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MotoGP Dutch GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads Aprilia 1-2 in red-flagged practice

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Practice report
MotoGP Dutch GP

MotoGP Dutch GP: Marco Bezzecchi leads Aprilia 1-2 in red-flagged practice

Aprilia dominates opening day of the Assen weekend, with Bezzecchi leading the charts in both practice sessions

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marco Bezzecchi bounced back from a race ban at Brno to set the fastest lap in Friday practice for the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix.

The Italian led a 1-2 for Aprilia in the 60-minute session, which was red-flagged with just three minutes left on the clock due to a crash for Gresini rider Alex Marquez.

Pedro Acosta finished third for KTM behind Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez, while Ai Ogura and Francesco Bagnaia rounded out the top five.

Lap times quickly tumbled at the start of the session, with Acosta and Bezzecchi trading the top spot in the opening 10 minutes.

The KTM rider found more time on each flying lap, but Bezzecchi always had enough to respond, setting an initial benchmark of 1m32.275s.

A third of the way into the session, Aprilia riders began lighting up the timesheets on the soft rear tyre, with Jorge Martin moving the goalposts with a blistering time of 1m31.956s.

Bezzecchi caught up to the Honda of Joan Mir at the final chicane on his next flyer, but managed to put together a clean lap to go three tenths quicker than his team-mate.

Trackhouse riders soon joined the party, with Ogura posting a time of 1m31.443s to snatch the top spot from Bezzecchi. Fernandez slotted into third ahead of the other factory bike of Martin, establishing 1-2-3-4 for the Noale factory with 20 minutes remaining in practice.

Even as Marquez and Acosta made some improvements to join the fight, Aprilia continued to consolidate its advantage at the front, with Bezzecchi retaking the top spot, and Trackhouse duo Fernandez and Ogura moving up to second and third respectively.

Alex Marquez brought out the red flags

Alex Marquez brought out the red flags

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

With just three minutes remaining, the session was red-flagged due to a crash involving Alex Marquez, who went down at Turn 11. The Gresini rider was conscious and able to walk away from the incident with assistance from marshals, and the session resumed shortly afterwards.

However, Bezzecchi’s time of 1m31.123s remained unbeaten, with the factory rider completing a clean sweep on Friday having also stopped FP1 earlier in the morning.

Fernandez also held on to second, 0.177s behind Bezzecchi, but Acosta was able to make a last-minute improvement to demote Ogura to fourth place.

The late red flag created jeopardy for factory Ducati rider Bagnaia, who languished in 17th place after his fastest time was deleted due to yellow flags. However, the Italian jumped to fifth on his one and only flying lap after the restart, securing a direct passage into Q2.

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, who suffered a small crash in FP1, ended up sixth after electing not to return to the track after the late red flag.

Fabio di Giannantonio was seventh aboard the VR46 Ducati, with Enea Bastianini finishing eighth for Tech3 KTM.

Martin crashed at Turn 12 in the final five minutes and dropped to ninth on the factory Aprilia, while Gresini’s Alex Marquez also managed to make it into Q2 despite his own late fall.

Fermin Aldeguer went down earlier at Turn 11 and had to be taken to the medical centre for check-ups. The Spaniard ended the session in 14th place.

Joan Mir was Honda’s top rider in 12th, while Fabio Quartararo led Yamaha’s charge in 15th.

FiP

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 26

1'31.123

179.440
2 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 23

+0.177

1'31.300

0.177 179.093
3 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 23

+0.187

1'31.310

0.010 179.073
4 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 21

+0.239

1'31.362

0.052 178.971
5 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 26

+0.261

1'31.384

0.022 178.928
6 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 22

+0.323

1'31.446

0.062 178.807
7 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 23

+0.342

1'31.465

0.019 178.770
8 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 25

+0.465

1'31.588

0.123 178.529
9 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 21

+0.515

1'31.638

0.050 178.432
10 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 14

+0.578

1'31.701

0.063 178.309
11 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 24

+0.604

1'31.727

0.026 178.259
12 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 26

+0.702

1'31.825

0.098 178.069
13 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 21

+0.733

1'31.856

0.031 178.009
14 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 13

+0.738

1'31.861

0.005 177.999
15 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 26

+0.963

1'32.086

0.225 177.564
16 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 21

+1.181

1'32.304

0.218 177.145
17 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 20

+1.249

1'32.372

0.068 177.014
18 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 24

+1.278

1'32.401

0.029 176.959
19 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 23

+1.302

1'32.425

0.024 176.913
20 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 21

+1.470

1'32.593

0.168 176.592
21 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 21

+1.704

1'32.827

0.234 176.147
22 Spain A. Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing 47 Yamaha 22

+1.987

1'33.110

0.283 175.611
23 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda 22

+2.092

1'33.215

0.105 175.413
View full results

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