MotoGP Austrian GP: Pedro Acosta beats Jorge Martin to end wait for maiden win
Acosta redeems himself after a self-inflicted crash in Saturday’s sprint to become a grand prix winner
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Joe Klamar / AFP via Getty Images
Pedro Acosta claimed his maiden MotoGP victory with a dominant performance at the Austrian Grand Prix, while Jorge Martin extended his points lead over Marc Marquez with second.
Lining up fourth on the grid, Acosta dropped to fifth at the start but quickly recovered lost ground, picking his rivals with ease aboard the factory KTM.
Passing polesitter Martin on lap nine of 28, the 22-year-old pulled away at the front, taking the chequered flag with a winning margin of 1.01s
The result marked Acosta’s first victory in the premier class in 56 attempts, as well as the first for KTM since the 2022 Thai Grand Prix.
At the start of the race, Martin pulled away cleanly from pole to grab the holeshot, while both Marco Bezzecchi and Ai Ogura passed Marquez in the opening sequence of corners to establish an Aprilia 1-2-3.
Bezzecchi then began piling up pressure on his Aprilia team-mate Martin, passing him under braking at the start of lap two, only for the Spaniard to reclaim the lead at Turn 3 and pull clear.
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Meanwhile, Acosta was on the move after dropping to fifth at the start, passing Marquez on the opening lap before clearing Ogura on the following tour. Closing the gap to Bezzecchi steadily, he overtook the Italian at Turn 2 on lap two before setting off after the other Aprilia of Martin, who was running half a second up the road.
Acosta attempted multiple moves on Martin over the next few laps, but his countryman covered the line each time to keep him at bay. But the KTM star finally broke through on lap nine, snatching the lead from the Aprilia as he accelerated out of Turn 1.
Acosta couldn’t completely break away from Martin through the middle phase of the race, but was able to maintain a solid lead of eight tenths to prevent the 2024 champion from mounting a surprise attack.
With eight laps to run, the KTM rider picked up his pace, extending his advantage to a second. The two Aprilias could do nothing to respond to Acosta’s pace, as Acosta romped to a sensational win in front of KTM’s home crowd.
Martin came under pressure from his team-mate Bezzecchi in the final laps, but he held on to finish second and extend his advantage at the top of the standings.
Returning to MotoGP this weekend after his injury layoff, Trackhouse sophomore Ogura rounded out the Spielberg weekend with another fourth-place result.
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Reigning champion Marquez had a topsy-turvy race in Austria, running wide at Turn 1 on lap nine and dropping to seventh by the midway point of the race. However, he regained his composure and worked his back to the front, taking the chequered flag in fifth to limit the damage to Martin.
Brad Binder secured his best result of the season in sixth to bring more delight for KTM, while Fermin Aldeguer ended up seventh for Gresini after starting the race from 12th.
Francesco Bagnaia ran right behind Marquez at one stage but eventually wound up eighth aboard the factory Ducati, just ahead of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio and the top Honda of LCR rider Johann Zarco.
Yamaha failed to score at the Red Bull Ring in a race that witnessed only one retirement, Gresini’s Alex Marquez, who crashed from 12th place just before the halfway point of the race.
MotoGP Austrian GP results
RACE
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|37
|KTM
|28
|
42'16.996
|25
|2
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|28
|
+1.017
42'18.013
|1.017
|20
|3
|M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team
|72
|Aprilia
|28
|
+1.209
42'18.205
|0.192
|16
|4
|A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
|79
|Aprilia
|28
|
+2.139
42'19.135
|0.930
|13
|5
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|93
|Ducati
|28
|
+7.339
42'24.335
|5.200
|11
|6
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|28
|
+8.720
42'25.716
|1.381
|10
|7
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|63
|Ducati
|28
|
+9.686
42'26.682
|0.966
|9
|8
|F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing
|54
|Ducati
|28
|
+12.365
42'29.361
|2.679
|8
|9
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|28
|
+14.869
42'31.865
|2.504
|7
|10
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|28
|
+16.266
42'33.262
|1.397
|6
|11
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|23
|KTM
|28
|
+16.640
42'33.636
|0.374
|5
|12
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|28
|
+20.940
42'37.936
|4.300
|4
|13
|T. Nakagami Honda HRC
|30
|Honda
|28
|
+21.032
42'38.028
|0.092
|3
|14
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|10
|Honda
|28
|
+22.391
42'39.387
|1.359
|2
|15
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|11
|Honda
|28
|
+24.949
42'41.945
|2.558
|1
|16
|P. Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|28
|
+25.148
42'42.144
|0.199
|17
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|28
|
+30.140
42'47.136
|4.992
|18
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|28
|
+34.200
42'51.196
|4.060
|19
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|28
|
+34.413
42'51.409
|0.213
|20
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|7
|Yamaha
|28
|
+46.724
43'03.720
|12.311
|21
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|43
|Yamaha
|28
|
+1'07.530
43'24.526
|20.806
|dnf
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|12
|
+16 Laps
18'23.329
|16 Laps
|Accident
|View full results
Share Or Save This Story
Why KTM's Red Bull Ring advantage is looking particularly potent in 2026
Pedro Acosta backed to win KTM’s home MotoGP race - “if there’s a place, it’s here”
Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure
Latest news
MotoGP Austrian GP: Pedro Acosta beats Jorge Martin to end wait for maiden win
Denny Hamlin loses points lead and says "we have to get to running a little bit better"
NASCAR Cup at Bristol lap-by-lap updates and race commentary
Sebastian Vettel weighs in on F1 2026 rules debate: 'We need to combine things we love'
Are Aprilia riders making it too easy for Marc Marquez to win the 2026 MotoGP title?
What we learned from MotoGP’s decisive San Marino Grand Prix
Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure
Will the 2026 MotoGP title fight boil down to these three riders?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments