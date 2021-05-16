Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / French GP News

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

MotoGP travels to Le Mans this weekend for the fifth round of the 2021 season. Here's how you can watch the French Grand Prix on Sunday, May 16.

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Home hero Fabio Quartararo starts the race from pole position ahead of Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales, with Spanish GP winner Jack Miller completing the front row on the lead Ducati.

Honda's Marc Marquez will line up sixth on the grid while championship leader Francesco Bagnaia will start from 16th after failing to progress into Q2 in a mixed-weather qualifying on Saturday.

What time does the French MotoGP start today?

The French GP will get underway at 14:00 local time (+2 GMT) on Sunday.

The race distance is set at 27 laps. 

  • Date: Sunday, May 16, 2021
  • Start time:  12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

08:00

 09:00 10:00

04:00

 01:00

18:00

17:00

13:30

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the French MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the French MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the French MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Starting grid:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'32.600
2 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'32.681 0.081
3 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'32.704 0.104
4 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'32.766 0.166
5 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'32.877 0.277
6 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'33.037 0.437
7 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'33.120 0.520
8 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'33.150 0.550
9 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'33.391 0.791
10 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'33.867 1.267
11 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'34.258 1.658
12 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'34.265 1.665
13 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'43.418 10.818
14 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'43.422 10.822
15 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'43.523 10.923
16 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'43.530 10.930
17 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'43.857 11.257
18 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'44.324 11.724
19 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'45.146 12.546
20 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'45.590 12.990
21 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'45.911 13.311
22 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'46.123 13.523
Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Author Rachit Thukral

