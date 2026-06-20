MotoGP Czech GP: Ai Ogura scorches to first pole position
The Trackhouse Aprilia man decimated MotoGP's best in qualifying at Brno
Ai Ogura scored a sensational pole position in qualifying for the Czech Grand Prix on Saturday, proving that the speed he had shown earlier in the weekend was real.
It was not only the Japanese rider's first pole position, but his first front-row start of any description. Known for racing through the pack after disappointing qualifying sessions, Ogura is now set up as a clear favourite for the race.
The Trackhouse Aprilia man will share the front row with the Ducatis of Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46) and Francesco Bagnaia, but he had a significant advantage of over two-tenths of a second over the Italians.
With the mercury reaching almost 30 degrees by the end of the session, it was difficult to get a second lap out of the tyres on any given run. Points leader Marco Bezzecchi managed it at the end, however, edging up to a respectable fourth place on the factory Aprilia.
He'll start next to Marc Marquez, whose session didn't go entirely to plan. His initial run was cancelled due to a track limits warning, and then he was beaten fair and square by team-mate Bagnaia in the decisive second run.
Diogo Moreira continued to impress aboard the LCR Honda. He led Q2 after the first set of runs, but couldn't improve on his second foray from the pits. Nevertheless, he will line up an impressive sixth next to Marquez.
Raul Fernandez, whose fitness may be a question mark for the races after an appendicitis episode earlier in the week, leads the third row ahead of Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Franco Morbidelli (VR46).
Jorge Martin (Aprilia) continued to struggle for pace compared to the top runners, and will start 10th alongside Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati) and Joan Mir (Honda).
Earlier, Martin breezed through Q1 with an initial lap that was good enough to see him defeat Morbidelli by two-tenths of a second. None of the top four improved their times on their second runs, making it an unremarkable session.
Maverick Vinales was the first to miss out on Q2 and will line up 13th aboard the Tech3 as his future at the French KTM satellite team remains a hot topic.
He'll start next to Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati), who is not at full form or fitness on his return to race action following his big crash at Barcelona just over a month ago.
Fabio Quartararo will complete the fifth row, the fastest of the struggling Yamaha pack.
Q1
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|6
|
1'51.819
|173.948
|324
|2
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|6
|
+0.201
1'52.020
|0.201
|173.636
|323
|3
|M. Viñales Tech 3
|12
|KTM
|6
|
+0.234
1'52.053
|0.033
|173.585
|321
|4
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|6
|
+0.267
1'52.086
|0.033
|173.534
|326
|5
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|7
|
+0.366
1'52.185
|0.099
|173.381
|317
|6
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|10
|Honda
|7
|
+0.444
1'52.263
|0.078
|173.261
|323
|7
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|23
|KTM
|6
|
+0.538
1'52.357
|0.094
|173.116
|327
|8
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|43
|Yamaha
|6
|
+0.601
1'52.420
|0.063
|173.019
|321
|9
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|6
|
+0.687
1'52.506
|0.086
|172.886
|322
|10
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|6
|
+0.737
1'52.556
|0.050
|172.809
|325
|11
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|7
|Yamaha
|6
|
+0.807
1'52.626
|0.070
|172.702
|321
|12
|C. Crutchlow Team LCR
|35
|Honda
|6
|
+1.780
1'53.599
|0.973
|171.223
|322
|View full results
Q2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
|79
|Aprilia
|7
|
1'51.139
|175.013
|2
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|7
|
+0.211
1'51.350
|0.211
|174.681
|3
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|63
|Ducati
|7
|
+0.244
1'51.383
|0.033
|174.629
|4
|M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team
|72
|Aprilia
|7
|
+0.289
1'51.428
|0.045
|174.559
|5
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|93
|Ducati
|7
|
+0.297
1'51.436
|0.008
|174.546
|6
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|11
|Honda
|6
|
+0.552
1'51.691
|0.255
|174.148
|7
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|7
|
+0.633
1'51.772
|0.081
|174.022
|8
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|37
|KTM
|7
|
+0.682
1'51.821
|0.049
|173.945
|9
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|4
|
+0.712
1'51.851
|0.030
|173.899
|10
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|7
|
+0.770
1'51.909
|0.058
|173.809
|11
|F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing
|54
|Ducati
|7
|
+0.905
1'52.044
|0.135
|173.599
|12
|J. Mir Honda HRC
|36
|Honda
|6
|
+0.945
1'52.084
|0.040
|173.537
|View full results
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