MotoGP moves Australian GP main race to Saturday amid wind threat
MotoGP is bringing forward the Australian Grand Prix to Saturday amid the threat of high winds that are expected to hit Phillip Island later in the weekend.
The schedule change will see the sprint race being moved to Sunday, should it take place at all amid the forecast rain and wind.
Saturday will be the busiest day of all as per the new schedule, which was officially announced by Dorna in a press conference after Friday practice, with qualifying taking place early during the morning as originally planned before the main 27-lap race itself in the afternoon.
While Friday’s running took place normally as scheduled with the sun shining in the sky, the weather is expected to get progressively worse as the weekend approaches. Conditions will be much worse on Saturday, while the current forecast suggests wind gusts exceeding 80km/h on Sunday, when the grand prix was originally scheduled.
This has left Dorna with no option but to move the main race on Saturday to have the best possible chance of running it safely.
Several riders have backed up the plan to hold the grand prix on Saturday, including Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.
Speaking before the official announcement he said, he said: “Since yesterday there were many rumors that the long race would take place tomorrow. We will see what happens in the end. I think it's a smart change."
Honda’s Joan Mir added: “It is clear that if that happens, we will not be able to race.”
Mir’s team-mate and six-time MotoGP Marc Marquez, on the other hand, felt it was too soon to make a decision.
"I disagree. Now it has become very fashionable to anticipate this type of thing. But I prefer to wait for events,” he said.
