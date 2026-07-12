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MotoGP German GP

MotoGP German GP: Marc Marquez dominates, jumps to third in the standings

Marquez completes a clean sweep at the Sachsenring with a perfect score of 37 points

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Marc Marquez converted pole position into a dominant victory in the German Grand Prix to snatch third place in the MotoGP standings heading into the summer break.

With his nearest challenger Alex Marquez crashing out of second place even before the one-third mark of the race, the factory Ducati faced little opposition at the Sachsenring, taking the chequered flag with a convincing margin of 1.996s.

With Fabio di Giannantonio retiring and Marco Bezzecchi missing the race due to injury, the result elevated Marquez to third in the standings, behind the Aprilias of Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura.

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At the start of the race, Marquez got the holeshot from pole position to lead into Turn 1, with his brother Alex Marquez slotting into second place. Di Giannantonio was slow off the line from third and dropped to fifth behind the Trackhouse bikes of Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez.

Over the following laps, the Marquez brothers began checking out from the remainder of the field, with only Fernandez able to stay on pace with them after repassing Ogura at Turn 13.

Ogura, on the other hand, fell into the clutches of fourth-placed di Giannantonio, until the VR46 rider made his first major error of 2026 and dumped his Ducati at Turn 10. This was the second crash of the day for the Italian, who had already damaged his primary bike in the warm-up at Turn 8.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Marquez continued to circulate at the front, with his Gresini rival keeping him honest but unable to close the gap enough to attempt a move.

The complexion of the race changed on lap nine when Alex Marquez lost the front end of his bike under braking for Turn 9, throwing away what seemed like a certain second-place finish.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

With the 30-year-old out, his elder brother inherited an extended lead of 1.5s over Fernandez, with Ogura and Pedro Acosta further back in third and fourth respectively.

As the Trackhouse duo began duelling for second place in the final part of the race, Marquez cruised to the chequered flag, claiming his third victory of the season and cementing his credentials as a genuine title contender.

The result also marked Marquez’s 13th career victory at the Sachsenring across all classes, putting him level with record holder Giacomo Agostini in the list of riders with most wins at the German GP.

As anticipated, Ogura came stronger at the end of the race, shrugging off a challenge from Acosta to mount an attack on Fernandez. With five laps to go, he got a better run exiting Turn 13 and snatched second place under braking for Turn 1.

The move also elevated Ogura to second place in the standings, 14 points behind Martin and four ahead of race winner Marquez.

Starting eighth on the grid, Acosta made several moves early in the race, overtaking Francesco Bagnaia on lap two before reeling in Martin two laps later. He didn’t have the pace to challenge the Trackhouse duo, but ultimately finished fourth – just a week after getting surgery on his left wrist.

The battle for fifth position raged on between Martin and Bagnaia until the last lap, with the Aprilia rider doing just enough to fend off the Ducati and safeguard his lead in the standings.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo secured a solid haul of points in seventh place, despite being pushed aside by Martin on the opening lap while battling for sixth place.

Luca Marini led Honda’s charge in eighth after his team-mate Joan Mir crashed out on lap eight, while Enea Bastianini and Brad Binder completed the top 10 for KTM.

Only 15 out of 20 riders finished the race, with Maverick Vinales and Cal Crutchlow joining di Giannantonio, Mir and Alex Marquez in the list of retirees.

German GP in photos - Sunday

Luca Marini, Honda HRC, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

German GP - Sunday, in photos

VR46 Racing Team Ducati

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Ducati Team Ducati

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Gresini Racing Ducati

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Pramac Racing Yamaha

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Yamaha

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Pit Lane

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Fans gathered trackside

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3; Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Race start

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Fans gathered trackside

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Sunday, in photos

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

German GP - Sunday, in photos

MotoGP
34

RACE

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 30

40'53.148

161.6 25
2 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 30

+1.996

40'55.144

1.996 161.4 20
3 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 30

+5.104

40'58.252

3.108 161.2 16
4 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 30

+7.684

41'00.832

2.580 161.1 13
5 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 30

+11.372

41'04.520

3.688 160.8 11
6 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 30

+11.495

41'04.643

0.123 160.8 10
7 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 30

+17.560

41'10.708

6.065 160.4 9
8 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 30

+18.683

41'11.831

1.123 160.3 8
9 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 30

+19.140

41'12.288

0.457 160.3 7
10 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 30

+22.137

41'15.285

2.997 160.1 6
11 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 30

+22.280

41'15.428

0.143 160.1 5
12 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 30

+26.154

41'19.302

3.874 159.9 4
13 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 30

+30.910

41'24.058

4.756 159.6 3
14 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 30

+31.511

41'24.659

0.601 159.5 2
15 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 30

+38.122

41'31.270

6.611 159.1 1
dnf Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 26

+4 Laps

36'11.126

4 Laps 158.2 Retirement
dnf United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda 21

+9 Laps

28'59.577

5 Laps 159.5 Accident
dnf Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 8

+22 Laps

10'52.044

13 Laps 162.1 Accident
dnf Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 6

+24 Laps

8'14.136

2 Laps 160.4 Accident
dnf Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 3

+27 Laps

4'05.897

3 Laps 161.2 Accident
View full results

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