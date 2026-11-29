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MotoGP does not "fear" downturn after Marc Marquez's retirement

MotoGP deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta said he was as "surprised" as everyone by Marc Marquez's retirement announcement, but that they do not "fear" a negative impact his departure

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 29, 2026, 11:03 AM

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MotoGP's deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta says he was just as "surprised" as everyone by Marc Marquez's retirement, but he does not expect his departure to negatively impact the championship.

Ezpeleta called a meeting with the media on Sunday at Circuit Ricardo Tormo ahead of the Valencia Grand Prix to discuss several topics, including Marquez's impeding retirement from MotoGP.

The 10-time world champion dropped a bombshell on Friday when he revealed that he will be hanging his helmet after the weekend, despite having a two-year contract with Ducati.

Marquez had kept the decision secret from Ducati until Thursday night, while MotoGP's management was kept in the dark until the same day as the announcement.

"Without a doubt, it has been surprising news for us," admitted Ezpeleta."Clearly, it was something that was going to happen sooner or later, but you always think it will take a little longer to happen.

"The championship is almost 80 years old and we have been managing it for the last 35. We have seen great riders leave, and Marc can be considered the best of all time.

"That said, the championship goes on. Marc himself said it when he recalled that riders are here 'just passing through'. All riders contribute and make MotoGP bigger every day. Our goal and what we have to do is continue creating other characters, as we have been doing."

Carlos Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports Deputy CEO

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marquez is leaving MotoGP at a time when new owner Liberty Media is pushing hard to promote the championship.

But Ezpeleta is not afraid that the sudden departure of a figure of Marquez's stature will lead to a sharp decline in interest in MotoGP.

"Of course not, we have no fear whatsoever," he said. "We have been doing this for many years, and many riders have retired over the years. There may be a dip in some territories, after which we continue to grow. That is normal, as happened in Italy and the sport continued to grow," referring to Valentino Rossi's departure after 2021.

"We have a very long-term vision and we are not afraid now that the sport will decline because Marc is no longer here. These are short-term things as we continue to grow in the long term.

"Over the last few years, both in the programme and on Sundays, we have tried to explain all the stories. There are some great riders on the grid right now. Next year there will be four more world champions among them. Our goal is to tell all those stories. There will be five or six rookies and 18 riders changing teams, new bikes, two new circuits. We have not run out of stories.

"Marc's departure is going to be noticeable. It would be very strange if it wasn't, but we will try to fill that void with stories, as we have been doing throughout the championship's history."

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