MotoGP German GP: Marc Marquez dominates, jumps to third in the standings

Marc Marquez converted pole position into a dominant victory in the German Grand Prix to snatch third place in the MotoGP standings heading into the summer break.

With his nearest challenger Alex Marquez crashing out of second place even before the one-third mark of the race, the factory Ducati faced little opposition at the Sachsenring, taking the chequered flag with a convincing margin of 1.996s.

With Fabio di Giannantonio retiring and Marco Bezzecchi missing the race due to injury, the result elevated Marquez to third in the standings, behind the Aprilias of Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura.

At the start of the race, Marquez got the holeshot from pole position to lead into Turn 1, with his brother Alex Marquez slotting into second place. Di Giannantonio was slow off the line from third and dropped to fifth behind the Trackhouse bikes of Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez.

Over the following laps, the Marquez brothers began checking out from the remainder of the field, with only Fernandez able to stay on pace with them after repassing Ogura at Turn 13.

Ogura, on the other hand, fell into the clutches of fourth-placed di Giannantonio, until the VR46 rider made his first major error of 2026 and dumped his Ducati at Turn 10. This was the second crash of the day for the Italian, who had already damaged his primary bike in the warm-up at Turn 8.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Marquez continued to circulate at the front, with his Gresini rival keeping him honest but unable to close the gap enough to attempt a move.

The complexion of the race changed on lap nine when Alex Marquez lost the front end of his bike under braking for Turn 9, throwing away what seemed like a certain second-place finish.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

With the 30-year-old out, his elder brother inherited an extended lead of 1.5s over Fernandez, with Ogura and Pedro Acosta further back in third and fourth respectively.

As the Trackhouse duo began duelling for second place in the final part of the race, Marquez cruised to the chequered flag, claiming his third victory of the season and cementing his credentials as a genuine title contender.

The result also marked Marquez’s 13th career victory at the Sachsenring across all classes, putting him level with record holder Giacomo Agostini in the list of riders with most wins at the German GP.

As anticipated, Ogura came stronger at the end of the race, shrugging off a challenge from Acosta to mount an attack on Fernandez. With five laps to go, he got a better run exiting Turn 13 and snatched second place under braking for Turn 1.

The move also elevated Ogura to second place in the standings, 14 points behind Martin and four ahead of race winner Marquez.

Starting eighth on the grid, Acosta made several moves early in the race, overtaking Francesco Bagnaia on lap two before reeling in Martin two laps later. He didn’t have the pace to challenge the Trackhouse duo, but ultimately finished fourth – just a week after getting surgery on his left wrist.

The battle for fifth position raged on between Martin and Bagnaia until the last lap, with the Aprilia rider doing just enough to fend off the Ducati and safeguard his lead in the standings.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo secured a solid haul of points in seventh place, despite being pushed aside by Martin on the opening lap while battling for sixth place.

Luca Marini led Honda’s charge in eighth after his team-mate Joan Mir crashed out on lap eight, while Enea Bastianini and Brad Binder completed the top 10 for KTM.

Only 15 out of 20 riders finished the race, with Maverick Vinales and Cal Crutchlow joining di Giannantonio, Mir and Alex Marquez in the list of retirees.

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