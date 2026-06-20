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MotoGP Czech GP

MotoGP Czech GP: Francesco Bagnaia wins sprint, Marco Bezzecchi crashes out

The factory Ducati rider broke his 2026 win duck at last, while the championship got tighter at the top

Richard Asher
Edited:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Francesco Bagnaia took his first MotoGP win of the season by claiming a hard-fought sprint race victory at Brno on Saturday.

The factory Ducati rider got the jump on polesitter Ai Ogura at the start, then spent the rest of the race managing pressure from the Trackhouse man and, close behind him, Marc Marquez.

Marco Bezzecchi came away from another sprint with no points after his fourth Saturday crash of the season, but the Aprilia rider retains the championship lead. 

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It was a cagey sprint, unusual for the fact that there were different tyre strategies at the front. Notably, the factory Ducatis of Bagnaia and Marquez opted for the soft rear, as opposed to the medium Ogura and most of the other top runners selected. 

With baking hot temperatures at Brno, tyre wear for the Ducatis made for an intriguing sub-plot as well as a management challenge for the two red bikes. 

In the end, however, the front trio held station to the flag despite ebbs, flows and the ever-present feeling that somebody might make a move or a mistake.

Most of the action in the race came in the form of crashes – there were six of them – rather than overtaking moves. This included Diogo Moreira (LCR Honda) sliding out of third place at the end of the first lap.

Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

By lap two, Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati) had established himself in fourth place ahead of Bezzecchi, Pedro Acosta (KTM), Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia) and Jorge Martin (Aprilia).

Di Giannantonio had an uneventful ride to fourth at the finish, but Bezzecchi was unable to bring it home behind him, crashing out of fifth on the penultimate lap. 

There to pick up the spot was Martin, who was thus able to close the championship gap on his colleague to 15 points. Martin had passed Fernandez early, then battled with Acosta before the KTM man fell on lap six. 

This meant Fernandez could claim sixth after having wondered out loud whether he could finish the sprint at all following his appendicitis earlier in the week. 

Enea Bastianini (Tech3 KTM), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati) and 2020 Czech GP winner Brad Binder took the last three points-paying positions. 

MotoGP Czech Grand Prix - Sprint results

SPRINT

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 10

18'55.527

171.2 12
2 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 10

+0.241

18'55.768

0.241 171.2 9
3 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 10

+0.794

18'56.321

0.553 171.1 7
4 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 10

+2.905

18'58.432

2.111 170.8 6
5 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 10

+6.404

19'01.931

3.499 170.3 5
6 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 10

+7.440

19'02.967

1.036 170.1 4
7 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 10

+8.110

19'03.637

0.670 170.0 3
8 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 10

+10.195

19'05.722

2.085 169.7 2
9 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 10

+10.984

19'06.511

0.789 169.6 1
10 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 10

+11.103

19'06.630

0.119 169.6
11 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 10

+13.497

19'09.024

2.394 169.2
12 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 10

+14.942

19'10.469

1.445 169.0
13 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 10

+15.038

19'10.565

0.096 169.0
14 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 10

+15.535

19'11.062

0.497 168.9
15 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 10

+16.151

19'11.678

0.616 168.8
dnf United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda 9

+1 Lap

17'22.337

1 Lap 167.9 Accident
dnf Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 8

+2 Laps

15'12.985

1 Lap 170.4 Accident
dnf Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 6

+4 Laps

11'31.210

2 Laps 168.8 Accident
dnf Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 5

+5 Laps

9'33.180

1 Lap 169.6 Accident
dnf Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 0

+10 Laps

1'28.673

5 Laps Accident
dnf Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 0

+10 Laps

1'30.230

1.557 Accident
View full results

Photos from Czech GP - Saturday

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Guidotti the new Team Manager of SuperFile Trackhouse Racing team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Valentino Rossi, VR46 Racing Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Race start

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Track action

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Czech GP - Saturday, in photos
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