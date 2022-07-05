Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Quartararo “complained too much” about Yamaha in early 2022 MotoGP races
MotoGP News

MotoGP race winner Bagnaia in road crash while over alcohol limit

MotoGP race winner Francesco Bagnaia could face a driving ban after he was found to have crashed his car in Ibiza while over the legal alcohol limit.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP race winner Bagnaia in road crash while over alcohol limit

According to reports in Spanish outlet Diario de Ibiza, Bagnaia crashed a Citroen into a ditch on the side of a road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Guardia Civil and local police arrived at the scene and performed a breathalyser test on the driver, who was identified as Bagnaia.

Bagnaia gave a reading of 0.87mg/l, which is three times the legal alcohol level of 0.25mg/l allowed for drivers in Spain to get behind the wheel of a car. The Ducati rider was the only person involved in the incident and there were no reported injuries.

Ducati has since confirmed the reports upon request from Motorsport.com, while Bagnaia later issued a statement on his social media channels explaining what happened and apologising.

“Last night I was in Ibiza with my friends for a part during this break from MotoGP,” Bagnaia wrote. “We celebrated and toasted to together for my victory at the Dutch GP. As I was leaving the disco at 3am, I was facing a roundabout when I ended up with the front wheels in a ditch without involving other vehicles or people.

“However, the alcohol test carried out by the police found that the blood alcohol level was higher than what is allowed by Spanish law.

“I am sorry for what happened; I am practically a non-drinker, and it was a serious carelessness that should not have happened.

“I apologise to everyone, and I can assure that you that I have learned my lesson. Never get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol. Thank you.”

Bagnaia is now potentially facing a ban on his license, with this offence coming with a penalty of one to four years suspension from driving.

Ducati has not made any public comment on the incident.

This has come just two weeks after Bagnaia capped off the first half of the 2022 MotoGP season with victory at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Italian started from pole and capitalised on a collision for championship leader Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro on lap five of the race to open up a sizeable lead, from which he kept VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi at bay.

It was Bagnaia’s third win of the season, following successes at his home race at Mugello and at the Spanish GP at Jerez.

But four DNFs in 2022 so far have severely battered Bagnaia’s title hopes, with the Italian now 66 points adrift of Quartararo coming into the summer break.

Earlier in the year Ducati announced it had re-signed Bagnaia for two more years, holding onto the seven-time MotoGP race winner through to the end of 2024.

The identity of his team-mate at the factory Ducati squad next year remains a mystery, with the Italian manufacturer set to take a decision on whether to promote either Jorge Martin or Enea Bastianini after the Austrian GP in August.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Quartararo “complained too much” about Yamaha in early 2022 MotoGP races
Previous article

Quartararo “complained too much” about Yamaha in early 2022 MotoGP races
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo “complained too much” about Yamaha in early 2022 MotoGP races
MotoGP

Quartararo “complained too much” about Yamaha in early 2022 MotoGP races

Albon taken to hospital after British GP crash British GP
Formula 1

Albon taken to hospital after British GP crash

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 German GP Prime
MotoGP

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

Latest news

MotoGP race winner Bagnaia in road crash while over alcohol limit
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP race winner Bagnaia in road crash while over alcohol limit

Quartararo “complained too much” about Yamaha in early 2022 MotoGP races
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “complained too much” about Yamaha in early 2022 MotoGP races

Top riders call on all MotoGP fans to take Global Survey
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Top riders call on all MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.