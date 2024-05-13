All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
MotoGP

MotoGP set to drop India from 2024 calendar, to be replaced by Kazakhstan

MotoGP is not expected to return to India in 2024 due to issues with the local promoter, with its September slot going to Kazakhstan, Motorsport.com has learned.

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The championship made a much-anticipated visit to Buddh International Circuit on the outskirts of Delhi last year as part of its expansion in South Asia, with the race running smoothly despite several hiccups and visa issues in the run-up to the event.

However, in the last few months, there has been uncertainty about the second edition of the Indian Grand Prix, with local reports suggesting that promoter Fairstreet Sports hasn’t paid its dues to certain vendors, including Dorna.

Motorsport.com understands that Dorna executives had set a deadline of 20 May for Fairstreet to catch up with payments, something that seems difficult to materialise after taking previous delays into account.

It now seems certain that the India race will not go ahead this year, with MotoGP instead set to stage the inaugural Kazakhstan Grand Prix on 20-22 September.

Dorna and FIM had previously not revealed a new date for the race at Sokol International Racetrack when announcing that the Kazakh event was postponed indefinitely from 14-16 June due to flooding in the region.

There was uncertainty over how MotoGP would be able to slot in the event on a packed 2024 schedule, with 11 rounds scheduled in the second half of the campaign from August to November.

But the imminent departure of the Indian GP has conveniently opened up some space on the calendar, with Kazakhstan now set to mark the start of a triple header that will also include races in Indonesia and Japan.

In recent months, Dorna has made several visits to Sokol and also to Almaty, the most populous city in Kazakhstan with the intention of ensuring that all the necessary infrastructures are in place. 

The checks were already positive, apart from the long commute that most attendees will have to make each day, given the circuit is located around 75km away from the hotel zones.

"Ten days ago we were in Sokol and the circuit is ready to host a MotoGP grand prix," one of those special envoys to Kazakhstan told Motorsport.com.

Although the decision has been made, the contractual deadlines advise waiting until the due date of India's payment, around 20 May, before the FIM can make any official announcement.

Barring any further changes, the 2024 MotoGP calendar will now comprise 20 rounds, the same total as 2023.

The series had originally revealed a record breaking 22-round calendar for 2024, but the cancellation of first the Argentina GP and now the India race has brought the number back down to 20.

Argentina was scrubbed from the schedule due to government spending cuts under the country's new president.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Quartararo: France "first race this year that I feel competitive" in MotoGP
Next article 10 things we learned from the 2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Germán Garcia Casanova
More from
Germán Garcia Casanova
Martin would understand if Ducati picked ‘marketing beast’ Marquez for MotoGP 2025

Martin would understand if Ducati picked ‘marketing beast’ Marquez for MotoGP 2025

MotoGP
French GP
Martin would understand if Ducati picked ‘marketing beast’ Marquez for MotoGP 2025
Bagnaia thinks “Marquez would adapt well” to factory Ducati MotoGP team

Bagnaia thinks “Marquez would adapt well” to factory Ducati MotoGP team

MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Bagnaia thinks “Marquez would adapt well” to factory Ducati MotoGP team
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Latest news

Evans feels “new ideas” are required after WRC Portugal struggles

Evans feels “new ideas” are required after WRC Portugal struggles

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
Evans feels “new ideas” are required after WRC Portugal struggles
Acosta: French GP was first chance for "something big" in MotoGP

Acosta: French GP was first chance for "something big" in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
French GP
Acosta: French GP was first chance for "something big" in MotoGP
Newgarden “missing” Cindric at Indy, Porsche sportscar boss replaces him

Newgarden “missing” Cindric at Indy, Porsche sportscar boss replaces him

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Newgarden “missing” Cindric at Indy, Porsche sportscar boss replaces him
DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams

DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams

DTM DTM
DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia