MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Andalusian GP / Statistics

2020 MotoGP championship points after Andalusia Grand Prix

shares
comments
2020 MotoGP championship points after Andalusia Grand Prix
By:
Jul 26, 2020, 2:59 PM

Fabio Quartararo leads the MotoGP world championship for Petronas SRT Yamaha after maintaining his perfect start to the season in the Andalusia Grand Prix, the second round of the 2020 season at Jerez in Spain.

Quartararo effectively has a 50-point headstart in the championship over six-time champion Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda team, who was forced to miss this race following the huge crash at Jerez last weekend that broke his arm.

Read Also:

Quartararo holds a 10-point lead over works Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales, who finished second in both Jerez rounds. Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso could only salvage sixth place, and retains his third position but he is now 24 points off the lead.

Solid results for Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) and KTM’s Pol Espargaro puts them fourth and fifth respectively, ahead of the legendary Valentino Rossi – who bounced back from engine failure last week to score his first podium finish of the season. Jack Miller, Alex Marquez, Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli round out the top 10.

Read Also:

In the teams’ championship, Petronas SRT Yamaha leads by five points over the factory Yamaha squad, with Ducati in fourth ahead of Team LCR and Pramac Ducati.

In the constructors’ championship, Yamaha leads by 24 over Ducati, with Honda and KTM tied on 19 points. Suzuki is fifth, ahead of Aprilia.

MotoGP World Championship riders’ points after Andalusia Grand Prix

Pos Rider Points Spain Spain Czech Republic Austria Austria San Marino San Marino Spain France Spain Spain Spain Spain THA Argentina Malaysia
1 France Fabio Quartararo 50 25/1 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Spain Maverick Viñales 40 20/2 20/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy Andrea Dovizioso 26 16/3 10/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 19 6/10 13/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Spain Pol Espargaro 19 10/6 9/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Italy Valentino Rossi 16 - 16/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Australia Jack Miller 13 13/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Spain Alex Marquez 12 4/12 8/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 France Johann Zarco 12 5/11 7/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Italy Franco Morbidelli 11 11/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Spain Joan Mir 11 - 11/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 9 9/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 8 8/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Italy Danilo Petrucci 7 7/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Spain Tito Rabat 7 2/14 5/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Spain Alex Rins 6 - 6/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 United Kingdom Bradley Smith 5 1/15 4/12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 South Africa Brad Binder 3 3/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow 3 - 3/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Spain Marc Marquez   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 Spain Iker Lecuona   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 Spain Aleix Espargaro   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

MotoGP World Championship teams’ points after Andalusia Grand Prix

Pos Teams Points Spain Spain Czech Republic Austria Austria San Marino San Marino Spain France Spain Spain Spain Spain THA Argentina Malaysia
1 Malaysia Petronas SRT Yamaha 61 36 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 56 20 36 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy Ducati Team 33 23 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Monaco Team LCR 22 6 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Pramac Racing 22 22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 22 13 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Spain Avintia Racing 19 7 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Japan Team Suzuki MotoGP 17 - 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Japan Repsol Honda Team 12 4 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 France Tech 3 8 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 5 1 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

MotoGP World Championship constructors’ points after Andalusia Grand Prix

Pos Chassis Points Spain Spain Czech Republic Austria Austria San Marino San Marino Spain France Spain Spain Spain Spain THA Argentina Malaysia
1 Yamaha 50 25 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Ducati 26 16 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Honda 19 6 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 KTM 19 10 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Suzuki 11 - 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Aprilia 5 1 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form

Previous article

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Andalusian GP
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form

2020 MotoGP championship points after Andalusia Grand Prix
MotoGP MotoGP / Statistics
57m

2020 MotoGP championship points after Andalusia Grand Prix

Additional IndyCar double-headers in 2021 could include Iowa
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Additional IndyCar double-headers in 2021 could include Iowa

Latest news

2020 MotoGP championship points after Andalusia Grand Prix
MGP MotoGP / Statistics
57m

2020 MotoGP championship points after Andalusia Grand Prix

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results
MGP MotoGP / Results
3h

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results

Andalusia MotoGP: Quartararo takes dominant second win
MGP MotoGP / Race report
3h

Andalusia MotoGP: Quartararo takes dominant second win

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form

1h
2
Formula 1

Silverstone offered to host 12 F1 races in 2020

3
Formula 1

Mercedes: We're not responsible for 2020 "predictability"

4
Formula 1

Triple-header races can't be new F1 standard, warns Seidl

2h
5
Formula 1

Latest F1 calendar - All confirmed and cancelled 2020 races so far

Latest videos

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP
1h

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery 00:19
MotoGP
1h

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Latest news

2020 MotoGP championship points after Andalusia Grand Prix
MGP

2020 MotoGP championship points after Andalusia Grand Prix

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form
MGP

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results
MGP

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results

Andalusia MotoGP: Quartararo takes dominant second win
MGP

Andalusia MotoGP: Quartararo takes dominant second win

Marquez: My absence won’t devalue 2020 MotoGP title
MGP

Marquez: My absence won’t devalue 2020 MotoGP title

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.