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Race report
MotoGP Austrian GP

MotoGP Austrian GP: Jorge Martin claims sprint win after Pedro Acosta crashes out

A major unforced error denies Acosta victory on KTM's home turf as Martin completes spectacular comeback to retake points lead

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Jorge Martin claimed an unlikely victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint after Pedro Acosta crashed out of the lead with three laps to run.

Acosta appeared on course to win in front of KTM’s home crowd on Saturday, having capitalised on an early battle between Martin and Marc Marquez to seize the lead on the opening lap.

The 22-year-old was leading by almost three seconds when he dumped his KTM at Turn 2 on lap 12 of 14, handing Martin - who finished the opening lap in eighth - victory at the Red Bull Ring.

At the start of the race, Martin pulled away cleanly from pole position but ran too deep into Turn 1, leaving him under serious pressure from Marquez at the following straight. 

The two championship rivals came to blows at Turn 2, with Marquez surging to the lead as Martin ran out of road and plummeted down the order.

Acosta was also a big gainer from the incident, recovering to second place after dropping behind Marco Bezzecchi to fourth at the start.

Going into Turn 3, Marquez missed his braking point by a fraction, with Acosta sending his KTM up the inside to hit the front.

Once in the lead, Acosta quickly extended his advantage, pulling out a lead of a second in just three laps.

Meanwhile, Martin was on the move, picking off his rivals one after the other. On lap 7, he passed his team-mate Bezzecchi to move into podium position, before forcing Marquez wide at the start of the following tour to move back up to second.

At this stage, Acosta had a comfortable advantage of 2.5s, with Martin unable to make any headways into his lead.

But with the victory seemingly on the horizon, Acosta made a rare error heading into Turn 2 and hit the deck, handing Martin a surprise victory.

The 2024 champion took the chequered flag a full second clear of Marquez, retaking the championship lead by three points.

Bezzecchi completed the podium on the other factory Aprilia after closing in on Marquez in the latter stages of the race.

Returning to action this weekend after a two-race layoff, Ai Ogura crossed the finish line in fourth on the Trackhouse Aprilia, beating the Gresini Ducati of Alex Marquez.

Francesco Bagnaia scored his first points since the summer break with a solid ride to sixth on the factory Ducati, with Johann Zarco (LCR), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Fabio di Giannantonio completing the points scorers.

No Yamaha rider finished inside the top 10, with Fabio Quartararo only managing 12th on the factory M1.

Just two riders failed to make it to the finish, with VR46’s Franco Morbidelli joining Acosta in the list of retirees. The latter was able to remount his KTM following his crash, but had to pull his hobbled bike into the pits shortly afterwards.

SPRINT

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 14

20'57.387

12
2 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 14

+1.026

20'58.413

1.026 9
3 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 14

+1.675

20'59.062

0.649 7
4 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 14

+3.495

21'00.882

1.820 6
5 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 14

+4.447

21'01.834

0.952 5
6 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 14

+5.142

21'02.529

0.695 4
7 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 14

+5.895

21'03.282

0.753 3
8 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 14

+6.810

21'04.197

0.915 2
9 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 14

+7.233

21'04.620

0.423 1
10 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 14

+9.228

21'06.615

1.995
11 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 14

+11.580

21'08.967

2.352
12 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 14

+13.050

21'10.437

1.470
13 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 14

+15.076

21'12.463

2.026
14 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM 14

+18.373

21'15.760

3.297
15 Japan T. Nakagami Honda HRC 30 Honda 14

+19.201

21'16.588

0.828
16 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 14

+20.503

21'17.890

1.302
17 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 14

+20.964

21'18.351

0.461
18 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 14

+21.054

21'18.441

0.090
19 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 14

+22.646

21'20.033

1.592
20 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 14

+26.053

21'23.440

3.407
dnf Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 13

+1 Lap

19'51.518

1 Lap Retirement
dnf Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 10

+4 Laps

15'24.941

3 Laps Accident
View full results

 

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