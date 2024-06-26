MotoGP will visit TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands this weekend for the Dutch Grand Prix, following the postponement of the Kazakhstan GP that was set to take place on 16 June.

Last year’s grand prix was won by Francesco Bagnaia, who took his fourth of seven wins, before taking home the championship title at the end of the year.

Bagnaia is currently sitting in second place in the rider standings for the 2024 season, 18 points behind championship leader Jorge Martin. The Italian has taken back-to-back race wins in the last two races, which included the Catalan GP and his home race in Mugello.

Angel Nieto has taken 15 wins at the Dutch Grand Prix – the most of any rider – with victories across both the 125cc and 50cc classes between 1970 and 1984. He is just one race win ahead of Giacomo Agostini, who took 14 titles in the 500cc and 350cc classes between 1968 and 1976.

When is the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 30 June 2024

Sunday 30 June 2024 Start time: 1pm BST (2pm local time)

The MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix will take place between 28 June – 30 June. The race will start at 1pm BST on Sunday 30 June and will last 26 laps.

Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 2pm BST and will be a 13-lap race.

How to watch MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix

In the UK, MotoGP can be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content.



A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.



Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.

What are the timings for the Dutch Grand Prix?

Here are the full timings for the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 28 June 9.45am - 10.30am Free Practice 2 Friday 28 June 2pm - 3pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 29 June 9.10am - 9.40am Qualifying 1 Saturday 29 June 9.50am - 10.05am Qualifying 2 Saturday 29 June 10.15am - 10.30am Sprint Race – 13 laps Saturday 29 June 2pm Warm Up Sunday 30 June 8.40am - 8.50am Race – 26 laps Sunday 30 June 1pm

What are the timings for Moto2 and Moto3 races at the Dutch Grand Prix?

Last year’s Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix was won by Jake Dixon, who performed a strong overtake on Ai Ogura at the start of the penultimate lap. The Aspar rider crossed the line for his first Moto2 victory, before taking home a second win just two races later at the Catalan GP.

Jaume Masia took home the Moto3 win after a close battle nine other riders. He briefly lost the lead to Ayumu Sasaki towards the end of the penultimate lap but was able to re-take the lead by under braking in the final chicane.

Here is the weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 Dutch Grand Prix:

Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix schedule:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 28 June 8.50am - 9.30am Free Practice 2 Friday 28 June 1.05pm - 1.45pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 29 June 8.25am - 8.55am Qualifying 1 Saturday 29 June 12.45pm - 1pm Qualifying 2 Saturday 29 June 1.10pm - 1.25pm Race – 22 laps Sunday 30 June 11.15am

Moto3 Dutch Grand Prix schedule:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 28 June 8am - 8.35am Free Practice 2 Friday 28 June 12.15pm - 12.50pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 29 June 7.40am - 8.10am Qualifying 1 Saturday 29 June 11.50am - 12.05pm Qualifying 2 Saturday 29 June 12.15pm - 12.30pm Race – 20 laps Sunday 30 June 10am

What are the timings for MotoE at the Dutch Grand Prix?

Here is the full MotoE schedule for the Dutch Grand Prix:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 28 June 7.30am - 7.45am Free Practice 2 Friday 28 June 11.25am - 11.40am Qualifying 1 Friday 28 June 4.05pm - 4.15pm Qualifying 2 Friday 28 June 4.25pm - 4.35pm Race 1 - 7 laps Saturday 29 June 11.15am Race 2 - 7 laps Saturday 29 June 3.10pm

Where is the Dutch Grand Prix being held?

The MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix will take place at the TT Circuit Assen, in the northeastern part of the Netherlands. It is known as the Cathedral of Speed by many fans and is one of the most prestigious races on the MotoGP calendar.

The track initially opened as a street circuit in 1925, with the Dutch TT running through the villages of De Haar, Barteldsbocht, Oude Tol, Hooghalen, Laaghalen and Laaghalerveen. The street track was used until 1954, when it was closed to make way for a purpose-built track.

The modern circuit opened in 1955, with upgrades made circuits buildings in 1999 and 2000. In 2006, the track was redesigned, with only the main straight remaining the same. A chicane was added in 2010, making the modern circuit 2.830 miles long.

The lap record was set at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2022, when Aleix Espargaró set a time of 1.32.500.

Remaining 2024 MotoGP schedule