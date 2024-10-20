All Series

Race report
MotoGP Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: Marquez outduels Martin to win nail-biter

Marc Marquez fights back from another dreadful getaway to defeat MotoGP points leader

Richard Asher
Upd:
101

Gresini Ducati’s Marc Marquez battled back from yet another disastrous start to claim a stunning victory over Jorge Martin at the Australian Grand Prix.

Francesco Bagnaia was third for the factory Ducati team, unable to keep the Spanish duo in sight as they traded the lead over the final four laps at Phillip Island.

The result means Pramac Ducati’s Martin stretches his championship lead over Bagnaia to 20 points, with Marquez moving into a clear third place.

Just as in the sprint on Saturday, Marquez lost several positions after the lights went out. This time it was a hairy moment of wheelspin that almost caught him out. It was caused by a tear-off he had thrown away moments before it getting stuck under the rear wheel.

That allowed sprint winner Martin to tip completely unchallenged into the first corner ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati) and Bagnaia.

Meanwhile, Marquez immediately set about recovering. The Spaniard actually did so even faster than on Saturday, passing Bagnaia into Doohan on lap six. Bezzecchi had by this stage taken the long lap penalty he’d been issued for causing a collision with Maverick Vinales in the sprint – and then crashed out a lap later.

Martin, Marquez and Bagnaia were covered by just over a second on lap 10, and the stage looked set for a three-rider battle to the flag. Bagnaia very briefly led Martin on lap 12, in fact, but couldn’t make it stick and Marquez immediately slipped through into second.

Bagnaia was then unable to remain with the two Spanish stars, to whom he has given up pace all weekend. While he dropped back into a lonely ride for third, Marquez took his time plotting his move on Martin.

The eight-time world champion needed two attempts. The first came on lap 24 of 27, but Martin reclaimed the advantage heading into Doohan on the next lap.

A few turns on, at Miller, Marquez thrust it up the inside once again. He remained on the ideal racing line into and through Siberia and was able to edge out a slight advantage by doing so.

Martin had a hopeful look into Doohan on the penultimate lap but thought the better of it. He then lost decisive time at Stoner, as Marquez showed rapid speed through second sector to break his challenge.

Marquez then eased to victory by almost a full second at the conclusion of a relatively uneventful last lap.

VR46 rider Fabio di Giannantonio emerged on top of a close and dynamic battle for fourth place involving Enea Bastianini (Ducati), Franco Morbidelli (Pramac Ducati), Brad Binder (KTM) and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia).

Fabio Quartararo came home a couple of seconds down on Vinales, winning a scrap of his own with Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez, KTM’s home favourite Jack Miller and 2023 Australian GP winner Johann Zarco (LCR Honda).

The last points scorers were Alex Rins (Yamaha), Luca Marini (Honda) and Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati).

Rookie sensation Pedro Acosta did not start the race after being ruled out by an injury picked up in the sprint.

MotoGP Australian GP - Race results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 27

39'47.702

181.0 25
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 27

+0.997

39'48.699

0.997 180.9 20
3 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 27

+10.100

39'57.802

9.103 180.3 16
4 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 27

+12.997

40'00.699

2.897 180.0 13
5 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 27

+13.310

40'01.012

0.313 180.0 11
6 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 27

+15.434

40'03.136

2.124 179.9 10
7 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 27

+15.450

40'03.152

0.016 179.9 9
8 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 27

+16.636

40'04.338

1.186 179.8 8
9 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 27

+18.757

40'06.459

2.121 179.6 7
10 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 27

+19.345

40'07.047

0.588 179.6 6
11 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 27

+19.932

40'07.634

0.587 179.5 5
12 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 0

+27 Laps

40'07.997

27 Laps 179.5 4
13 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 0

+27 Laps

40'09.912

1.915 179.4 3
14 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 0

+27 Laps

40'11.941

2.029 179.2 2
15 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 0

+27 Laps

40'12.293

0.352 179.2 1
16 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 27

+30.499

40'18.201

5.908 178.7
17 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 27

+30.533

40'18.235

0.034 178.7
18 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 27

+30.765

40'18.467

0.232 178.7
19 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 27

+45.393

40'33.095

14.628 177.6
dnf Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 25

+2 Laps

37'19.687

2 Laps 178.7 Accident
dnf Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia 17

+10 Laps

25'50.864

8 Laps 175.5 Retirement
View full results

