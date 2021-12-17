Quartararo became Yamaha's first world champion since Jorge Lorenzo in 2015 when he stormed to France's maiden premier class title with two rounds to spare in 2021.

The Frenchman won five races across the 2021 campaign, his first with the factory Yamaha squad having been signed to replace MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.

Not only popular with fans, Quartararo's success in 2021 was met with high praise from his on-track rivals.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com's Spanish language sister website, Yamaha boss Jarvis says Quartararo's personality is "one of Fabio's strengths" and the fact he "doesn't need to create enemies" to motivate himself has won him universal popularity.

"He's a really good guy, and he also has the ability to go very fast, to be aggressive when he needs to be and to overtake when he needs to," Jarvis said.

"He always brings a lot of positivity to the team. There are riders who need an enemy to be at their best, to destroy their opponents, but Fabio is not like that.

"He doesn't look for enemies, but rivals to compete with. If Fabio is so popular with the other riders it's because he doesn't need to create those enemies."

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jarvis added that Quartararo's personality is positive for MotoGP as a whole, while noting the Frenchman is "the champion who has made it easiest for me to work with".

"It's good for MotoGP to have a champion with that personality and spirit," Jarvis continued.

"That's not easy to find. If we can maintain that, we'll certainly do well in the post-Rossi era.

"Throughout my career I have worked with some riders who have made it very easy for me, and others who have been much more difficult to manage.

"The thing is that those who are good people don't usually win.

"In that sense, Fabio is the champion who has made it easiest for me to work with."

Quartararo will remain with Yamaha for 2022, but admitted after an underwhelming post-season Jerez test on the new M1 that he wouldn't sign anything for 2023 until he's seen tangible progress from the bike at the Sepang pre-season test in February.