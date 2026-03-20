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Practice report
MotoGP Brazil GP

MotoGP Brazilian GP: Johann Zarco tops rain-hit Friday Practice, Marco Bezzecchi to Q1

Five different manufacturers in the top five as rain shuffles the order in practice

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Johann Zarco set the pace in Friday Practice for MotoGP’s Brazilian Grand Prix, while a mid-session rain shower caught out Aprilia star Marco Bezzecchi.

The delayed hour-long practice session at Goiania got off to a frantic start, as the entire field headed out of the pitlane on slick tyres amid fears of incoming rain.

Riders were forced to take early risks and crashes quickly followed, with Brad Binder, Jack Miller and home favourite Diogo Moreira all going down in sector two within the opening 10 minutes.

The first rider to break into the 1m22s barrier was 2024 champion Jorge Martin, who posted a time of 1m21.556s on the factory Aprilia.

However, he was immediately dislodged from the top spot by LCR Honda rider Johann Zarco, who went over a quarter of a second quicker with a time of 1m21.257s.

Later on, reigning world champion Marc Marquez climbed to second place on the factory Ducati, with Pramac rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu likewise putting together an impressive lap to grab third place.

Further improvements followed over the next 15 minutes, with the likes of Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and returning Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) breaking inside the top 10.

However, with around 35 minutes remaining, the rain intensified, leaving the track too wet for any meaningful improvements.

As such, Zarco remained at the top of the timesheets ahead of Marquez and Razgatlioglu, with Martin holding onto fourth to secure a direct passage into Q2.

Riders leaving the pit lane

Riders leaving the pit lane

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Championship leader Pedro Acosta led KTM’s charge in fifth place ahead of Alex Marquez (Gresini), Quartararo and Aldeguer. The top 10 was rounded out by Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Ai Ogura (Trackhouse).

Several leading riders, however, will have to go through Q1 on Saturday, as conditions failed to improve despite the rain easing later in the session.

The biggest causality was Thailand GP winner Bezzecchi, who finished the session down in 20th place - over two seconds off Zarco’s pace. The Italian went back out on track with 12 minutes remaining in a valiant effort, but was unable to improve on his previous time.

Fellow Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez was 21st, while Tech3’s Enea Bastianini propped up the field after failing to set a lap within the 107% threshold.

Moreira ended up 15th on the timesheets following his early crash at Turn 4, while Miller (12th) and Binder (17th) were also compromised by incidents. Franco Morbidelli also stopped on track after missing a pitboard and running out of fuel.

FiP

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 7

1'21.257

169.905
2 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 17

+0.125

1'21.382

0.125 169.644
3 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 16

+0.308

1'21.565

0.183 169.263
4 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 14

+0.309

1'21.566

0.001 169.261
5 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 15

+0.493

1'21.750

0.184 168.880
6 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 16

+0.538

1'21.795

0.045 168.787
7 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 17

+0.568

1'21.825

0.030 168.725
8 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 13

+0.625

1'21.882

0.057 168.608
9 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 15

+0.710

1'21.967

0.085 168.433
10 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 17

+0.810

1'22.067

0.100 168.228
11 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 14

+0.831

1'22.088

0.021 168.185
12 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 14

+0.873

1'22.130

0.042 168.099
13 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 15

+0.875

1'22.132

0.002 168.095
14 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 15

+0.969

1'22.226

0.094 167.903
15 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 11

+1.098

1'22.355

0.129 167.640
16 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 18

+1.135

1'22.392

0.037 167.564
17 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 13

+1.435

1'22.692

0.300 166.956
18 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 12

+1.476

1'22.733

0.041 166.874
19 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 16

+1.633

1'22.890

0.157 166.558
20 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 20

+2.043

1'23.300

0.410 165.738
21 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 14

+2.644

1'23.901

0.601 164.551
22 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 13

+4.706

1'25.963

2.062 160.603
View full results

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