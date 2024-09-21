All Series

Race report
MotoGP Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP: Bagnaia closes gap to Martin with sprint win

Martin nailed the start but it was Bagnaia who emerged victorious in the Misano sprint

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Piero Taramasso, Michelin
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Fans
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
80

Factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia emerged on top in a thrilling duel with Jorge Martin to take victory in the sprint for MotoGP's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Bagnaia made a slow launch after qualifying on pole, but showed a scintillating pace to overtake Pramac rival Martin for the lead on lap 8 of 13 and score another crucial win over his title rival.

It was Bagnaia's first sprint success since the Austrian Grand Prix in August and allowed him to close within four points of Martin in the championship standings.

At the start of the race, Martin made a lightning getaway from second on the grid to grab the holeshot into Turn 1, with KTM's Brad Binder further demoting polesitter Bagnaia to third.

But Bagnaia took a little under a lap to repass Binder and then set off about Martin, who had already pulled out an advantage of more than half a second.

The gap between the two kept on fluctuating for the early stages of the races, but by lap 6 Bagnaia was right on the tail of Martin's Pramac.

The decisive move for victory came on lap 8 when, under severe pressure from Bagnaia, Martin ran a tough wide into the Turn 13 right-hander.

That allowed Bagnaia to scoop through and take the lead, with the Italian rider then smartly covering the inside line into the long Turn 14 hairpin.

Martin remained within touching distance of Bagnaia for the remainder of the race, but the two-time champion had enough to cover him, crossing the finish line with a winning margin of 0.285s.

The top two were once again in a class of their own, with third-placed Enea Bastianini slipping a second behind as he completed a podium lockout for Ducati.

Gresini's Marc Marquez jumped from seventh to fourth by the second lap as he quickly rebounded from a crash in qualifying, but lacked the pace to take the fight to the podium runners - with a mistake at Turn 13 in the closing stages forcing him to turn his attention towards the Tech3 GasGas bike of Pedro Acosta.

Acosta eventually finished as the best KTM runner in fifth ahead of Binder, who slipped down the order after making an impressive launch from fourth on the grid.

Fabio Quartararo was an impressive seventh for the resurgent Yamaha squad, which was down to one bike following team-mate Alex Rins' withdrawal due to the flu.

The final points-paying positions went to the Ducatis of VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi and the Pramac's Franco Morbidelli.

Maverick Vinales finished as the lead Aprilia in 10th, missing a point by under three tenths of a second, while Honda's charge was led by Luca Marini in 16th.

MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP - Sprint race results

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 13

-

12
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 13

+0.285

0.285

0.285 9
3 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 13

+1.319

1.319

1.034 7
4 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 13

+5.386

5.386

4.067 6
5 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 13

+6.580

6.580

1.194 5
6 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 13

+8.143

8.143

1.563 4
7 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 13

+8.405

8.405

0.262 3
8 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 13

+8.965

8.965

0.560 2
9 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 13

+9.271

9.271

0.306 1
10 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 13

+9.538

9.538

0.267
11 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 13

+11.542

11.542

2.004
12 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 13

+12.049

12.049

0.507
13 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 13

+14.819

14.819

2.770
14 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 13

+16.566

16.566

1.747
15 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 13

+19.411

19.411

2.845
16 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 13

+20.101

20.101

0.690
17 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 13

+20.598

20.598

0.497
18 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 13

+20.742

20.742

0.144
19 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 13

+25.394

25.394

4.652
20 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 13

+25.431

25.431

0.037
21 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 13

+27.208

27.208

1.777
View full results

Previous article MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP: Bagnaia beats Martin to pole, Marquez crashes
Next article Martin: Dash message distraction led to Misano sprint-losing error

Rachit Thukral
