All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Race report
MotoGP Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: Martin dominant in sprint, Bagnaia fourth

Pramac Ducati rider controls sprint from pole in peerless fashion after perfect start

Richard Asher
Upd:
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Honda Bike Detail
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR26 Racing Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Frankie Carchedi, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Mark Webber,F1 Driver, Davide Tardozzi, Ducati Team Manager
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Race Start
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing crash
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing crash
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing crash
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Mark Webber, Formula 1 Driver
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Mark Webber, Formula One Driver
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
107

Jorge Martin converted a dominant pole position into a crushing victory in the Australian Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.

The world championship leader easily defeated Marc Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and Enea Bastianini (factory Ducati) after leading from lights to flag at Phillip Island.

Martin’s lead over Francesco Bagnaia grew from 10 to 16 points after the factory Ducati rider came home fourth. 

Martin disappeared after an excellent start from the first grid slot, led by almost a second on lap four and three seconds on lap eight. He throttled back a little towards the end, but was always in control.

Behind him, it was an entertaining race. Marquez may have had the pace to challenge Martin, but he ran wide in the first corner after starting second. That saw him drop as low as eighth before he immediately launched a recovery ride.

He was up into second by lap eight, but by then it was too late to do anything about Martin in the 13-lap sprint. Marquez's second place was ultimately a solid one as he finished 2.8s ahead of Bastianini.

Bagnaia ran as high as second after a good getaway from the second row, but then began to struggle. He was passed in quick succession by Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati), Marquez and Bastianini.

Then Bezzecchi also began to drop off the pace, which saw him defending fourth spot from Aprilia’s front-row starter Maverick Vinales in the closing laps. At the start of lap 11, the pair were involved in a high-speed collision after Vinales had completed a move on the way into Doohan corner.

Bezzecchi was initially put on a stretcher, but was later seen on the back of a scooter as he headed to the medical centre for check-ups.

The frightening incident left team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio to salvage a fifth spot for VR46. However, di Giannantonio was later given an eight-second penalty for a front tyre pressure that was too low.

This dropped him to seventh behind countryman Franco Morbidelli (Pramac Ducati) and Raul Fernandez, who had lost ground from the second row and then had to recover.

Morbidelli was spared a last-lap fight for position when his KTM foe Brand Binder fell on the penultimate lap.

He was followed by the factory Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro, who had started way down in 20th.

Augusto Fernandez was ninth for Tech3 KTM and Luca Marini delivered Honda a top 10 after qualifying 13th, his best grid position of the season.

Alex Rins had qualified an uplifting ninth for Yamaha, but was surpassed by his team-mate Fabio Quartararo in the race. The pair finished 11th and 12th, at the back of a four-bike train led by Fernandez and Marini.

Only 15 riders finished the race, with the other fallers including local hero Jack Miller (KTM), Tech3 KTM rider Pedro Acosta, LCR Honda's Johann Zarco and Gresini's Alex Marquez.

Acosta had failed to make substantial ground during the sprint after qualifying a lowly 15th. He then crashed three laps from home.

Trackhouse Aprilia rider Lorenzo Savadori is in some doubt for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix after a piece of debris was thrown up by another rider and hit him on the arm.

MotoGP Australian GP - Sprint results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 13

19'13.301

180.4 12
2 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 13

+1.520

19'14.821

1.520 180.2 9
3 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 13

+4.368

19'17.669

2.848 179.8 7
4 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 13

+6.879

19'20.180

2.511 179.4 6
5 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 13

+9.623

19'22.924

2.744 179.0 5
6 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 13

+15.249

19'28.550

5.626 178.1 4
7 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 13

+15.905

19'29.206

0.656 179.2 3
8 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 13

+19.280

19'32.581

3.375 177.5 2
9 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 13

+21.126

19'34.427

1.846 177.2 1
10 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 13

+21.194

19'34.495

0.068 177.2
11 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 13

+21.379

19'34.680

0.185 177.2
12 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 13

+21.483

19'34.784

0.104 177.1
13 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 13

+23.528

19'36.829

2.045 176.8
14 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 13

+34.055

19'47.356

10.527 175.3
15 Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team 32 Aprilia 13

+38.324

19'51.625

4.269 174.6
dnf Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 11

+2 Laps

16'22.616

2 Laps 179.2 Accident
dnf Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 11

+2 Laps

16'22.659

0.043 179.2 Accident
dnf South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 11

+2 Laps

16'24.411

1.752 178.9 Accident
dnf Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 10

+3 Laps

15'00.676

1 Lap 177.7 Accident
dnf Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 7

+6 Laps

10'29.771

3 Laps 177.9 Accident
dnf Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 5

+8 Laps

7'33.697

2 Laps 176.4 Accident
dnf France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 4

+9 Laps

6'06.719

1 Lap 174.6 Accident
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story