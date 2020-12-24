Lorenzo contested the show dressed as a giant raven, sailing through the early rounds with the renditions of J Balvin's 'Morado' and the Dire Straits hit 'Walk of Life'.

The former Yamaha and Honda MotoGP rider made it into the final of the series, but was knocked out in fourth spot, where he then took of his mask to reveal his identity.

Before departing the show, Lorenzo branded it "a unique and unforgettable experience".

Lorenzo made his MotoGP debut in 2008 with Yamaha, where he would spend the next nine years and win all three of his premier class crowns.

A move to Ducati in 2017 produced his first winless season in MotoGP, but he would score three in 2018 – though they came too late to save his seat at the Italian marque.

An ill-fated switch to Honda in 2019, in which Lorenzo was plagued by injure and failed to score a top 10 result, ended with him announcing his retirement from racing at the end of the season.

In the winter of 2019, Lorenzo re-signed for Yamaha as its official test rider, though the relationship never really got off the ground.

Lorenzo only rode the 2019 M1 four days in 2019 at the Sepang test in February and the Algarve shakedown in Portugal in October, ending the latter four seconds off the best pace.

Yamaha's test programme was massively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with travel restrictions stopping the Japanese-based test team from carrying out its plans in Europe with Lorenzo.

Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis said last month he believes Lorenzo would have made an "excellent" test rider for the marque had his plans not been affected by COVID-19.

Nevertheless, Yamaha opted to drop Lorenzo in favour of three-time MotoGP race winner Cal Cructhlow, who last rode for the manufacturer at Tech3 in 2013 and who stood down from full-time competition at the end of the 2020 season.

This move drew criticism from Lorenzo, whose plans for 2020 remain unknown as the links to an Aprilia test role he first revealed appear to have gone cold after the Italian factory confirmed it had retained Bradley Smith and Lorenzo Savadori.