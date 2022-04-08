Tickets Subscribe
All me
Previous / Quartararo manager in talks with rival MotoGP marques for 2023 Next / Quartararo ‘not looking to leave Yamaha’ amid rival MotoGP team talks
MotoGP / Americas GP Results

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix: Full practice results

Pramac’s Johann Zarco ended the first day of the Americas GP as the quickest rider, leading a Ducati 1-2 after a full day of practice.

Lewis Duncan
By:
2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix: Full practice results

The Frenchman set a 2m02.542s to beat Ducati’s Jack Miller to the top spot by over 0.2s in FP2, with reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo leaping up to third late on with a 2m02.837s.

The second 45-minute session of the weekend took place in perfect conditions at the Circuit of the Americas, with lap times instantly beating the best from FP1.

Gresini’s Enea Bastianini continued Ducati’s strong afternoon with a run to fourth on his 2021-spec bike, while Suzuki’s Alex Rins ended the session fifth.

The returning Marc Marquez was sixth on the factory Honda, 0.499s off the pace, with Maverick Vinales the only Aprilia inside the top 10 currently at COTA in seventh.

The top 10 was completed by the sister Suzuki of Joan Mir, with Francesco Bagnaia on the factory team Ducati leading Pramac’s Jorge Martin – who didn’t run a fresh soft rear tyre at the end of FP2 and instead stayed with the medium - in ninth and 10th.

Argentina race winner Aleix Espargaro is currently in a provisional Q1 spot in 11th having missed the top 10 by 0.015s on his Aprilia – though conditions should allow for combined timesheet improvements in FP3 on Saturday morning.

FP2 results:

Cla Rider Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 France Johann Zarco
16 2'02.542 161.959
2 Australia Jack Miller
15 2'02.789 0.247 0.247 161.633
3 France Fabio Quartararo
16 2'02.837 0.295 0.048 161.570
4 Italy Enea Bastianini
15 2'02.884 0.342 0.047 161.508
5 Spain Alex Rins
19 2'03.030 0.488 0.146 161.316
6 Spain Marc Marquez
17 2'03.041 0.499 0.011 161.302
7 Spain Maverick Viñales
17 2'03.085 0.543 0.044 161.244
8 Spain Joan Mir
17 2'03.143 0.601 0.058 161.168
9 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
16 2'03.187 0.645 0.044 161.111
10 Spain Jorge Martin
16 2'03.355 0.813 0.168 160.891
11 Spain Aleix Espargaro
16 2'03.370 0.828 0.015 160.872
12 Spain Pol Espargaro
17 2'03.438 0.896 0.068 160.783
13 South Africa Brad Binder
16 2'03.538 0.996 0.100 160.653
14 Italy Luca Marini
16 2'03.562 1.020 0.024 160.622
15 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
16 2'03.706 1.164 0.144 160.435
16 Spain Alex Marquez
14 2'03.795 1.253 0.089 160.319
17 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
17 2'04.074 1.532 0.279 159.959
18 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
12 2'04.367 1.825 0.293 159.582
19 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
14 2'04.463 1.921 0.096 159.459
20 Australia Remy Gardner
15 2'04.535 1.993 0.072 159.367
21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
15 2'04.664 2.122 0.129 159.202
22 South Africa Darryn Binder
16 2'04.679 2.137 0.015 159.183
23 Spain Raúl Fernández
15 2'04.770 2.228 0.091 159.067
24 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
15 2'05.342 2.800 0.572 158.341
View full results

What happened in COTA MotoGP FP1?

Earlier in the day, Rins topped FP1 despite a technical issue interrupting his session at around mid-distance, with his GSX-RR slowing on the exit of Turn 11 onto the back straight.

But the 2019 COTA race winner managed to get back out on track on his second Suzuki and lit the timing screens up in the dying stages with a run of three-successive sessions-topping times.

This run culminated in a 2m04.007s, which put him top of the pile at the chequered flag by just 0.008s.

A late charge from Maverick Vinales threatened Rins’ lap, but the Aprilia rider had to settle for second ahead of Miller.

Quartararo led the session in the early stages and was fourth at the chequered flag, 0.0443s off the pace, while Marquez completed 17 laps in fifth.

Aleix Espargaro leads the championship heading into the fourth round of the season, having taken his first MotoGP victory in Argentina last weekend.

The 2022 MotoGP Americas GP continues on Saturday at 9:55pm local time (2:55pm BST) with FP3.

FP1 results:

Cla Rider Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Alex Rins
2'04.007 160.045
2 Spain Maverick Viñales
2'04.015 0.008 0.008 160.035
3 Australia Jack Miller
2'04.437 0.430 0.422 159.492
4 France Fabio Quartararo
2'04.450 0.443 0.013 159.476
5 Spain Marc Marquez
2'04.469 0.462 0.019 159.451
6 Spain Pol Espargaro
2'04.581 0.574 0.112 159.308
7 Italy Enea Bastianini
2'04.594 0.587 0.013 159.291
8 Spain Aleix Espargaro
2'04.686 0.679 0.092 159.174
9 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
2'04.744 0.737 0.058 159.100
10 France Johann Zarco
2'04.893 0.886 0.149 158.910
11 Spain Joan Mir
2'04.900 0.893 0.007 158.901
12 South Africa Brad Binder
2'04.983 0.976 0.083 158.795
13 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
2'05.003 0.996 0.020 158.770
14 Spain Jorge Martin
2'05.050 1.043 0.047 158.710
15 Spain Alex Marquez
2'05.146 1.139 0.096 158.589
16 Italy Luca Marini
2'05.177 1.170 0.031 158.549
17 Italy Franco Morbidelli
2'05.287 1.280 0.110 158.410
18 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
2'05.324 1.317 0.037 158.363
19 Spain Raúl Fernández
2'05.326 1.319 0.002 158.361
20 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
2'05.386 1.379 0.060 158.285
21 Australia Remy Gardner
2'05.672 1.665 0.286 157.925
22 South Africa Darryn Binder
2'06.198 2.191 0.526 157.267
23 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
2'06.445 2.438 0.247 156.959
24 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
2'06.497 2.490 0.052 156.895
View full results
