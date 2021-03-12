MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
180 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Qatar MotoGP test: Petrucci tops final day ruined by high winds
MotoGP / News

MotoGP champion Mir only "70%" ready for start of 2021 season

By:

Reigning MotoGP world champion Joan Mir admits he’s only “70%” ready for the 2021 season and is likely to start it on the 2020 Suzuki chassis.

MotoGP champion Mir only "70%" ready for start of 2021 season

High winds left Losail circuit covered in sand for the final day of the Qatar pre-season test, with only five riders completing laps due to the conditions.

Suzuki duo Mir and Alex Rins didn’t venture out at all during the eight-hour session, with the former admitting the lost day has proven to be problematic as he had “still a lot of things to try” on his GSX-RR.

Mir – who ended the test seventh overall – had earmarked the final day to do some race preparations and work more on the 2021 chassis, which he felt was lacking in braking areas compared to the 2020 frame he won the world title on.

Read Also:

When asked how prepared he was for the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix, after test pacesetter Jack Miller said on Friday that Suzuki hadn’t shown its true potential, he replied: “I feel prepared at 70% because we planned this day to perform in a better way, not to try a lot of things but just [to tweak] a bit more the electronics, to work more for the [race] weekend. 

“And [it] was not enough one day, was probably not enough.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I feel prepared, I think the Ducatis are really fast, and the Yamaha – this is one track that fits so well for them. Also for us, but probably we are not as strong as them, especially with some Yamahas.

“We are one of the fastest but we are not the fastest, and for sure I’m not 100% satisfied because I am not the strongest on the test.”

Asked if losing the last day of running affected his decision on chassis choice for the first race, he added: “Probably we will go with the same one as last year’s. The new chassis, it performs quite well, but we need to make a good set-up for it and probably we don’t have that time.

“So, it will be the key if the team now makes good work on the computer. It’s probably even more important than the test today, and they have now 10 days of a lot of work. Even if we stay here in Qatar, I think they will not get bored!”

Mir also admitted the first three days of the five-day test were spent mostly on things that “were not working”, as well as having to focus some of his time on Suzuki’s 2022 engine. 

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Team-mate Rins was more positive after the final day, but conceded he too will likely start the season on the 2020 chassis. 

“We are ready to start the championship, I’m feeling prepared to fight in the race,” said Rins, who was eighth overall. “We will give our 100% to be in front, and to be in front means fighting, overtakes – on the straight also – so I hope to see a race like 2019.

“So, we are ready. I think we finished the test with good conclusions, very positive information. It’s a shame we didn’t ride today because we had planned to test again the 2021 chassis. I’m not sure if I will use [it] for the race weekend because there was not enough time to try.”

shares
comments

Related video

Qatar MotoGP test: Petrucci tops final day ruined by high winds

Previous article

Qatar MotoGP test: Petrucci tops final day ruined by high winds
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Joan Mir , Alex Rins
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test

11h
3
Formula 1

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident

9h
4
MotoGP

Marquez cleared to ride again, Qatar return hopes boosted

13h
5
MotoGP

Marquez not cleared to finish Qatar test, will "push" doctor

Latest news
MotoGP champion Mir only "70%" ready for start of 2021 season
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Mir only "70%" ready for start of 2021 season

1h
Qatar MotoGP test: Petrucci tops final day ruined by high winds
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP test: Petrucci tops final day ruined by high winds

4h
New Yamaha MotoGP bike “ready” to race – Vinales
MotoGP

New Yamaha MotoGP bike “ready” to race – Vinales

8h
KTM 'hitting a wall' in Qatar MotoGP testing - Oliveira
MotoGP

KTM 'hitting a wall' in Qatar MotoGP testing - Oliveira

10h
Marquez cleared to ride again, Qatar return hopes boosted
MotoGP

Marquez cleared to ride again, Qatar return hopes boosted

13h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021? 09:49
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021?

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser 00:33
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle 01:37
MotoGP
Feb 23, 2021

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A 03:11
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A

More from
Lewis Duncan
Qatar MotoGP test: Petrucci tops final day ruined by high winds
MotoGP / News

Qatar MotoGP test: Petrucci tops final day ruined by high winds

New Yamaha MotoGP bike “ready” to race – Vinales
MotoGP / Breaking news

New Yamaha MotoGP bike “ready” to race – Vinales

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable Prime
MotoGP / Opinion

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable

More from
Joan Mir
Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence
MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki unveils bike for MotoGP title defence

Brivio explains why Suzuki chose Mir over Lorenzo
MotoGP / Breaking news

Brivio explains why Suzuki chose Mir over Lorenzo

How Mir became Suzuki’s humble MotoGP hero Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

How Mir became Suzuki’s humble MotoGP hero

More from
Team Suzuki MotoGP
Rins: MotoGP rules freeze should benefit Suzuki
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins: MotoGP rules freeze should benefit Suzuki

Suzuki "will be more united than ever" after Brivio exit
MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki "will be more united than ever" after Brivio exit

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021
How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Australians on Ducatis is an iconic partnership, the marque's last one yielding its sole MotoGP crown to date. But its latest Aussie union with the often underestimated Jack Miller can end this drought.

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2021
The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Senna vs Prost is regularly cited as motorsport's greatest rivalry. But it can easily be argued Rainey vs Schwantz can stake that claim. That rivalry was in full swing during the 1991 500cc season, remembered fondly by both stars 30 years on...

MotoGP
Jan 19, 2021
The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back Prime

The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back

The 2020 MotoGP campaign featured a standout pair of rookies, but one flew under the radar as he adjusted to a shock step-up armed with very little racing experience. However as his veteran team boss explains, the faith shown in him was not misplaced

MotoGP
Jan 18, 2021
Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within Prime

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within

With its charismatic leader Davide Brivio leaving for Formula 1, the Suzuki MotoGP squad he turned into a world championship-winning force in 2020 has a major recruitment headache that it needs to resolve carefully.

MotoGP
Jan 9, 2021

Trending Today

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car

Verstappen ends first day of F1 pre-season testing on top
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Verstappen ends first day of F1 pre-season testing on top

Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident

Hyundai awaiting board approval to develop 2022 WRC car
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Hyundai awaiting board approval to develop 2022 WRC car

MotoGP champion Mir only "70%" ready for start of 2021 season
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP champion Mir only "70%" ready for start of 2021 season

Marquez not cleared to finish Qatar test, will "push" doctor
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez not cleared to finish Qatar test, will "push" doctor

Binder "killing time" in corners on 2021 KTM MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder "killing time" in corners on 2021 KTM MotoGP bike

Latest news

MotoGP champion Mir only "70%" ready for start of 2021 season
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP champion Mir only "70%" ready for start of 2021 season

Qatar MotoGP test: Petrucci tops final day ruined by high winds
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Qatar MotoGP test: Petrucci tops final day ruined by high winds

New Yamaha MotoGP bike “ready” to race – Vinales
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

New Yamaha MotoGP bike “ready” to race – Vinales

KTM 'hitting a wall' in Qatar MotoGP testing - Oliveira
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM 'hitting a wall' in Qatar MotoGP testing - Oliveira

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.