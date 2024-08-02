All Series
Practice report
MotoGP British GP

MotoGP British GP: Martin heads Espargaro, Bagnaia in second practice

Martin remains in front in second practice, while Aprilia continues to threaten Ducati

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pramac MotoGP rider Jorge Martin edged out Aleix Espargaro in second practice for the British Grand Prix amid a close battle between Ducati and Aprilia for the top spot.

Ducati had an early scare at the start of one-hour session, with both Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi having to pull up at the edge of the track with smoke coming out of their respective bikes.

It didn’t take long for the duo to return to the garage and hop on their second machines, although there were concerned faces seen at Ducati as they remained perplexed by the cause of the problem.

Meanwhile, Martin carried his form from first practice to lead early on with a 1m59.583s, before he was dislodged from the top spot by championship leader Francesco Bagnaia on the factory Ducati on a 1m59.142s.

Team-mate Bastianini then managed to go even quicker on the sister GP24, a 1m59.026s putting him at the head of the order at the halfway point of the session.

Maverick Vinales asserted Aprilia’s pace by finding even more time on the RS-GP, becoming the first rider this weekend to break the 1m59s barrier as he lapped the circuit in 1m58.563s.

More changes followed in the final leg of the session, with Espargaro taking over from team-mate Vinales with a 1m58.512s before Bagnaia put Ducati back at the front thanks to a 1m58.447s.

Fabio Di Giannantonio enjoyed a brief stint at the top until Martin returned to the head of the order with a 1m58.262s.

A final flurry of laps followed in the dying minutes of the session, with Espargaro setting a remarkable 1m57.956s on the Aprilia before Martin lowered the benchmark even further with a 1m57.911s to end the day at the top of the order.

Bagnaia ended up third on a 1m58.030s, with team-mate Bastianini finishing another 0.160s adrift to finish a solid fourth.

KTM’s Jack Miller put in another impressive performance to take fifth and secure a direct passage into Q2, beating the VR46 bike of Di Giannantonio but crucially his team-mate Brad Binder by over a tenth.

Vinales dropped to eighth in the final order behind Binder, while Bezzecchi was ninth after an early scare that left him with a single bike in FP2.

Gresini’s Marc Marquez was the last rider to make it directly into Q2 on a 1m58.585s, 0.674s off the pace set by Martin.

A number of leading riders will have to get through Q1, including Franco Morbidelli on the Pramac Ducati (11th), Tech3 GasGas rider Pedro Acosta (13th) and Gresini’s Alex Marquez (14th).

Fabio Quartararo was the top Yamaha rider in 16th place, while the Honda contingent was led by LCR rider Johann Zarco in 17th.

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 21

1'57.911

179.861
2 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 20

+0.045

1'57.956

0.045 179.792
3 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 18

+0.119

1'58.030

0.074 179.679
4 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 18

+0.279

1'58.190

0.160 179.436
5 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 19

+0.349

1'58.260

0.070 179.330
6 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 21

+0.407

1'58.318

0.058 179.242
7 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 21

+0.475

1'58.386

0.068 179.139
8 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 20

+0.478

1'58.389

0.003 179.134
9 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 18

+0.595

1'58.506

0.117 178.958
10 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 21

+0.674

1'58.585

0.079 178.838
11 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 19

+0.731

1'58.642

0.057 178.752
12 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 19

+0.865

1'58.776

0.134 178.551
13 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 20

+0.922

1'58.833

0.057 178.465
14 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 20

+1.043

1'58.954

0.121 178.284
15 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 18

+1.249

1'59.160

0.206 177.975
16 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 21

+1.362

1'59.273

0.113 177.807
17 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 20

+1.498

1'59.409

0.136 177.604
18 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 16

+1.544

1'59.455

0.046 177.536
19 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 20

+1.733

1'59.644

0.189 177.255
20 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 19

+1.924

1'59.835

0.191 176.973
21 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 21

+2.366

2'00.277

0.442 176.322
22 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 18

+2.664

2'00.575

0.298 175.887
23 Australia R. Gardner Yamaha Factory Racing 87 Yamaha 22

+3.401

2'01.312

0.737 174.818
View full results

Previous article Ducati boss reveals di Giannantonio, Morbidelli will race for VR46 in MotoGP 2025

Top Comments

