+1.793

1'35.996

12 I. LecuonaGresini Racing 27 Ducati

+2.093

1'36.296

13 M. ViñalesTech 3 12 KTM

+2.484

1'36.687

14 F. BagnaiaDucati Team 63 Ducati

+2.556

1'36.759

15 A. FernandezPramac Racing 47 Yamaha

+2.575

1'36.778

16 A. RinsYamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha

+2.708

1'36.911

17 F. QuartararoYamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha

+3.037

1'37.240

18 F. MorbidelliTeam VR46 21 Ducati

+3.701

1'37.904

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