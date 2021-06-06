Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Morbidelli: Riders should prepare to “suffer” in Catalunya race Next / Rossi getting “genuine support” from Petronas SRT
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

MotoGP heads to Barcelona this weekend for the Catalan Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the race in your country.

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo will start the race from pole position after claiming his fifth consecutive pole of the 2021 season on Saturday, with Ducati's Jack Miller and Pramac rider Johann Zarco joining him on the front row.

Francesco Bagnaia will start only ninth on the second of the factory Ducatis, just ahead of the sole Suzuki of Joan Mir.

What time does the Catalan MotoGP start today?

The Catalan GP will get underway at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya at 13:00 local time (+2 GMT).

  • Date: Sunday, June 6, 2021
  • Start time:  11:00 GMT / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST / 13:00 SAT / 14:00 EAT / 07:00 ET / 4:00 PT / 21:00 AEST / 20:00 JST / 16:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:30

 08:30 09:30

03:30

 00:30

17:30

16:30

13:00

Race 

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

20:00

 16:30

How can I watch the Catalan MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Barcelona MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Catalan MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Barcelona MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'38.853
2 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'38.890 0.037
3 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'39.049 0.196
4 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'39.099 0.246
5 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'39.109 0.256
6 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'39.157 0.304
7 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'39.218 0.365
8 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'39.343 0.490
9 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'39.359 0.506
10 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'39.431 0.578
11 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'39.605 0.752
12 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'41.791 2.938
13 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'39.181 0.328
14 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'39.347 0.494
15 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'39.532 0.679
16 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'39.567 0.714
17 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'39.590 0.737
18 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'39.744 0.891
19 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'39.942 1.089
20 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'40.009 1.156
21 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'40.158 1.305
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Morbidelli: Riders should prepare to “suffer” in Catalunya race

Previous article

Morbidelli: Riders should prepare to “suffer” in Catalunya race

Next article

Rossi getting “genuine support” from Petronas SRT

Rossi getting “genuine support” from Petronas SRT
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
WRC

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

52min
2
NASCAR Cup

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

3
MotoGP

Crutchlow explains bizarre slip that caused latest injury

4
Moto2

Barcelona Moto2: Gardner beats Fernandez in Ajo KTM duel

5
FIA F2

Markelov feared being “thrashed” by F2 2018 rookies

Latest news
Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test
MotoGP

Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test

2m
Quartararo "should have been black-flagged" from Catalan MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo "should have been black-flagged" from Catalan MotoGP

27m
Miller knew "cheeky" Quartararo error would get him podium
MotoGP

Miller knew "cheeky" Quartararo error would get him podium

56m
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

4h
Mir "pissed off" at Catalunya MotoGP strategy blunder
MotoGP

Mir "pissed off" at Catalunya MotoGP strategy blunder

5h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo's lead slashed due to penalties 04:07
MotoGP
9m

MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo's lead slashed due to penalties

MotoGP: Quartararo hit with penalty for suit infringement 00:39
MotoGP
7h

MotoGP: Quartararo hit with penalty for suit infringement

MotoGP: Oliveira wins first time in 2021 00:58
MotoGP
Jun 6, 2021

MotoGP: Oliveira wins first time in 2021

MotoGP: Yamaha SRT already looking at Rossi replacements 00:54
MotoGP
Jun 5, 2021

MotoGP: Yamaha SRT already looking at Rossi replacements

MotoGP: Quartararo claims fifth pole 00:41
MotoGP
Jun 5, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo claims fifth pole

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Barcelona Moto2: Gardner beats Fernandez in Ajo KTM duel Barcelona
Moto2

Barcelona Moto2: Gardner beats Fernandez in Ajo KTM duel

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
4h
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021

Trending Today

Top 10 grid girls of 2014, part 1
General General

Top 10 grid girls of 2014, part 1

Retro: The 6-wheeled Williams F1 car that never raced
Formula 1 Formula 1

Retro: The 6-wheeled Williams F1 car that never raced

Hamilton says second on Baku grid a "monumental result"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton says second on Baku grid a "monumental result"

Haas still committed to Formula 1, says Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas still committed to Formula 1, says Steiner

Grand Prix race results: Perez wins Baku F1 race after Verstappen blows tyre
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Perez wins Baku F1 race after Verstappen blows tyre

Latest news

Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test

Quartararo "should have been black-flagged" from Catalan MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "should have been black-flagged" from Catalan MotoGP

Miller knew "cheeky" Quartararo error would get him podium
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller knew "cheeky" Quartararo error would get him podium

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.