Testing report
MotoGP Buriram Official Testing

MotoGP Buriram test: Alex Marquez fastest on Day 1 as Marc Marquez crashes twice

The Marquez brothers went fastest as pre-season testing resumed in Buriram on Saturday, despite two crashes for world champion Marc

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Alex Marquez led the way on the opening day of the Thailand MotoGP test in Buriram, while his elder brother Marc Marquez recovered from two early crashes to finish second.

Gresini rider Alex Marquez picked up where he left off in Sepang, setting a best time of 1m29.262s in the penultimate hour to top the timesheets. Although several rivals made improvements late in the day, the younger Marquez held on to the top spot by 0.129s.

The Buriram test got off to a lively start in the morning session, with several riders breaking the 1m30s barrier. Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta and Luca Marini all held the top spot at one point, but it was Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia who set the benchmark in the three-hour session, a 1m29.678s.

Bagnaia’s time remained unbeaten until about three hours left in the afternoon running, when Marco Bezzecchi climbed to the top with a 1m29.462s on the Aprilia RS-GP.

The final two hours of the session saw a late onslaught from the Ducati riders, with Alex Marquez going quickest of all on his factory-spec GP26 to cement his position as one of the pre-season favourites. His time, however, was some way off the circuit record (1m28.700s), set by Bagnaia en route to pole position in the 2024 Thai GP.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez's day got off to a poor start, as he crashed at Turn 1 just 20 minutes in, before going down again at Turn 5 a few hours later.

But the Spaniard rebounded after the lunch break to go second-quickest, courtesy of a late flier of 1m29.391s on his factory Ducati.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

VR46’s Franco Morbidelli was another rider to improve in the final 30 minutes of the day, the Italian going 0.011s faster than Bezzecchi to demote the Aprilia rider to fourth.

Honda enjoyed a solid outing on day one at Buriram, with LCR’s Johann Zarco and factory rider Joan Mir finishing fifth and seventh respectively - separated by the Trackhouse bike of Raul Fernandez.

KTM also surged to the top 10 in the final hour, with Tech3’s Maverick Vinales climbing to eighth place ahead of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

Bagnaia couldn’t improve his morning benchmark and dropped to 10th in the overall order, just ahead of Brad Binder’s KTM.

Buriram saw Aprilia’s Jorge Martin ride a MotoGP bike for the first time since November’s test, following an extended injury layoff in the winter. The 2024 MotoGP champion wound up in 13th, over half a second off the outright pace.

Fabio Quartararo also made a comeback in Buriram after missing most of the Sepang test due to a finger injury. Riding the new V4-powered M1, he finished 18th, one spot ahead of Pramac’s Jack Miller on the same-spec bike.

The 22-bike field was propped up by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, who substituted for the injured Fermin Aldeguer at Gresini.

Saturday’s action was punctuated by two brief red flags. The session was first stopped due to an air fence issue at Turn 1, before track conditions again forced all riders to return to the garage at the start of the final hour.

Buriram MotoGP test - Day 1 results:

Pos. Riders Team Time/gap laps
1

Spain Á. Márquez

 Gresini Racing 1'29"262 64
2

Spain M. Márquez

 Ducati Team +0"129 78
3

Italy F. Morbidelli

 VR46 Racing Team +0"189 59
4

Italy M. Bezzecchi

 Aprilia Racing +0"200 70
5 France J. Zarco Honda LCR +0"205 66
6

Spain R. Fernández

 Trackhouse MotoGP Team +0"224 66
7

Spain J. Mir

 Honda HRC +0"232 58
8

Spain M. Viñales

 KTM Tech3 +0"278 62
9

Italy F. Di Giannantonio

 VR46 Racing Team +0"381 66
10

Italy P. Bagnaia

 Ducati Team +0"416 68
11

South Africa B. Binder

 KTM Factory Racing +0"495 73
12

Italy L. Marini

 Honda HRC +0"512 60
13 Spain J. Martín Aprilia Racing +0"551 68
14

Spain P. Acosta

 KTM Factory Racing +0"588 69
15

Japan A. Ogura

 Trackhouse MotoGP Team +0"690 71
16

Italy E. Bastianini

 KTM Tech3 +0"891 61
17 Australia J. Miller Pramac Yamaha +1"063 56
18 France F. Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP Team +1"245 51
19 Spain Á. Rins Yamaha MotoGP Team +1"250 64
20 Brazil D. Moreira LCR Team +1"691 69
21 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Yamaha +2"312 68
22

Italy M. Pirro

 Gresini Racing +3"348 69

Photos from Buriram test - Day 1

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Fabio Quatararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Trackhouse Racing Bike

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Ducati Team Bike

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Gresini Racing Bike

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Team LCR Honda Bike

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Aprilia Racing Bike

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
VR46 Racing Team Bike

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Michele Pirro, Gresini Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Buriram test - Day 1, in photos
MotoGP
59
Previous article 2026 MotoGP Buriram Test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

Latest news