The MotoGP enigma who needs to step up at Catalunya
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

By:

MotoGP travels to Barcelona this weekend for the Catalan Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch qualifying in your home country.

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo heads to Spain on the back of five consecutive pole positions, having dominated all qualifying sessions since MotoGP returned to Europe following the double header in Qatar.

He finished sixth and third in the two practice sessions on Friday, as Pramac's Johann Zarco set the overall quickest time on the GP21 Ducati. 

What time does qualifying for the Catalan MotoGP start? 

Q1 will begin at 14:10 local time at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 14:35. Each session will last 15 minutes. 

  • Date: Saturday, June 5th
  • Start time: 12:10 GMT / 13:10 BST / 14:10 CEST / 14:10 SAT / 15:10 EAT /   08:10 ET / 05:10 PT / 22:10 AEST / 21:10 JST / 17:40 IST
  • Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:30

 08:30 09:30

03:30

 00:30

17:30

16:30

13:00

Race 

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

20:00

 16:30

How can I watch Catalan MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'40.378
2 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'40.402 0.024
3 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'40.751 0.373
4 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'40.753 0.375
5 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'40.767 0.389
6 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'40.853 0.475
7 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'40.927 0.549
8 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'40.960 0.582
9 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'40.991 0.613
10 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'41.085 0.707
11 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'41.134 0.756
12 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'41.185 0.807
13 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'41.208 0.830
14 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'41.254 0.876
15 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'41.267 0.889
16 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'41.357 0.979
17 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'41.363 0.985
18 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'41.437 1.059
19 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'41.464 1.086
20 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'41.512 1.134
21 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'41.744 1.366
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'39.235
2 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'39.256 0.021
3 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'39.401 0.166
4 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'39.662 0.427
5 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'39.760 0.525
6 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'39.821 0.586
7 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'39.914 0.679
8 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'39.977 0.742
9 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'39.983 0.748
10 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'39.983 0.748
11 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'40.032 0.797
12 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'40.060 0.825
13 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'40.094 0.859
14 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'40.096 0.861
15 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'40.120 0.885
16 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'40.150 0.915
17 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'40.251 1.016
18 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'40.690 1.455
19 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'40.836 1.601
20 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'40.981 1.746
21 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'41.243 2.008
View full results
