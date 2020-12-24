MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP champion Lorenzo finalist on celebrity talent show

shares
comments
MotoGP champion Lorenzo finalist on celebrity talent show
By:

Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo was a finalist on Spain's version of the celebrity talent show the Masked Singer.

Lorenzo contested the show dressed as a giant raven, sailing through the early rounds with the renditions of J Balvin's 'Morado' and the Dire Straits hit 'Walk of Life'.

The former Yamaha and Honda MotoGP rider made it into the final of the series, but was knocked out in fourth spot, where he then took of his mask to reveal his identity.

Before departing the show, Lorenzo branded it "a unique and unforgettable experience".

 

Lorenzo made his MotoGP debut in 2008 with Yamaha, where he would spend the next nine years and win all three of his premier class crowns.

A move to Ducati in 2017 produced his first winless season in MotoGP, but he would score three in 2018 – though they came too late to save his seat at the Italian marque.

An ill-fated switch to Honda in 2019, in which Lorenzo was plagued by injure and failed to score a top 10 result, ended with him announcing his retirement from racing at the end of the season.

In the winter of 2019, Lorenzo re-signed for Yamaha as its official test rider, though the relationship never really got off the ground.

Lorenzo only rode the 2019 M1 four days in 2019 at the Sepang test in February and the Algarve shakedown in Portugal in October, ending the latter four seconds off the best pace.

Yamaha's test programme was massively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with travel restrictions stopping the Japanese-based test team from carrying out its plans in Europe with Lorenzo.

Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis said last month he believes Lorenzo would have made an "excellent" test rider for the marque had his plans not been affected by COVID-19.

Nevertheless, Yamaha opted to drop Lorenzo in favour of three-time MotoGP race winner Cal Cructhlow, who last rode for the manufacturer at Tech3 in 2013 and who stood down from full-time competition at the end of the 2020 season.

This move drew criticism from Lorenzo, whose plans for 2020 remain unknown as the links to an Aprilia test role he first revealed appear to have gone cold after the Italian factory confirmed it had retained Bradley Smith and Lorenzo Savadori.

How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider

Previous article

How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

FIA confident Monte Carlo WRC opener can go ahead
WRC WRC / Breaking news

FIA confident Monte Carlo WRC opener can go ahead

Reynolds splits with Erebus
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds splits with Erebus

Williams not interested in becoming F1 B-team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams not interested in becoming F1 B-team

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020

Turkington hit by penalty before title-deciding race
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Turkington hit by penalty before title-deciding race

Latest news

MotoGP champion Lorenzo finalist on celebrity talent show
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP champion Lorenzo finalist on celebrity talent show

How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider

Quartararo: Riders need confidence in Yamaha to fix MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: Riders need confidence in Yamaha to fix MotoGP bike

Suzuki sets April deadline for satellite team decision
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki sets April deadline for satellite team decision

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars refutes sponsor ban claim

6h
2
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Lorenzo finalist on celebrity talent show

18min
3
MotoGP

Espargaro "not scared" of Honda MotoGP discovery

4
Formula 1

Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?

5
Dakar

Loeb: BRX not entering Dakar to be behind Toyota, X-raid

Latest news

MotoGP champion Lorenzo finalist on celebrity talent show
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Lorenzo finalist on celebrity talent show

How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider
MotoGP

How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider

Quartararo: Riders need confidence in Yamaha to fix MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Quartararo: Riders need confidence in Yamaha to fix MotoGP bike

Suzuki sets April deadline for satellite team decision
MotoGP

Suzuki sets April deadline for satellite team decision

Yamaha: Lorenzo could have been “excellent” MotoGP test rider
MotoGP

Yamaha: Lorenzo could have been “excellent” MotoGP test rider

Latest videos

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.