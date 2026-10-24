Qualifying report

MotoGP Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: Marc Marquez recovers from from crash to take pole at wet Phillip Island

Marquez flexes his wet-weather prowess to leave the competition in his wake in qualifying

Rachit Thukral

Published: Oct 24, 2026, 12:43 AM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Ducati’s Marc Marquez bounced back from an early crash to claim pole position at the Australian Grand Prix, taking advantage of the wet conditions to stun the Aprilia contingent.

The reigning world champion posted a best time of 1m34.203s aboard the factory Ducati in the final minutes of Qualifying 2, beating his brother Alex Marquez to the top spot by a whopping margin of 1.493s.

LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco came through Q1 to secure a spot on the front row, while points leader Jorge Martin could only manage fourth on the best of the Aprilia RS-GPs.

While the track was already wet following overnight showers, a fresh bout of rain at the start of Q2 complicated the situation further for riders.

Marc Marquez became the first victim of the deteriorating conditions, crashing at Turn 4 just three minutes into the session without a lap time on board.

But the nine-time world champion was able to bring his hobbled bike back to the paddock via the service lane, before jumping on his second machine and heading back out on track.

On his first flying lap of the session, the Spaniard immediately jumped to the top of the timesheets, dispatching early pacesetter Zarco by 0.087s.

At this stage, his title rivals Marco Bezzecchi and Martin sat in sixth and 10th respectively, unable to replicate their Friday pace in the wet.

As the final runs began, Zarco again shone on the LCR Honda, retaking the top spot with a blistering time of 1m35.706s.

But ultimately the Frenchman had no answer to Marquez, who found a whopping 1.5s on his final lap to claim his fourth pole of the season.

His Gresini-mounted brother Alex Marquez jumped to second in the closing stages to complete a 1-2 for Ducati, while Zarco hung on to third place to secure a front row start for Honda.

Championship leader Martin delivered two late improvements to qualify as the best Aprilia in fourth place, demoting home hero Jack Miller (Pramac Yamaha) to fifth place.

Raul Fernandez ended up sixth for Trackhouse, with Pedro Acosta qualifying seventh for KTM ahead of Fabio di Giannantonio’s VR46 Ducati.

Bezzecchi endured his worst qualifying session since the Catalan GP in ninth, just beating the LCR Honda of Diogo Moreira.

Enea Bastianini (Tech3 KTM) and Ai Ogura (Trackhouse Aprilia) completed the top 12.

Brad Binder made a major improvement in the final two minutes of Q1 but was ultimately demoted by Miller and Zarco, ending up 13th on the grid on the factory KTM.

Iker Lecuona, standing in for Fermin Aldeguer at Gresini, qualified 14th on his return, just ahead of Maverick Vinales (Tech3) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati).

Augusto Fernandez, likewise, impressed as a substitute rider, beating the factory Yamahas of Alex Rins and Fabio Quartararo on the Pramac bike that belongs to the injured Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The depleted 20-bike field was completed by Franco Morbidelli on the VR46 Ducati.

Prior to FP2, Honda announced that Luca Marini will withdraw from the remainder of the weekend due to illness, leaving the factory team without a single rider on the grid. Joan Mir was already sitting out the Australian GP due to unrelated health-related issues.

Q2 results

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap 1 M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 7

1'34.203

169.981 2 A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 7

+1.494

1'35.697

1.494 167.328 3 J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 8

+1.503

1'35.706

0.009 167.312 4 J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 8

+1.577

1'35.780

0.074 167.183 5 J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 7

+1.781

1'35.984

0.204 166.827 6 R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 8

+1.947

1'36.150

0.166 166.539 7 P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 8

+2.297

1'36.500

0.350 165.935 8 F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 8

+2.303

1'36.506

0.006 165.925 9 M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 8

+2.317

1'36.520

0.014 165.901 10 D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 8

+3.681

1'37.884

1.364 163.589 11 E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 7

+4.444

1'38.647

0.763 162.324 12 A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 8

+5.186

1'39.389

0.742 161.112 View full results

Q1 results

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap 1 J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 7

1'35.461

167.741 2 J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 8

+0.001

1'35.462

0.001 167.740 3 B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 8

+0.535

1'35.996

0.534 166.806 4 I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati 8

+0.835

1'36.296

0.300 166.287 5 M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 8

+1.226

1'36.687

0.391 165.614 6 F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 9

+1.298

1'36.759

0.072 165.491 7 A. Fernandez Pramac Racing 47 Yamaha 8

+1.317

1'36.778

0.019 165.459 8 A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 8

+1.450

1'36.911

0.133 165.232 9 F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 8

+1.779

1'37.240

0.329 164.672 10 F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 6

+2.443

1'37.904

0.664 163.556 View full results

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