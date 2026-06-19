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Practice report
MotoGP Czech GP

MotoGP Czech GP: Ai Ogura leads Marco Bezzecchi in Friday practice, Jorge Martin to Q1

Three out of four Aprilias in the top 10 as Friday practice concludes in Brno

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Ai Ogura led Marco Bezzecchi in Practice for the Czech Grand Prix, but it wasn’t a perfect day for Aprilia as Jorge Martin missed out on a direct entry into Q2.

Known for his qualifying struggles, Trackhouse’s Ogura showed strong one-lap pace in a record-breaking session at Brno, beating factory rider Bezzecchi to the top spot by just under a tenth.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio ended up third, as Aprilia, KTM and Ducati all took turns at the top of the timesheets.

Di Giannantonio set the early pace in practice, just hours after fellow Ducati rider Marc Marquez had dominated the opening practice at Brno.

However, it didn’t take long for Aprilia to surge to the front, with factory rider Marco Bezzecchi moving to the top spot with a time of 1m53.080s.

The Italian’s time remained unbeaten until about 20 minutes into the session, when Pedro Acosta snatched the top spot by just 0.078s for the KTM.

Around midway through the session, Aprilia riders deviated from the usual strategy and switched to a new set of tyres early, with Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez taking advantage of fresh rubber to set the first sub-1m53s time of the day.

Fernandez’s team-mate Ogura went even faster just moments later, before championship leader Bezzecchi set a new track record in 1m52.275s on the factory RS-GP to move the goalposts.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

With about a third of the session remaining, the KTMs began lighting up the timesheets, disrupting Aprilia’s hegemony at Brno. Maverick Vinales first climbed to second aboard the Tech3 bike, before factory rider Acosta displaced Bezzecchi from the top by just under half a tenth.

The final high-performance runs began with 15 minutes remaining on the clock, with Marquez putting Ducati at the front with a blistering time of 1m51.988s on the factory bike.

That was despite the reigning world champion going down at Turn 11 in the first 10 minutes of the session, in what was his second crash of the day.

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Marquez looked set to end the day on top, but di Giannantonio managed to find another half a tenth to move to the top with 1m51.942s.

Ultimately, Aprilia had the final laugh on Friday afternoon, as Bezzecchi and then Ogura successfully overhauled di Giannantonio’s Ducati.

Ogura ended up fastest among the two Aprilias with a time of 1m51.735, while di Giannantonio held on to third despite an impressive time from Francesco Bagnaia on the factory Ducati in the final moments of the session.

Marquez eventually ended the day fifth behind Bagnaia, while Acosta could only manage sixth on the KTM.

Honda’s Joan Mir finished an impressive seventh despite crashing at Turn 7 with two minutes remaining in practice and bringing out the yellow flags.

He just edged out rookie Diogo Moreira on the LCR Honda, as Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse) completed the top 10.

Martin briefly moved to eighth but was ultimately shuffled out of the top 10 by a flurry of late improvements, leaving him in Q1 on a weekend when he is carrying a double long-lap penalty.

Vinales could only muster 12th after his early heroics, while the fastest Yamaha was Fabio Quartararo in 14th, seven tenths down on pacesetter Ogura.

FiP

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 19

1'51.735

174.079
2 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 23

+0.091

1'51.826

0.091 173.938
3 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 18

+0.207

1'51.942

0.116 173.757
4 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 21

+0.248

1'51.983

0.041 173.694
5 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 21

+0.253

1'51.988

0.005 173.686
6 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 18

+0.493

1'52.228

0.240 173.315
7 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 19

+0.518

1'52.253

0.025 173.276
8 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 18

+0.580

1'52.315

0.062 173.180
9 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 19

+0.585

1'52.320

0.005 173.173
10 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 18

+0.619

1'52.354

0.034 173.120
11 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 21

+0.630

1'52.365

0.011 173.103
12 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 21

+0.657

1'52.392

0.027 173.062
13 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 21

+0.689

1'52.424

0.032 173.012
14 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 23

+0.798

1'52.533

0.109 172.845
15 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 19

+0.821

1'52.556

0.023 172.809
16 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 19

+0.826

1'52.561

0.005 172.802
17 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 22

+0.841

1'52.576

0.015 172.779
18 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 22

+0.848

1'52.583

0.007 172.768
19 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 20

+0.864

1'52.599

0.016 172.743
20 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 19

+1.285

1'53.020

0.421 172.100
21 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 18

+1.663

1'53.398

0.378 171.526
22 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda 19

+2.112

1'53.847

0.449 170.850
View full results

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