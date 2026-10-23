Practice report

MotoGP Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads Aprilia 1-2-4-5 in Friday Practice

Bezzecchi bounces back from a crash to set the pace in Phillip Island Practice

Rachit Thukral

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 5:25 AM

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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marco Bezzecchi topped Practice for the Australian Grand Prix on Friday, as Aprilia emerged as the manufacturer to beat at the start of the Phillip Island weekend.

Bezzecchi, fresh off his victory in Indonesia a fortnight ago, stormed to the top with a blistering time of 1m26.775s, edging out the satellite Trackhouse bike of Raul Fernandez by just under a tenth of a second.

Marc Marquez was the only Ducati rider to challenge the RS-GPs, finishing third-quickest after topping FP1 earlier this morning. Points leader Jorge Martin wound up in fifth, albeit 0.255s down on his team-mate's pace.

At the start of the hour-long session, Marquez set the early benchmark on the factory Ducati, posting a time of 1m28.209s to lead from LCR’s Johann Zarco.

Practice was red-flagged before the first 10 minutes had elapsed after Bezzecchi crashed at Turn 4, scattering debris across the track. The incident began when the Italian struck the back of Alex Marquez’s Gresini Ducati, losing significant bodywork in the process, before going straight into the right-hander and dropping his bike in the gravel.

A second red flag followed nine minutes later due to wildlife on track, before the session resumed with 41 minutes left on the clock.

Marc Marquez was again on the pace as the pitlane reopened, lapping the track in 1m27.615s to increase his advantage at the front, before Bezzecchi returned to the track on his second bike and snatched the top spot with a 1m27.374s.

Full qualifying simulations began in the final 20 minutes as riders switched to the soft rear tyre, with Pedro Acosta lowering the benchmark to 1m27.208s aboard the factory KTM.

A flurry of improvements followed shortly after, with Marquez moving the goalposts with the first sub-1m27s lap of the day, leaving his rivals chasing him in the closing minutes.

But Aprilia rose to the fore as the final runs began, with Raul Fernandez first dislodging Marquez from the top before Bezzecchi went even quicker with a 1m26.775s.

Bezzecchi's time remained unbeaten as the chequered flag was waved, with Fernandez likewise staying in second position.

Marquez failed to improve on his last lap but hung on to third place, with Ai Ogura jumping to fourth late on with an identical time to the reigning world champion.

Championship leader Martin managed to find more time on his final run but could only finish fifth, leaving him as the slowest of the four Aprilia riders.

Meanwhile, Alex Marquez wound up sixth for Gresini despite crashing at Turn 4 with two minutes left on the clock.

Tech3’s Enea Bastianini delivered a late improvement to jump to sixth place, beating the factory KTM of Pedro Acosta by just three hundredths of a second.

Diogo Moreira was Honda’s top runner in ninth place, while VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio was the last rider to secure a direct Q2 entry with 10th place.

Moreira’s team-mate Zarco was next up in 11th, while home hero Jack Miller was the top Yamaha in 12th after recovering from an early crash at Turn 6.

Luca Marini completed just two laps in FP1 before sitting out the rest of the day due to a virus. His condition will be evaluated again on Saturday.

Marini’s withdrawal left the factory Honda team without a single rider in Practice, with team-mate Joan Mir absent from the entire Phillip Island weekend due to unrelated health issues.

FiP

All Stats

Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap 1 M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 23

1'26.775

184.532 2 R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 21

+0.072

1'26.847

0.072 184.379 3 M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 27

+0.126

1'26.901

0.054 184.264 4 A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 27

+0.126

1'26.901

0.000 184.264 5 J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 29

+0.255

1'27.030

0.129 183.991 6 A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 24

+0.375

1'27.150

0.120 183.738 7 E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 24

+0.407

1'27.182

0.032 183.670 8 P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 23

+0.433

1'27.208

0.026 183.616 9 D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 24

+0.744

1'27.519

0.311 182.963 10 F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 23

+0.756

1'27.531

0.012 182.938 11 J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 25

+0.782

1'27.557

0.026 182.884 12 J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 23

+0.823

1'27.598

0.041 182.798 13 B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 25

+0.880

1'27.655

0.057 182.679 14 F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 25

+0.952

1'27.727

0.072 182.529 15 F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 26

+1.051

1'27.826

0.099 182.324 16 I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati 24

+1.065

1'27.840

0.014 182.295 17 F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 23

+1.204

1'27.979

0.139 182.007 18 A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 23

+1.341

1'28.116

0.137 181.724 19 M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 27

+1.377

1'28.152

0.036 181.649 20 A. Fernandez Pramac Racing 47 Yamaha 25

+2.045

1'28.820

0.668 180.283 21 L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 0

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